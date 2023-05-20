  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Poland
Climate change
Nature and EnvironmentSouth Africa

Wildlife academy in South Africa helps fight poaching

Jason Boswell | Jürgen Schneider
51 minutes ago

The Wildlife Forensic Academy in South Africa simulates wildlife crime scenes based on real-world examples. Students use forensic techniques to collect and preserve vital evidence, which helps authorities later in court.

https://p.dw.com/p/4S4PZ
Jason Boswell Jason Boswell is a reporter based in Cape Town, South Africa.
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Boris Pistorius sits with other delegates at the Shangri La Dialogue

Pistorius: Russian arms for India not in German interests

Politics3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A picture of the Lauca Dam wall on the foot of which excess water is realeased downstream

Using Angola's power glut for Germany's energy transition

Using Angola's power glut for Germany's energy transition

Business4 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Boris Pistorius (left) sits at a long table with other delegates, with the German and Chinese flags between them

EU eyes greater Asia security role amid China tensions

EU eyes greater Asia security role amid China tensions

Politics2 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Rammstein live in Odense, Denmark

Rammstein respond to allegations against Till Lindemann

Rammstein respond to allegations against Till Lindemann

Music4 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Dark clouds are seen gathering over the Kremlin.

Russia: Standing up to political repression

Russia: Standing up to political repression

Human Rights4 hours ago02:26 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A man walks toward livestock in the Saudi desert.

Middle East: How prepared is it for extreme heat waves?

Middle East: How prepared is it for extreme heat waves?

Nature and EnvironmentJune 3, 2023
More from Middle East
Go to homepage