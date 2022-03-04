Will war fast-track the energy transition?

Europe has been pushing gas and nuclear as an essential part of the energy transition from carbon-heavy fossil fuels like oil and gas. But since Russia invaded Ukraine, Europe's energy dependence on the former has inspired a sudden push for independence, especially via renewables.
Germany's Finance Minister Christian Lindner, of the pro-business FDP, now calls renewables "freedom energies," while Chancellor Olaf Scholz labels them "crucial for our security."
"The faster we push ahead with the expansion of renewable energies, the better," Scholz said a few days after the invasion.
Yet, at the moment, Germany is reliant on Russia for both oil and at least 32% of its gas. Reliant to the tune $700 million (780 million euro) a day, according to some estimates currently doing the rounds.
While also calling for a ban, the Stand with Ukraine coalition, which includes hundreds of organisations worldwide including environmental groups Greenpeace and 350.org, has gone one step further by calling on world governments to end fossil fuel production — and to "manage the transition to a clean and safe renewable energy in a way that is fast and fair."
"Putin has deliberately weaponised fossil gas to increase his existing energy dominance over the European Union," stated the coalition when publishing a letter Friday to "end global fossil fuel addiction. They added that gas and oil were employed by Putin "to fuel terror with escalating violence, underscoring the fossil fuel system's role in driving conflict."
Noting that 40% of Russia's federal budget comes from oil and gas — which also comprise 60% of Russian exports — the coalition calls for "bold steps towards the radical decarbonization of our societies."
The release of a damning IPCC climate report on Monday gave further incentive to bring forward the clean energy transition.
But do we have the means to fast track this expansion?
Diversification or decarbonization?
The question of energy independence remains divided between two camps: should self-sufficiency come from other local or 'friendly' gas or even nuclear sources, meaning diversification; or through more ambitious energy independence achieved via local clean energy supplies such as wind and solar, which is to say decarbonization.
This split was evident in the International Energy Agency's detailed 10-point plan, released on Thursday, to reduce EU reliance on Russian natural gas by next winter.
While the plan focuses partly on decarbonization through great renewable uptake, it also demands greater gas diversification — and proposes temporarily delaying the shutdown of five nuclear reactors in Europe.
"In the short-term, the only real option is to diversify," said David Victor, a professor of innovation and public policy at the School of Global Policy and Strategy at the University of California San Diego.
While he is confident that renewables can be scaled up in the medium term, especially offshore wind, he says political resistance to large-scale wind farms, for instance, will hold back significant expansion in the more immediate future.
"I don't see governments realistically removing those obstacles," he explained, due the considerable public backlash.
But for UK-based climate think tank, Carbon Tracker, the argument that Europe could limit its dependence on Russian gas by diversifying into local 'bridging' fossil fuel sources and importing liquid natural gas, also known as LNG, from the US and elsewhere is neither realistic nor cost-effective.
The initial problem is the long lead time, which can be decades, required to build new gas terminals and mines, meaning immediate price pressures will not be resolved, according to a Carbon Tracker blog post. By contrast, existing solar and wind energy resources can be rapidly scaled up as part of existing decarbonization policies. And it can be done more cost-effectively in line with a precipitous drop in renewable energy prices.
"Renewables are already cheaper investments than existing gas capacity," said Jonathan Sims, senior analyst, power & utilities at Carbon Tracker. And because battery storage costs will also be financially competitive by 2030, variable wind and solar energy production will be less of an issue.
Ketan Joshi, an Oslo-based author and climate science communicator, says we already have "strong knowledge about how to integrate wind and solar into complex, interconnected grid systems," adding that it's "certainly technically and economically viable."
Changing minds and regulations
Like Victor, he cautions that "the roadblocks will be political and social," including getting "communities and regions that host the new technologies" to embrace the transition.
Sims, meanwhile, sees the "numerous barriers" to a more ambitious decarbonization drive as "policy-related" rather than economic or technical.
One stumbling block is very lengthy regulatory approval processes for wind and solar projects — which in Italy, for example, are as long as seven years, according to Sims, leaving the country well short of clean energy capacity required to meet climate goals.
This, he said, can cause governments to prefer single "large-scale new build gas projects" because they are simpler to get approval for than numerous "smaller wind or solar farms."
But several EU member states are looking to relax or simplify planning and regulatory processes to "accelerate low carbon capacity deployment rates," said Sims. The current crisis will likely hasten this loosening.
-
Double harvest: Solar panels on farms
Harvesting electricity — and berries
Fabian Karthaus is one of the first farmers in Germany to grow raspberries and blueberries under photovoltaic panels. His solar field near the city of Paderborn in northwestern Germany is 0.4 hectares (about 1 acre), but he would like to expand it to 10. He could then generate enough electricity for around 4,000 households — and provide more berries for supermarkets.
-
Double harvest: Solar panels on farms
Glass panels instead of plastic roofs
Up until now, many farmers have grown delicate fruits and vegetables under plastic film. But that lasts only a few years, costs money and produces a lot of plastic waste. This is one reason why ever more farmers in the Netherlands are planting under glass panels, as here in Groenleven. These protect the harvests, last for at least 30 years. And there's additional income from electricity sales.
-
Double harvest: Solar panels on farms
China promotes agrivoltaics
China is massively expanding photovoltaics and has also been relying on agricultural photovoltaics (agri-PVs) for several years. This plant in the northern Chinese province of Hebei has an area of more than 10 hectares, with grain growing beneath. The solar modules are manufactured nearby. This also creates jobs and helps fight poverty.
-
Double harvest: Solar panels on farms
Deserts made more fertile
Some of the largest solar parks in the world are located in the Chinese Gobi Desert, where there is plenty of space. In some places, crops are grown in the shade of the modules. This helps to stop desertification and allow soils to become arable again.
-
Double harvest: Solar panels on farms
Shade against drought
This small solar roof in a field near Santiago in Chile is one of the first agri-PV systems in Latin America. Researchers are using broccoli and cauliflower to test how the system works best. The region is very sunny, and has been suffering from declining rainfall and increasing drought. Initial experience with solar shade in this field has been positive.
-
Double harvest: Solar panels on farms
Water through solar
This farmer in Rwanda earns her money with a mobile solar water pump. She pulls her panel to other farmers' fields and irrigates them from nearby water sources for a small fee. Across Africa, there is substantial potential for solar modules in agriculture.
-
Double harvest: Solar panels on farms
Fish farm with solar harvest
This novel arrangement is in eastern China, 150 kilometers south of Shanghai. On this lake, solar panels float on pontoons, and beneath that is a fish farm. The panels were positioned to make sure the fish get enough light. The 300 hectares of panels produce electricity for 100,000 households.
-
Double harvest: Solar panels on farms
An alternative perspective
Placing solar panels vertically in a field allows them to receive light from both sides. In Germany, such structures can produce as much electricity per module as roof systems. At the same time, these "solar fences" provide wind protection and leave plenty of space for harvesting equipment.
-
Double harvest: Solar panels on farms
Freeing up land
Cultivation of corn, wheat and sugarcane for biogas and biofuel account for about 4% of global arable land use. Generating the corresponding energy with solar modules would be much cheaper — and would only need one-tenth of the arable land currently used for that.
Author: Gero Rueter
Electric heating to spark the energy transition
In Germany alone, buildings cause around a quarter of greenhouse gas emissions through their fossil-based energy consumption — especially heating.
So to both minimize Russian fossil fuel dependence and mitigate climate change, German environmental think tank the Wuppertal Institute this week released a study, commissioned by Greenpeace, that shows how heating can be completely run on renewable energies by 2035.
The key technology would be electric heat pumps, powered by renewables, that would replace gas and oil systems often fed by Russian fossil fuels.
"A smart strategy focused on increasing efficiency and expanding renewables not only reduces supply risks," said the Institute in a statement. It added that the transition would be "highly economically attractive for households, businesses and public institutions."
For environmental activist and author Bill McKibben, much more of Europe could transition much sooner to heat pumps. "President Biden should immediately invoke the Defense Production Act to get American manufacturers to start producing electric heat pumps in quantity, so we can ship them to Europe where they can be installed in time to dramatically lessen Putin’s power," he wrote this week.
While David Victor insists that in the short-term, diversified gas sources, including imported LNG delivered on floating terminals, will be necessary if the EU is to quickly ween off Russian hydrocarbons, Jonathan Sims suggests that decarbonization can also be aggressively pursued.
Though gas has "played a valuable role" in the initial transition from coal-fired power, this "short-term role must not be prolonged" as it will require extensive investment in large-scale infrastructure that will not provide returns.
Building a power system around "lower cost and lower risk renewables" is an "opportunity to ultimately become self-sufficient with our energy supplies," he said, adding that the approach will hasten progress to net zero emissions targets.
Edited by: Tamsin Walker
-
The future of wind power
Then and now
Wind power has been used for centuries. It pumps water, grinds grain, saws wood and brings sailing ships to their destination. In Europe, there were hundreds of thousands of wind turbines in the 19th century. The Dutch mainly used them to drain marshes. Today, wind power generates clean electricity and is central to meeting climate targets.
-
The future of wind power
Wind beats coal
Wind turbines often generate the cheapest energy. Electricity from a new coal or nuclear power plant costs two to three times more today. Wind power generated on land is particularly cheap. According to forecasts, the cost of wind power will drop even further, to €0.03 ($0.04) per kilowatt hour (kWh) by 2030 in good wind locations.
-
The future of wind power
20 times more electricity
A large wind turbine installed near Wilhelmshaven in northern Germany generates 6,000 kilowatts of power and covers the household electricity needs of 10,000 people there. Older models dating back 25 years, only achieved 500 kilowatts — enough for about 500 people. Modern turbines now stretch up to 180 meters into the sky. The taller they are, the more wind they catch.
-
The future of wind power
Giants in the sea
At sea, the wind is reliable and strong. About 5% of the world's wind power comes from offshore parks like this one off the Dutch coast. Turbines such as these have an output of up to 10,000 kilowatts. From 2025 their capacity is expected to rise to as much as 15,000 kilowatts and provide electricity for more than 40,000 people.
-
The future of wind power
China leads the way
Half of all new wind turbines worldwide are currently installed in China. In 2020 alone, the country built new turbines with a capacity of 52 gigawatts of wind power. That is equivalent to the output of 50 nuclear power plants. The pioneers in wind expansion are Denmark and Germany. Denmark already covers about 50% of its electricity needs with wind power, while Germany achieves 25%.
-
The future of wind power
More jobs through wind power
About 1.3 million people work in the wind industry worldwide. About 550,000 of them are in China, 110,000 in the USA, 90,000 in Germany, 45,000 in India and 40,000 in Brazil. Installing and operating wind turbines is more costly than coal-fired power, so the expansion of wind power is creating more and more jobs.
-
The future of wind power
Citizens want to profit
In densely populated regions, wind power is often met with resistance. But this can change when citizens get involved in local projects. In Starkenburg, near the German city of Frankfurt, for example, many residents favor an expansion of wind power. They are investing in new turbines — and profit from the sale of electricity.
-
The future of wind power
Sails save diesel
In the past, sailing ships carried freight all over the world, but then diesel engines took over. Now, modern sails are coming back into play. With additional wind propulsion, the energy consumption of freighters can be reduced by up to 30%. In addition, ships will be able to use green hydrogen as fuel in the future.
-
The future of wind power
Floating wind farms
There is enough space in the sea for wind power. But in many places the water is too deep for a foundation in the seabed. Floating turbines on buoys are an alternative. They are fixed to the seabed with long chains. Floating wind farms already exist in Europe and Japan, and remain stable even during storms.
-
The future of wind power
Wind power for homes
The 147-meter-high Strata SE1 skyscraper in London is an eye-catcher with futuristic wind turbines. But such rooftop installations are usually not economical, because the wind in cities is generally too weak. Photovoltaic systems on roofs are almost always the more efficient alternative.
-
The future of wind power
Most environmentally-friendly energy
Within 3 to 11 months, wind turbines generate the energy required to build them. No CO2 is produced in the electricity generation process but they do alter the landscape. Still, compared to other energy sources, they come off best in the environmental balance sheet. According to Germany's Federal Environment Agency, their environmental cost is 70 times lower than that of coal-fired power.
-
The future of wind power
Where to put wind power?
Wind and solar power plants together can meet the world's energy needs. Wind turbines generate electricity at wind speeds of 10 km/h and above. In regions with a lot of sun, photovoltaics is the cheapest energy source. A little further north and south of the equator, it is usually a mix of wind and solar power. In particularly windy areas, wind power can become the most important source of energy.
Author: Gero Rueter