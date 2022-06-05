German Economy Minister Robert Habeck seeks new partnerships with Israel and Jordan

Economy Minister Robert Habeck from Germany's environmentalist Green Party will have an especially busy four days: He will talk to the government of Israel, visit the Holocaust memorial Yad Vashem, and meet representatives of the autonomous authority in the Palestinian territories. Then he travels on to Jordan, where he is to co-chair a climate and energy conference of European, African, and Arab countries. He will also visit an air base where 150 German soldiers are stationed. And, finally, he will pay a visit to the Al-Azrak refugee camp in Jordan.

Earlier this year, Robert Habeck traveled to Qatar to purchase natural resources

Gas from Israel for Europe?

The main focus of the German vice-chancellor's talks in Israel will be on "cooperation in the fields of energy and climate, as well as high-tech." One red-hot topic that is not on the official agenda is whether Germany, which is feverishly looking for a replacement for Russian energy supplies, could also obtain gas from Israel. Israel operates the Leviathan gas field in the Mediterranean Sea and is currently negotiating an underwater pipeline to deliver gas from there to Turkey and then on to southern European countries.

Currently, the Leviathan field currently produces12 billion cubic meters a year of gas that is used mainly for Israel's domestic supply and for exports to Jordan and Egypt. Significant exports to Europe would require the output to be doubled, and even then it would not be enough to make a significant contribution to ending Europe's energy dependence on Russia. Russian gas currently accounts for about 155 billion cubic meters of Europe's demand annually. But Habeck is clutching at straws.

A missile shield from Israel for Germany?

In April, media reports suggested Germany would purchase the Israeli "Arrow 3" missile shield system, which is considered highly efficient, could be delivered quickly and would cost around €2 billion ($2.1 billion).

The inspector of the German Air Force, Ingo Gerhartz, told the Jerusalem Post newspaper in April that Israel and the United States had basically agreed to the sale of the missile shield. Germany currently does not have adequate missile defenses, he said, "that is why we are looking closely at Arrow 3 and we are really interested in the system."

From Germany, the system could also protect Poland and the Baltic states from possible Russian attacks. German members of parliament also lobbied for the purchase during visits to Israel after the war in Ukraine began.



Green hydrogen and energy efficiency

Habeck will chair an energy conference of the MENA states in Jordan together with representatives from European countries. The Middle East and North Africa group comprises around 20 countries. They are all characterized by the fact that they have an especially high potential for solar energy, and Europe has an interest in providing know-how and intensifying cooperation.

This is especially relevant in connection with the production of green hydrogen, or hydrogen that is produced with renewable electricity. According to the Economy Ministry, increased cooperation with MENA states "offers a great opportunity in view of the current geopolitical challenges."

Meeting German soldiers and Syrian refugees

On the last leg of his journey, Habeck will take on the role of vice-chancellor rather than economy and climate minister: He will visit the German Armed Forces in Jordan and the Al-Azraq refugee camp. Around 150 German soldiers are participating in the US-led fight against Islamist militias in Jordan. The German troops there are primarily tasked with refueling aircraft.

The Al-Azraq camp, located only about 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the Syrian border in Jordan, is home to several tens of thousands of refugees from the Syrian war. There, Habeck has the chance to point out that, despite all the focus on Russia's attack on Ukraine, the suffering of the people from and in Syria is not forgotten.

