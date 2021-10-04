Visit the new DW website

Robot

A robot is a machine that is programmed to perform certain tasks autoamtically.

Robots can be humanoid or simply come in the form of robotic arms that are often used in factories. They are at the heart of a societal shift towards automation, such as in factories, hospitals, storehouses, agriculture, the care sector, but also in a domestic context. This page collates DW content on robots.

Commercial trucks enter the United States from Canada at the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Ambassador Bridge between US and Canada closes over potential explosives threat 04.10.2021

Employees and residents were asked to leave as traffic backed up and police in Windsor, Canada, deployed a robot to investigate. The bridge is the busiest land border crossing for trade in North America.
BERLIN, GERMANY - OCTOBER 01: Lisa Blumenberg with the ‘Bester Spielfilm’ (Gold Lola) award for ‘Ich bin Dein Mensch’ on stage during the Lola - German Film Award at Palais am Funkturm on October 01, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Franziska Krug/Getty Images)

German Film Awards: 'I'm Your Man' wins Golden Lola 01.10.2021

The tragicomedy "I'm Your Man," which asks whether it is possible to fall in love with a robot, has snatched Germany's top film award.
27.09.2021, Am Tag nach der Bundestagswahl steht Olaf Scholz, Kanzlerkandidat der SPD, auf der Bühne im Willy Brandt Haus.

Olaf Scholz: The unlikely savior of Germany's SPD 27.09.2021

It's time to take a fresh look at the man who revived the SPD. Often likened to a robot, he has never really been popular within his own party. But now he might head the next German government.

Chinese companies embrace robot interviewers 17.09.2021

Chinese companies are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence to help them vet job candidates.

DW Business – Asia 17.09.2021

China files to join CPTPP trade agreement – Chinese companies embrace robot interviewers - Pork price slump threatens German farmers' livelihoods

DW Business – Europe & Asia 17.09.2021

IMF head Georgieva accused of pressure campaign – Chinese companies embrace robot interviewers - Pork price slump threatens German farmers' livelihoods

Robot guide leads visitors in a Greek cave 19.08.2021

Persephone is a tour guide in Greece, but perhaps not the type people are used to. Billed as the world’s first robot tour guide inside a cave, it has been welcoming visitors since mid-July to the Alistrati Cave.
13.04.2015 An automated lawn mowing machine or robot is seen mowing a lawn. Several weeks ago Robert Reich, the former Labor Secretary under Bill Clinton wrote a letter stating his concerns over the effects of the robotization of work. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto) Copyright: picture alliance/NurPhoto/J. Arriens

Do we need robot lawn mowers? 29.07.2021

An encounter with an inept robot lawn mower prompts Kate Ferguson to consider the advantages and pitfalls of automation.

Semiconductor shortage giving startups a headache 26.05.2021

Demand surges during the pandemic caught chip manufacturers off guard. Car, computer and smartphone industries will get first dibs when the chip supply increases. But small startups will likely feel the squeeze longer.

Nigerian Robot Autor: Uwais Abubaker (DW) Wo: Abuja, Nigeria Thema: Schoolkids build COVID-fighting robo Date: 06.04.2021

A COVID-fighting robot 16.04.2021

Concerned by the number of Nigerian health workers infected with COVID-19, students developed a robot to deliver drugs to patients.

Delivery robots pilot begins in Singapore 13.04.2021

A Singapore neighborhood has two new robot residents this year. The pair, which are part of a trial looking at the practicalities of using robots to deliver groceries, have got heads turning.
Angola: A robot to fight COVID-19 Print screen of a video that shows the creator and the robot. Robot checks body temperature. Luanda, Angola. 17.02.2021

Angola: A robot to fight COVID-19 05.03.2021

An Angolan inventor has created a robot that helps in the fight against Corona. It can check someone's temperature, offers disinfectants and identifies people that don't wear masks.
An Iranian woman puffs on a cigarette as she sits on an area in Dagh-Sorkh desert in Ardestan county in Isfahan province about 450km (280 miles) south of Tehran during a holiday amid the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Iran on November 27, 2020. Youth and families have traveled to spent their holidays in a place far from the Capital city as they were tired of living in quarantine, while Iran has considered a two-week total lockdown to control the COVID-19 and its number of dead and outbreak in 150-cities. (Photo by Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto)

World in Progress: How the pandemic is changing us 03.03.2021

The coronavirus pandemic has transformed regions and entire countries. In the US, people have been fleeing cities like New York and Boston for greener pastures in Vermont. Many businesses are faltering because tourists have been staying away. Some young Iranian hostel owners are trying to stay afloat by moving things online. And a robot in Nairobi is doing its bit in the fight against COVID-19.
A passenger walks past an anti-pandemic robot named Jasiri, used for temperature screening, disinfection, communication of health messages and data capture amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya February 12, 2021. Picture taken February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

World in Progress: A robot to the rescue 03.03.2021

Kenya is trying to keep the virus at bay with the help of technology and has introduced a robot to its airport in Nairobi. It's there to check passengers' temperatures and make sure everyone is wearing a face mask — the right way of course, over your mouth AND nose.

Daft Punk accept the award for record of the year for Get Lucky at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (GRAMMYS-SHOW)

Daft Punk's story in 7 songs 23.02.2021

The iconic French duo Daft Punk has announced their breakup. We revisit the 28-year history of the house musicians hidden behind robot costumes.
A member of medical personnel, wearing a full protective equipment, takes a mouth swab sample from a woman to be tested for coronavirus COVID-19 in a drive-in station in Luxembourg, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Luxembourg has launch on Wednesday a nation wide coronavirus testing campaign among its population and commuters. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) |

Danish robot swabs throats for coronavirus 27.05.2020

Researchers have developed a robot that can carry out COVID-19 screening tests safely. The advance could mean healthcare workers are not exposed to risk during the monotonous process of taking samples.
