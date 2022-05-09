 ′You cannot seriously sit down with Putin anymore,′ MSC chair tells DW | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 11.05.2022

DW News

'You cannot seriously sit down with Putin anymore,' MSC chair tells DW

DW Washington Bureau Chief Ines Pohl speaks to Christoph Heusgen, head of the Munich Security Conference.

Watch video 14:34

While many in Russia are backing Putin's war on Ukraine, others fled the country in opposition to the invasion.

Exiled director sees no future in Putin's Russia 09.05.2022

04.05.2022****Smoke rises from the Metallurgical Combine Azovstal in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

Russia steps up Ukraine attacks ahead of its Victory Day 08.05.2022

Designated Munich Security Conference Chairman Christoph Heusgen speaks on stage during the 58th Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany on February 18, 2022. - The conference takes place until February 20. (Photo by Ina Fassbender / POOL / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukraine dominates Munich Security Conference 18.02.2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin talks with Francesco Rocca, the president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies during a video call in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Putin has voiced hope for a quick approval of the country's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine by the World Health Organization, saying the move is essential for expanding its global supplies. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) ***Achtung, dieses Bild stammt von der staatlichen russischen Bildagentur SPUTNIK***

Ukraine peace talks: Can Russia be trusted? 17.03.2022

DIESES FOTO WIRD VON DER RUSSISCHEN STAATSAGENTUR TASS ZUR VERFÜGUNG GESTELLT. [DONETSK REGION, UKRAINE - MAY 5, 2022: A distant view of the premises of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works damaged by shelling in the embattled city of Mariupol. With tension escalating in Donbass in February, the Russian Armed Forces launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to appeals for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. Peter Kovalev/TASS]

Top stories in 90 seconds 11.05.2022

Ein Mitglied des palästinensischen Journalistensyndikats hält bei einer Demonstration ein Papier mit dem Bild der in Dschenin getöteten Al-Dschasira-Reporterin Shireen Abu Akleh hoch. Der katarische TV-Sender Al-Dschasira erhebt Mordvorwürfe gegen das israelische Militär nach der Tötung seiner Reporterin Schirin Abu Akle im nördlichen Westjordanland. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Al Jazeera reporter shot dead in occupied West Bank 11.05.2022

Videostill | DW News | USA Abtreibungsrecht Ort: Washington, USA Schlagwörter: USA, Abtreibung, Leslie Templeton, Proteste Sendedatum: 11.05.2022 Rechte: DW (Marie Sina) Bildbeschreibung: Leslie Templeton bei Protesten gegen die mögliche Änderung des Abtreibungsrechts in den USA

US: Disabled woman fights for the right to abortion 11.05.2022

Sri Lanka’s former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, center, leaves with his younger brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, right, after being sworn in as the prime minister at Kelaniya Royal Buddhist temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Sri Lankans turn against ruling Rajapaksa clan 11.05.2022

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - MAY 09: Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen on the screen as he delivers a speech during 77th anniversary of the Victory Day in Red Square in Moscow, Russia on May 09, 2022. The Victory parade take place on the Red Square on 09 May to commemorate the victory of the Soviet Union's Red Army over Nazi-Germany in WWII. Sefa Karacan / Anadolu Agency

Russia: Vladimir Putin defends Ukraine war in Victory Day speech 09.05.2022

The war in Ukraine overshadows Moscow's annual celebration of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany. Following the huge military parade, the Russian president has claimed Russia is defending the "Motherland" in Donbas.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu leave Red Square after the Victory Day military parade in central Moscow on May 9, 2022. - Russia celebrates the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany during World War II. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Fact check: Vladimir Putin's Victory Day speech 09.05.2022

A nuclear threat from Ukraine? A Ukrainian invasion of Crimea? Ukrainian neo-Nazis? Russian President Vladimir Putin's May 9 speech contained new and familiar accusations amid the war in Ukraine. Most of them are false.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to deliver his speech during an awarding ceremony for the Russian Olympic Committee medalists of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games in Beijing and members of the Russian Paralympic team, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Opinion: Vladimir Putin has gravely miscalculated in Ukraine 01.05.2022

The Russian president has achieved a lot since his forces invaded Ukraine, says DW's Miodrag Soric. It's just that it was the opposite of what he wanted.

BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 4, 2022: Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping pose during a meeting. Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

How Russia and China exploit history to further their interests 11.05.2022

The arbitrariness in the way they deal with their own national history helps Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin secure power and justify their policies.