Wildlife academy in South Africa helps fight poaching

Nature and EnvironmentSouth AfricaWildlife academy in South Africa helps fight poachingJason Boswell | Jürgen Schneider51 minutes ago51 minutes agoThe Wildlife Forensic Academy in South Africa simulates wildlife crime scenes based on real-world examples. Students use forensic techniques to collect and preserve vital evidence, which helps authorities later in court.