The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan is a Middle Eastern country bordering Syria, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Israel and Palestine. Its capital and largest city is Amman.

Jordan is a constitutional monarchy. Prior to gaining independence in 1946, it belonged to the Ottoman Empire and was later a British protectorate. Jordan is a founding member of the Arab League. It has a population of 9.5 million people, many of whom are Palestinian and Syrian refugees. This page collates all of DW's content on Jordan.