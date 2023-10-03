Where do migrants from sub-Saharan Africa go?

PoliticsAfricaWhere do migrants from sub-Saharan Africa go?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsAfricaSilja Fröhlich5 hours ago5 hours agoTunisian President Kais Saied has ordered security forces to "halt the illegal migration of African migrants into the country." But has North Africa really become the new go-to destination for African migrants and refugees? DW looks at the facts.https://p.dw.com/p/4OSDQAdvertisement