World leaders urge restraint from Israel after Iran's attack

Ana Shorter
April 15, 2024

The UN chief says that the world cannot afford further escalation spiraling from the Israel-Hamas war. G7 countries condemn Iran's claim its response was self-defense and a response to an Israeli airstrike on its consulate in Syria on April 1.

