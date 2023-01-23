Why Chancellor Scholz is hesitating to deliver Ukraine tanks

Pressure is growing on Germany to supply Ukraine with Leopard 2 battle tanks. Chancellor Scholz does not want to commit — yet. That's partly because he is playing to his party, the Social Democrats.

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz will not be swayed. When it comes to supplying heavy battle tanks to Ukraine, he likes to point to the three principles the German government has been adhering to: First, Ukraine must receive as much supported as possible; second, a direct conflict between NATO and Russia must be prevented; third, unilateral action by any one supporting nation should be avoided.

On the weekend, he once again repeated his mantra: Decisions should be made only "in close consultation and coordination with our friends and allies."

"We will not allow ourselves to make any excited, rash statements. We do not see the need to say something every ten minutes just so we can rattle on about such serious matters as war and peace, or the security of our country and of Europe," he said.

The Social Democrat's foreign policy perspective

Speculation about the reasons for Germany's perceived hesitancy when it comes to delivering Leopard 2 tanks coincided with the presentation of a foreign policy paper by Scholz's center-left Social Democrats (SPD) on Monday, which calls for Germany to take a stronger lead in the world. "A turning of times (Zeitenwende) for our foreign policy — Social Democratic answers to a world in upheaval," is the title of the 23-page paper presented by SPD co-chair Lars Klingbeil in Berlin.

In reference to Scholz' now-famous Zeitenwende speech condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Klingbeil said the party needed to answer fundamental questions: "What does this historic shift mean from a Social Democratic perspective? How do we define our relationship with Russia, China, and the United States? How does a self-confident and sovereign Europe define itself, and what is Germany's role in this rapidly changing world?"

Last summer, the SPD co-chair had joined those calling on Germany to play a stronger role in global leadership. He said that Germany had high expectations to live up to, and added that the country's responsibilities had been growing steadily. "In this paper, we state clearly that it is time to relinguish that bit of restraint that has, to a certain extent, existed for decades, and prevented us from showing stronger leadership," Klingbeil told a press conference on Monday.

This, the SPD co-chair insisted, had nothing to do with the current question of weapon deliveries.

SPD party veteran Olaf Scholz works closely together with SPD co-chairs Lars Klingbeil (l) and Saskia Esken (r). Image: Janine Schmitz/photothek/imago images

Supplying weapons to war zones is still a new an sensitive topic for Germany. Last Sunday, on one of Germany's most popular political talk shows, peace and conflict researcher Nicole Deitelhoff pointed out that for decades, there had been a "particular German understanding" that Germany would exercise restraint. "It will take a very long time," she said, for Germany to translate leadership "into operational policy, and into strategic planning."

"I think we can do more," said Sönke Neitzel, a military historian and professor of military history. "We could coordinate more in the background. We're bigger than the Netherlands or than Denmark, and we have a responsibility."

Rolf Mützenich is a leader of the SPD's strong left-wing Image: Kay Nietfeld/dpa/picture alliance

Standing in the shadow of the United States

Scholz is currently also being accused of hiding behind the United States when it comes to supporting Ukraine. Speaking at the talk show, Lars Klingbeil responded to this criticism by pointing to Germany's limited options. "After all, we are far from being in a situation where we could do without America. I think that would be an illusion" he said.

Olaf Scholz's cautious course enjoys broad support within his party, Klingbeil emphasized. There is "full backing" for close international coordination on the issue, and for ensuring "that we ourselves do not become a party to the war," he stated when presenting the SPD's policy paper in Berlin.

"Leadership does not mean overpowering others," he said. "To us, it means adopting a cooperative leadership style."

Scholz is also playing to a domestic audience within his own party. The chancellor's office and SPD headquarters cooperate closely, and Scholz makes no decision without the SPD leadership being involved. He constantly coordinates with the party co-chairs Lars Klingbeil and Saskia Esken.

The SPD parliamentary group in the German Bundestag, led by Rolf Mützenich, is also a powerful faction. Mützenich and Esken are considered part of the left wing of the party, unlike Klingbeil and Scholz who are said to be undogmatic, realistic, and pragmatic.

Turning away from Russia

The left camp has always been a major power base in the SPD, forces within the Social Democrats that traditionally had and still have pacifist leanings. Maintaining good relations with Russia was a matter of course for them until February 24, 2022. Before then, it seemed to many in the SPD to be unimaginable to maintain a peaceful order in Europe without Russia.

"Change through rapprochement" was the SPD's guiding principle, and it was assumed that Russia could be integrated and even influenced and changed through good relations. That was a mistake, and Lars Klingbeil was one of the first Social Democrats to admit this after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The advocates of an anti-militarist political line geared toward making peace initiatives remain strong in the SPD. After the last parliamentary elections, many young socialists joined the SPD parliamentary group, and are backing Rolf Mützenich.

Scholz knows that, and so does Klingbeil, who wants to chart a new course but will have to do a lot of convincing to do so. That will take time. It is not without reason that the new strategy for foreign and security policy will not be voted on until an SPD party conference at the end of the year.

Scholz must show consideration for the party

Olaf Scholz is a party veteran and knows his party intimately. He has been in politics for decades and has witnessed many conflicts among factions within the party. Many SPD leaders have fallen because they were seen as too distant from the more left-leaning party base and failed to successfully manage a rebellious membership.

Scholz was never one of the more popular figures in the party and always fared poorly in votes for party posts. His successes as head of government in Hamburg and his victory in the Bundestag elections have earned him respect. But that doesn't mean he can represent and implement a political line that goes against the grain of the party.

Scholz also says that his policy is in line with the mood of the German population. "The majority of citizens support the prudent, well-considered, and carefully prepared decisions of the federal government," he said. "I know that the federal government I lead has support from the vast majority of citizens for its approach."

The research institute infratest-dimap has found voters to be split on the matter. It conducted a survey last week to find out what voters think of arms deliveries to Ukraine. Asked about whether heavy battle tanks should be sent to Ukraine, 46% are currently in favor and 43% against it.

Among supporters of the main opposition party, the center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU), 66% are in favor and 29% are against.

But within Olaf Scholz's governing three-way coalition there is a mixed picture: The formerly pacifist environmentalist Green Party sees 61% of its supporters back tank deliveries. Among supporters of the SPD however, 49% said they were in favor and 40% against battle tank deliveries, while the neoliberal Free Democrats (FDP) voter base is split.

So perhaps it is above all his own divided voter base that Scholz has in mind when he navigates cautiously on the matter.

This article was originally written in German.

