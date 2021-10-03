Visit the new DW website

Jordan

The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan is a Middle Eastern country bordering Syria, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Israel and Palestine. Its capital and largest city is Amman.

Jordan is a constitutional monarchy. Prior to gaining independence in 1946, it belonged to the Ottoman Empire and was later a British protectorate. Jordan is a founding member of the Arab League. It has a population of 9.5 million people, many of whom are Palestinian and Syrian refugees. This page collates all of DW's content on Jordan.

Pandora Papers: Secret tax havens of world leaders, celebrities revealed 03.10.2021

Millions of leaked documents reveal the financial secrets of how world leaders, billionaires and celebrities use tax havens. Tony Blair, Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Shakira are among those named.
Sirhan Sirhan reacts during a parole hearing Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2016, at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego. For the 15th time, officials denied parole for Sirhan Sirhan, the assassin of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, after hearing Wednesday from another person who was shot that night and called for the release of Sirhan. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, Pool) |

US: Robert F. Kennedy's killer Sirhan could be freed 28.08.2021

Sirhan Sirhan, the man who killed JFK's younger brother, has seen his latest parole hearing approved but a final decision is still to come. The Kennedy family is divided on the issue.
Women carrying balloons stand next to a poster of Jordan's King Abdullah II on a street in the capital Amman, on April 6, 2021, after a security crackdown revealed tensions in the monarchy. (Photo by Khalil MAZRAAWI / AFP) (Photo by KHALIL MAZRAAWI/AFP via Getty Images)

Jordan and the US: An alliance too important to fail 19.07.2021

Jordan's King Abdullah II meets US President Joe Biden on Monday. An economic crisis, severe drought and an attempted coup make this meeting of allies more important than ever.

Rassismus-Attacke gegen DFB-Spieler Olympia-Test abgebrochen. Jordan TORUNARIGHA GER Aktion,Einzelaktion,Einzelbild, Freisteller,Ganzkoerperaufnahme, ganze Figur. Fussball U-21 Laenderspiel. Deutschland GER - Mexiko MEX 3-0, am 07.09.2018 in Fuerth,Sportpark Ronhof / Thomas Sommer. DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO. *** Racism attack against DFB player Olympic test aborted Jordan TORUNARIGHA GER action,single action,single picture,crop,whole body shot,whole figure Football U 21 Laenderspiel Deutschland GER Mexico MEX 3 0, am 07 09 2018 in Fuerth,Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND OR QUASI VIDEO

Racist abuse sees Germany's men's football team walk off in pre-Olympics friendly 17.07.2021

Germany's men's Olympic football team walked off during a pre-tournament friendly against Honduras five minutes from time due to alleged racist abuse. Center-back Jordan Torunarigha was the target of the insults.
A handout picture released by the Jordanian Royal Palace on April 11, 2021 shows Jordanian King Abdullah II (R), Prince Hassan Bin Talal (L) and Prince Hamzah (C) arriving at the Raghadan Palace in the capital Jordan. - Jordan's King Abdullah appeared in public alongside his half-brother Prince Hamzah, state TV showed, their first joint appearance since a palace crisis involving the prince rocked the kingdom. (Photo by - / Jordanian Royal Palace / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / JORDANIAN ROYAL PALACE - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Jordan: Court convicts 2 men over coup plot against King Abdullah II 12.07.2021

A security court sentenced a former top aide and a member of the royal family to 15 years in prison for allegedly trying to oust of King Abdullah II and install his half-brother, Prince Hamzah.
A handout picture released by the Jordanian Royal Palace on April 11, 2021 shows Jordanian King Abdullah II (R), Prince Hassan Bin Talal (L) and Prince Hamzah (C) arriving at the Raghadan Palace in the capital Jordan. - Jordan's King Abdullah appeared in public alongside his half-brother Prince Hamzah, state TV showed, their first joint appearance since a palace crisis involving the prince rocked the kingdom. (Photo by - / Jordanian Royal Palace / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / JORDANIAN ROYAL PALACE - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Jordan: Top officials plead not guilty in sedition trial 21.06.2021

Bassem Awadallah and Sharif Hassan Zaid were arrested for an alleged plot against King Abdullah during an unprecedented public rift in the traditionally discreet royal family.
A photo taken on January 31, 2013 shows a Patriot missile system at a Turkish military base in Kahramanmaras, in southeastern Turkey, some 100 kms (60 miles) from the Syrian border. A second pair of Patriot missile batteries, sent by NATO countries to defend Turkey against possible attack from Syria are now operational, a German security official said on January 29. The United States, Germany and the Netherlands each committed to sending two batteries and up to 400 soldiers to operate them after Ankara asked for help to bolster its air defenses against possible missile attack from Syria. The two German batteries, which have been deployed around Kahramanmaras, were in position and ready to use, the German security official said. AFP PHOTO / ANATOLIAN NEWS AGENCY / ISMAIL HAKKI DEMIR - TURKEY OUT - (Photo credit should read ISMAIL HAKKI DEMIR/AFP/Getty Images)

US slashes troops, missile batteries from Middle East 19.06.2021

The Biden administration is to move Patriot anti-missile batteries from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait and Jordan. The Pentagon refused to say where the technology is being relocated.
A handout picture released by the Jordanian Royal Palace on April 11, 2021 shows Jordanian King Abdullah II (R), Prince Hassan Bin Talal (L) and Prince Hamzah (C) arriving at the Raghadan Palace in the capital Jordan. - Jordan's King Abdullah appeared in public alongside his half-brother Prince Hamzah, state TV showed, their first joint appearance since a palace crisis involving the prince rocked the kingdom. (Photo by - / Jordanian Royal Palace / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / JORDANIAN ROYAL PALACE - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Jordan: Two officials face trial over plot against king 13.06.2021

Sharif Hassan Zaid and Bassem Awadallah were arrested in early April over an alleged plot against King Abdullah. The pair will stand trial accused of agitating to destabilize the monarchy

Successful female entrepreneurs with a difference 18.05.2021

Women founders are still a minoritiy. But more and more are striking out on their own. And a global trend is emerging: Women want to do more than simply earning money.

A handout picture released by the Jordanian Royal Palace on April 11, 2021 shows Jordanian King Abdullah II (R), Prince Hassan Bin Talal (L) and Prince Hamzah (C) arriving at the Raghadan Palace in the capital Jordan. - Jordan's King Abdullah appeared in public alongside his half-brother Prince Hamzah, state TV showed, their first joint appearance since a palace crisis involving the prince rocked the kingdom. (Photo by - / Jordanian Royal Palace / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / JORDANIAN ROYAL PALACE - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Jordan: Prince Hamzah makes first appearance since rift 11.04.2021

King Abdullah and the prince visited their grandfather's grave, according to state TV. The visit is a show of unity after Hamzah was implicated in a "plot" to destabilize Jordan.
CAMBERLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: King Abdullah II of Jordan attends the Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst on August 11, 2017 in Camberley, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Jordan's King Abdullah: 'Painful' palace crisis is over 07.04.2021

The 59-year-old monarch gave a televised address in his first public remarks on the alleged coup led by his half-brother Hamzah. US President Joe Biden spoke to Abdullah earlier to offer Washington's support.
Bildnummer: 57913768 Datum: 19.04.2012 Copyright: imago/Xinhua (120419) -- AMMAN, April 19, 2012 (xinhua) -- Jordanian Prince Hamza bin al-Hussein (C), president of the Royal Aero Sports Club of Jordan, attends a media event to announce the launch of Skydive Jordan in the Wadi Rum desert, Jordan, on April 19, 2012. (Xinhua/Mohammad Abu Ghosh) JORDAN-AMMAN-SKYDIVING PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN People Adel Fallschirmspringen privat premiumd xbs x0x 2012 quer 57913768 Date 19 04 2012 Copyright Imago XINHUA Amman April 19 2012 XINHUA Jordanian Prince Hamza am Al Hussein C President of The Royal Aero Sports Club of Jordan Attends a Media Event to Announce The Launch of skydive Jordan in The Wadi RUM Desert Jordan ON April 19 2012 XINHUA Mohammad Abu Ghosh Jordan Amman Skydiving PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN Celebrities Adel Parachute jumping private premiumd xbs x0x 2012 horizontal

Jordan orders ban on media coverage about royal rift 06.04.2021

The kingdom has barred all media from publishing content relating to an alleged plot involving former Crown Prince Hamzah. The order came after the prince pledged loyalty to his half brother King Abullah II.
Jordan's Prince Hamzah Bin Al-Hussein attends a press event in Amman where Prince Ali announced his bid to succeed FIFA president Joseph Blatter on September 9, 2015. Prince Ali, 39, is a former FIFA vice president who led an unsuccessful challenge as a reform candidate against Blatter for the top job in May, just two days after the arrest of seven FIFA officials in Zurich. AFP PHOTO / KHALIL MAZRAAWI (Photo by KHALIL MAZRAAWI / AFP)

Jordan's Prince Hamzah swears allegiance to king, says royal court 05.04.2021

The royal palace says Prince Hamzah has signed a letter of allegiance to King Abdullah. Hamzah was accused of aiding a plot to "destabilize the kingdom's security."
Jordan's Crown Prince Hamzah, left, with his mother Queen Noor, right, during his wedding ceremony in Amman, Jordan, in this May 27, 2004, photo. Jordan's King Abdullah II stripped his half-brother and heir apparent of his title as crown prince Sunday Nov. 28, 2004, in another major succession switch in the Hashemite dynasty that rules Jordan. King Abdullah II had named Hamzah crown prince hours after their father King Hussein died of cancer on Feb. 7, 1999.(AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Jordan says Prince Hamzah's circle aimed to destabilize security 04.04.2021

Investigations found former Crown Prince Hamzah bin Hussein was linked to a plot to undermine Jordan's security. Under house arrest, Hamzah said he would not abide by orders limiting his communication with the public.
Jordan's Prince Hamzah Bin Al-Hussein attends a press event in Amman where Prince Ali announced his bid to succeed FIFA president Joseph Blatter on September 9, 2015. Prince Ali, 39, is a former FIFA vice president who led an unsuccessful challenge as a reform candidate against Blatter for the top job in May, just two days after the arrest of seven FIFA officials in Zurich. AFP PHOTO / KHALIL MAZRAAWI (Photo by KHALIL MAZRAAWI / AFP)

Former Jordanian crown prince reportedly under house arrest 03.04.2021

Former Jordanian Crown Prince Hamzah bin Hussein claims to be under house arrest. Jordanian authorities have arrested several people on "security related" grounds.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi attend a news conference following talks in Berlin, Germany, March 10, 2021. Kay Nietfeld/Pool via REUTERS

Jordanian foreign minister: Don't politicize COVID vaccines 10.03.2021

Ayman Safadi told DW his country was not receiving nearly enough doses from the COVAX initiative to innoculate its population. He made the comments as he met with his German counterpart Heiko Maas in Berlin.
