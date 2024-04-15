World leaders urge restraint from Israel after Iran's attack

ConflictsIsraelWorld leaders urge restraint from Israel after Iran's attackTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsIsraelAna Shorter04/15/2024April 15, 2024The UN chief says that the world cannot afford further escalation spiraling from the Israel-Hamas war. G7 countries condemn Iran's claim its response was self-defense and a response to an Israeli airstrike on its consulate in Syria on April 1.https://p.dw.com/p/4elMVAdvertisement