  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
King Charles III
Sudan
Ukraine
8 images
Digital WorldAsia
Nele Jensch | Ayse Tasci-Steinebach
3 hours ago
https://p.dw.com/p/4Qp3c
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A law enforcement officer guards the entrance to a shopping center after a shooting in Allen, Texas

US: Shooter kills 8 at Texas outlet mall, police say

Crime6 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Scholz at the geothermal plant in Olkaria

Germany's Scholz urges more cooperation during Africa trip

Germany's Scholz urges more cooperation during Africa trip

Politics13 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A human-like robot

Artificial intelligence: Will humanoid robots replace us?

Artificial intelligence: Will humanoid robots replace us?

Digital World3 hours ago8 images
More from Asia

Germany

Police officers standing outside an icecream parlor in Saarlouis on May 3, 2023

Why the mafia loves Germany

Why the mafia loves Germany

Crime21 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Serbian police respond to a Belgrade school shooting on May 3

Will Serbia clamp down on gun ownership?

Will Serbia clamp down on gun ownership?

Politics16 hours ago
More from Europe

North America

Illustration of a paper cut out of a human dead and a puzzle piece symbolizing the complexities of the brain

Alzheimer drugs: How donanemab compares to lecanemab

Alzheimer drugs: How donanemab compares to lecanemab

Science17 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A Colombian soldier watches the Nevado del Ruiz volcano

Colombia: Volcanic eruption threatens thousands

Colombia: Volcanic eruption threatens thousands

Nature and EnvironmentMay 5, 20238 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage