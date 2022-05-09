'You cannot seriously sit down with Putin anymore,' MSC chair tells DW

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
DW Washington Bureau Chief Ines Pohl speaks to Christoph Heusgen, head of the Munich Security Conference.
The war in Ukraine overshadows Moscow's annual celebration of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany. Following the huge military parade, the Russian president has claimed Russia is defending the "Motherland" in Donbas.
A nuclear threat from Ukraine? A Ukrainian invasion of Crimea? Ukrainian neo-Nazis? Russian President Vladimir Putin's May 9 speech contained new and familiar accusations amid the war in Ukraine. Most of them are false.
The Russian president has achieved a lot since his forces invaded Ukraine, says DW's Miodrag Soric. It's just that it was the opposite of what he wanted.
The arbitrariness in the way they deal with their own national history helps Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin secure power and justify their policies.
