  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Ukraine
COP28
EducationAfrica

The jobs Ghanaian teens don't want to do

Jane Nyingi
December 6, 2023

When you were growing up, was there a job you swore you would never do? Check out what these Ghanaian teens told our GirlZOffMute reporter Chelsea Boakye about their most hated professions. You won't believe this, but teaching is one of them.#GirlZOffMute #77Percent #DWAfrica

https://p.dw.com/p/4Yq9p

Editor: Jane Nyingi
Producer: Isaac Kaledzi

Teen reporter: Chelsea Boakye
Video Editor: Martha Torres Rodriguez

Skip next section More on Education from Africa

More on Education from Africa

external

Nigerian student washes cars to fund education

Sani Usman was determined to get a university degree. So, he started washing cars to help fund his schooling.
EducationAugust 13, 202301:40 min
DW Sendung The 77 Percent | Homecoming

Disneyland for science

After studying in Sweden, Lwidiko Edward returned home to launch Africa's first 'Disneyland for science.'
EducationDecember 14, 202203:35 min
external

Get ready for season 6!

The pandemic didn’t stop us. DW’s Crime Fighters is back - and in an audiobook format!
EducationFebruary 4, 202201:26 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Education from around the world

More on Education from around the world

DW Global 3000 | Brasilien Schulabbrecher durch Corona-Pandemie

Pandemic ups school dropout rates

After prolonged school closures, dropout rates have risen dramatically in Brazil.
EducationSeptember 30, 202205:13 min
Skip next section More from this show

More from this show

Uganda l LGBTQ

DW Africa News Shorts — 13 November 2023

Uganda's constitutional court to hear a case challenging the anti-LGBTQ law +++ Dozens of Kenyans displaced from their homes in the northeast, following heavy rains +++ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hails ground offensive in Gaza
November 13, 202300:59 min
Kenia Kenyatta National Hospital - Krankenhaus in Nairobi

Male vs. female medics, what's your preference?

Listen to how the conversation went down!
SocietyOctober 27, 202320:00 min
Symbolbild Galgen

Should all African countries abolish the death penalty?

Human rights groups want the death penalty to be abolished globally. Should all of Africa abolish the death penalty?
Human RightsOctober 11, 202320:02 min
Skip next section About the show

About the show

Provisorisch DW AfricaLink

AfricaLink

AfricaLink is a daily radio program packed with news, politics, culture and more. From combating health challenges and freedom of expression, to finances, tolerance and environmental protection, we have it covered.

Go to show AfricaLink