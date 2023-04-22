  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan crisis
Russia's war in Ukraine
A historical photo of the Montevideo Maru in 1941
The Montevideo Maru was torpedoed 81 years ago with almost 1,000 Australians on boardImage: Australian War Memorial/AFP
HistoryAustralia

WWII shipwreck of nearly 1,000 Australians found

25 minutes ago

A Japanese ship that sunk carrying almost 1,000 Australian prisoners of war during World War II remained lost for decades. Now, a multinational team of specialists has uncovered the shipwreck off the Philippines.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QQrS

Deep sea explorers have located the World War II shipwreck from Australia's most deadly maritime disaster, the search team announced on Saturday.

The Montevideo Maru, a Japanese transport ship, was carrying almost 1,000 Australian prisoners of war — mainly soldiers — when a US submarine crew that was not aware of the passengers torpedoed the vessel off the coast of the Philippines on July 1, 1942.

Civilians from other countries were also on board, bringing the total death toll to around 1,060.

"The discovery of the Montevideo Maru closes a terrible chapter in Australian military and maritime history," said John Mullen, director of the Silentworld Foundation which promotes maritime archeology.

"Families waited years for news of their missing loved ones, before learning of the tragic outcome of the sinking," Mullen added. "Some never fully came to accept that their loved ones were among the victims."

Discovery five years in the making

Silentworld spent five years planning the mission with the Dutch deep-sea surveying company Fugro and the Australian Department of Defense.

The search was conducted using an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) in the South China Sea. The team detected a positive sighting using sonar 12 days later.

The shipwreck was found on the seabed more than 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) below the surface — a greater depth than the Titanic.

It will remain undisturbed out of respect for the families of those who perished, the foundation said, and no artifacts or human remains will be removed from the seabed.

"At long last, the resting place of the lost souls of the Montevideo Maru has been found," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a statement on Saturday.

"We hope today's news brings a measure of comfort to loved ones who have kept a long vigil."

zc/sms (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Photo of a wrecked ship covered with aquatic plants and shells

Treasures, gold and silver: New images from famous San Jose shipwreck

Treasures, gold and silver: New images from famous San Jose shipwreck

The legendary galleon is thought to be carrying 200 tons of gold, silver and precious stones. Now, there are new pictures of the deep-sea treasure.
CultureJune 8, 2022
An ancient ring from 1700 years ago with a green gemstone depicting the 'Good Shepherd'

Israeli archaeologists find Christian 'Good Shepherd' ring in Roman shipwreck

Israeli archaeologists find Christian 'Good Shepherd' ring in Roman shipwreck

The 'Good Shepherd' is one of the earliest Christian symbols. The ring was found in a Roman shipwreck along with silver coins and other artifacts.
HistoryDecember 23, 2021
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A pill of mifepristone being put in a person's hand

US Supreme Court preserves access to abortion pill

Politics5 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A female student working on a solar panel installation

Africa strives to revamp its universities

Africa strives to revamp its universities

Education12 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

AI image of robots working on laptops

India: AI journalism sparks concern

India: AI journalism sparks concern

Technology16 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Climate activist in front of Berlin's Brandenburg Gate

German climate activists vow to peacefully disrupt Berlin

German climate activists vow to peacefully disrupt Berlin

PoliticsApril 20, 202302:19 min
More from Germany

Europe

A person wearing a press helmet and protective gear points at a column of smoke

Ukraine tightens rules on frontline reporting

Ukraine tightens rules on frontline reporting

Press Freedom9 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Themenpaket - Sudan

Sudan: Activists uphold calls for peaceful transition

Sudan: Activists uphold calls for peaceful transition

Politics11 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

USA | Start der SpaceX' Starship Rakete

Uncrewed SpaceX rocket explodes after takeoff

Uncrewed SpaceX rocket explodes after takeoff

Science21 hours ago02:05 min
More from North America

Latin America

A Brazilian cowboy leading a herd of cattle in the Pantanal region

Brazil struggles to protect Amazon amid booming beef demand

Brazil struggles to protect Amazon amid booming beef demand

BusinessApril 19, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage