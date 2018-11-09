 Why is India ′Hinduizing′ cities′ Muslim names? | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 12.11.2018

Asia

Why is India 'Hinduizing' cities' Muslim names?

Despite criticism from civil society, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has renamed a number of Indian cities. Experts say the drive could seriously dent India's secular image. Murali Krishnan reports from New Delhi.

UP state chief minister, Yogi Adityanath (Reuters/P. Kumar)

Last week, the chief minister of India's northern Uttar Pradesh state renamed the city of Allahabad to Praygraj and and Faizabad to Ayodhya.

Yogi Adityanath and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the federal capital New Delhi, justified the move by saying they were merely reverting to the cities' historical names, which, according to them, were changed by Muslim emperors that governed the Indian sub-continent prior to British rule that technically began after 1857.

"Ayodhya is a symbol of our honor, pride and prestige," Adityanath said after announcing the new name for Faizabad.

The name change drive is not just restricted to Uttar Pradesh; chief ministers of other BJP-led states are taking similar measures – renaming cities, airports and streets.

The BJP government in the western state of Gujarat is contemplating renaming Ahmedabad to Karnavati. Raja Singh, a BJP state legislator in the southern state of Telengana, recently proposed the name of Bhagyanagar for the state capital, Hyderabad.

In the northern state of Bihar, BJP lawmaker Giriraj Kishore demanded that Bakhtiyarpur be renamed. There have been also been attempts to change the name of Agra, where the famous Taj Mahal is located, to Agravan, or Agrawal. Similarly, Sangeet Som, a BJP lawmaker, wants the name of Muzaffarnagar to be changed to Laxmi Nagar.

Interestingly, almost all cities and other landmarks that have been renamed, or have been proposed to be renamed, have Muslim-rooted names.

A 'political drive'

Some political analysts claim that the BJP, a Hindu nationalist party, wants to change the names of cities and other historical places only to appease its conservative voters ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The renaming of cities is a common occurrence all over the world, but PM Modi's critics say the ruling BJP's motives are political – that the party is bent on "Hinduizing" India.

Since its inception, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a Hindu umbrella group which is the ideological inspiration for the BJP, has worked toward transforming India's Hindus from being a religious community into a political constituency. Critics say its aim is to establish Hindu hegemony in a Hindu-majority country, leaving religious minorities out in the cold.

"This is an attempt to undermine India's plural identity. The BJP is appeasing the country's conservative Hindu voters ahead of the 2019 election, but the message they are sending out in the process is deeply prejudiced," Sanjay Srivastava, a sociologist, told DW.

Parikshit Ghosh, a New Delhi-based economist, believes the BJP's name change drive is an attempt to divert attention from the party's governance failure in the past four years.

A number of secular Indian politicians have slammed the BJP's name change spree. They argue that these measures will increase social and political rifts in a multi-ethnic and multi-religious country.

"The BJP's drive is a challenge to India's multi-culturalism, which has dominated the country's social and political landscape since it gained independence from British rule in 1947. The party is unabashedly renaming cities that have Muslim names," Sharad Yadav, leader of the Loktantrik Janata Dal party, told DW.

A compromise on pluralism?

Renaming cities, streets and other historical landmarks, is an ongoing process in India. In many cases, post-independence governments renamed British names to establish a unique Indian identity. But that identity was pluralistic and involved a variety of faiths practiced in India.

"In the past 50 years, at least 100 towns and cities have been renamed. But this time it is being done purely on religious grounds," said sociologist Srivastava.

But Hindu nationalists deny claims that their policies are divisive.

"Our nationalism is about the unity and integrity of our beloved motherland. It is about enlightening the people about the great traditions of 'Bharat' (a legendary Hindu king) and India's cultural heritage. Our aim is cultural unity," said lawyer Raghav Awasthi, a member of the RSS.

Indian liberals accuse the BJP government of deliberately creating rifts between Hindus and Muslims and emboldening right-wing extremists. Since PM Modi came to power in 2014, cases of "cow vigilantism" and Muslim killings by radical Hindus have increased manifold in the country.

  • Indien Protest gegen Film Padmavat / Padmavati (Getty Images/AFP)

    Violent protests erupt in India against Bollywood epic 'Padmaavat'

    Controversial film

    Demonstrators stop a train from moving during a protest against "Padmaavat" in Uttar Pradesh state on January 24. The film tells the story of a semi-mythical Hindu queen Padmini of the Rajput warrior caste. But protesters say it falsely depicts a romance between the queen and 14th century Muslim ruler Alauddin Khilji. Producers deny this and insist they have portrayed her respectfully in the film.

  • Film Padmavat / Padmavati Bollywood Indien (picture-alliance/Everett Collection/Paramount Classics)

    Violent protests erupt in India against Bollywood epic 'Padmaavat'

    Death threats

    The film, due for release on Thursday, has opened for advance bookings elsewhere in India, but theaters in some northern Indian states have yet to list it for fear of violent protests. Several hardliners have even offered bounties of up to 50 million rupees ($769,000, €620,240) to anyone who "beheaded" lead actress Deepika Padukone or the film's director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

  • Indien Protest gegen Film Padmavat /Padmavati (Reuters/D. Siddiqui)

    Violent protests erupt in India against Bollywood epic 'Padmaavat'

    Attacking the sets

    A Rajput group dubbed Karni Sena attacked Bhansali and vandalized a set during filming in the northwestern Indian state of Rajasthan in January. Another set was also vandalized in March, with costumes and props set alight.

  • Indien Protest gegen Film Padmavat /Padmavati (picture-alliance/Zuma/S. Thakur)

    Violent protests erupt in India against Bollywood epic 'Padmaavat'

    Burning effigies

    Protesters also burned effigies of both Bhansali and Padukone on the streets, prompting police to assign security detail to both the director and the Bollywood star.

  • Film Padmavat / Padmavati Bollywood Indien (picture-alliance/Everett Collection/Paramount)

    Violent protests erupt in India against Bollywood epic 'Padmaavat'

    A work of fiction

    The movie stars Shahid Kapoor (shown in the picture) as Maharawal Ratan Singh, the husband of Padmavati, and Ranveer Singh as Khilji who leads an invasion to try to capture the queen. The film's makers say the movie is based on a work of fiction by a 16th-century Sufi poet.

  • Oberstes Gericht in Indien (CC-BY-SA-3.0 LegalEagle)

    Violent protests erupt in India against Bollywood epic 'Padmaavat'

    Court backing

    While some states in India had initially imposed a ban on the release of the film, the Supreme Court last week overturned it, saying it violated creative freedoms. The court also directed the government to ensure law and order is maintained. India's film censor board had cleared the movie for release subject to certain changes, but at least four states said they would ban its screening.

  • Indien Kontroverse um Bollywood-Film Padmavati (picture alliance/AP Photo/R. Maqbool)

    Violent protests erupt in India against Bollywood epic 'Padmaavat'

    Beefing up police presence

    Despite the court's ruling, protesters objected to the film's release in several states and targeted cinemas and malls in some cities. Police have increased security around cinemas across the country, rounding up Hindu hardliners.

  • Indien Kontroverse um Bollywood-Film Padmavati (Imago/Hindustan Times)

    Violent protests erupt in India against Bollywood epic 'Padmaavat'

    Strong opposition

    A group of women belonging to the Rajput caste also threatened to self-immolate themselves if the film was released. The movie has been criticized not just by hardline Hindu fringe groups, but also by some in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party.

    Author: Srinivas Mazumdaru (With inputs from agencies)


Indien Proteste gegen Tempelöffnung für Frauen

Hindu retreat founded by pro-female preacher attacked in southern India 28.10.2018

Vehicles were set on fire in the southern city of Thiruvananthapuram where a preacher had supported women of childbearing age entering a temple. India's ruling BJP backs protesters trying to keep women out of the temple.

Indien gesundheitsschädlicher Smog in Neu Delhi

Firework smog chokes Delhi as India celebrates Diwali 08.11.2018

Air pollution in the Indian capital has hit hazardous levels after a night of revelry to celebrate the festival of Diwali. Despite a ruling to limit the use of firecrackers, most celebrations went ahead as normal.

Singapur Merlion Statue, Marina Bay

ASEAN gathers in shadow of US-China trade war 12.11.2018

The ten-member ASEAN and its partners are meeting this week amid worries the US-China trade row will negatively impact the region. The summit is expected to see progress made on a China-backed regional trade pact.

US sanctions

An Iranian protester burns a dollar banknote during a demonstration outside the former US embassy in the Iranian capital Tehran

Iranians feel the pressure of new US sanctions

Ordinary Iranians are likely to suffer the most under the latest round of US sanctions. Though some optimism remains about backdoor support through oil exports, the long-term outlook for Iran's economy remains dire. 