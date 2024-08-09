Kenya's robot waiters cause a stir
The Robot Cafe in Nairobi is Kenya's first restaurant with humanoid automated waiters. The pre-programmed robots were purchased for entertainment purposes. But what does this mean for human workers?
'Your order is ready, welcome'
At the Robot Cafe in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, the servers with their built-in trays are often the star. The restaurant, on the ground floor of a busy mall in the residential neighborhood of Kileleshwa, is likely the first in East Africa to have three robots gliding around alongside human waiters.
From Asia to Kenya
Mohammed Abbas, the owner of the Robot Cafe, experienced robot service in Asian and European countries and decided to bring them to Kenya. The technology is likely to play an increasingly important role in some industries in the not-too-distant future.
Silicone Savanna
Nairobi has a vibrant tech industry. The metropolis of more than 4 million people has positioned itself as a technology center in the East African region, and has become known as Silicone Savanna, in reference to the US original.
Investment pays off
"It was very expensive to import the robots," said Abbas. But he added that his investment has paid off, with the restaurant "often busy with curious customers." The robots are controlled by the waiters via an iPad app. That means human waiters remain important for the cafe's operation — for now.
Robots vs. humans
Hospitality expert Edith Ojwang believes there's room for robots and humans to coexist in the industry. "The hospitality industry is very diverse. We have clients who will prefer robotic service and full automation, while we also have clients who will prefer human service, the human touch and warmth that comes with human service," she said.
Where are the male robots?
The three robots, called Claire, R24 and Nadia, remain quite limited in what they can do. For the rest, they are largely dependent on their human colleagues. Unlike them, the robot team is still all female — at least, if you want to interpret their body shape that way.