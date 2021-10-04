Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
A robot is a machine that is programmed to perform certain tasks autoamtically.
Robots can be humanoid or simply come in the form of robotic arms that are often used in factories. They are at the heart of a societal shift towards automation, such as in factories, hospitals, storehouses, agriculture, the care sector, but also in a domestic context. This page collates DW content on robots.
The coronavirus pandemic has transformed regions and entire countries. In the US, people have been fleeing cities like New York and Boston for greener pastures in Vermont. Many businesses are faltering because tourists have been staying away. Some young Iranian hostel owners are trying to stay afloat by moving things online. And a robot in Nairobi is doing its bit in the fight against COVID-19.
Kenya is trying to keep the virus at bay with the help of technology and has introduced a robot to its airport in Nairobi. It's there to check passengers' temperatures and make sure everyone is wearing a face mask — the right way of course, over your mouth AND nose.