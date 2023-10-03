  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
The Oscars
Migration
PoliticsAfrica

Where do migrants from sub-Saharan Africa go?

Silja Fröhlich
5 hours ago

Tunisian President Kais Saied has ordered security forces to "halt the illegal migration of African migrants into the country." But has North Africa really become the new go-to destination for African migrants and refugees? DW looks at the facts.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OSDQ
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Several Lockheed Martin F-35 combat aircraft sit on a tarmac

SIPRI: US arms exports skyrocket, while China's nosedive

Conflicts13 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A construction site at the University of Ghana, Legon, sports complex

African Games 2023 in Ghana postponed

African Games 2023 in Ghana postponed

Sports4 hours ago02:38 min
More from Africa

Asia

Two women and a man of Asian origin stare in fear at something. The woman in the middle is holding the other two back in a protective stance.

Michelle Yeoh makes Oscar history with best actress win

Michelle Yeoh makes Oscar history with best actress win

Film5 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Film still All Quiet on the Western Front, soldier sits on a muddied battlefield, looking stunned

On the Oscar-winning 'All Quiet on the Western Front' score

On the Oscar-winning 'All Quiet on the Western Front' score

Film5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Gondolas moored side by side by posts at the edge of a wide canal in Venice, with buildings visible on the far side. They are sitting on mud, with only a little water lapping at their base.

Dramatic drought: Is Europe drying out?

Dramatic drought: Is Europe drying out?

Nature and Environment4 hours ago8 images
More from Europe

Middle East

Annalena Baerbock stands next to a display wall featuring rows of images of Yazidi victims

Visiting Iraq, Germany's Baerbock pushes for stability

Visiting Iraq, Germany's Baerbock pushes for stability

PoliticsMarch 12, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert stand on stage holding Oscar statuettes

Best director Oscar category all male, yet again

Best director Oscar category all male, yet again

Film5 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

external

Indigenous ecosystem at risk in Brazil

Indigenous ecosystem at risk in Brazil

Business1 hour ago02:46 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage