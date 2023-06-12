The jobs Ghanaian teens don't want to do

Jane Nyingi

12/06/2023

When you were growing up, was there a job you swore you would never do? Check out what these Ghanaian teens told our GirlZOffMute reporter Chelsea Boakye about their most hated professions. You won't believe this, but teaching is one of them.#GirlZOffMute #77Percent #DWAfrica