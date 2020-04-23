Where are we heading? Tourism after the coronavirus crisis

Deutsche Welle: The World Tourism Organization UNWTO expects the number of international travelers to fall to the level of 2013: Instead of 1.4 billion travelers like last year, only one billion people will travel. That is one third less. Has there ever before been a decline of this magnitude?

Ulf Sonntag: No, there has never been one of this kind before. And I am not sure whether the estimates of the UNWTO are not even overly optimistic. The OECD, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, is predicting a drop of 40 to 70% in international travel for its 36 member states this year.

The Spanish Steps in Rome: The tourist hotspot is deserted

In Germany there is great discussion about summer holidays. What do you think: will we all have to stay home this year?

It all depends on the political framework conditions, and these are exceedingly difficult to predict. The political decision-makers seem to be prepared to do so. There are also first scenarios focusing on the order in which tourist businesses and gastronomy could reopen, i.e. first holiday apartments and guest houses, later hotels. I hope that perhaps from the middle or end of May we will see the first tender shoots of domestic tourism again. But nobody can really say now when we will be allowed to cross borders again.

After all, there are all kinds of suggestions: The German Baltic and North Sea resorts, for example, are considering occupying only every second hotel bed in order to reduce the masses. In Italy, there is a proposal to separate beach chairs and restaurant tables with plexiglass boxes. How realistic are such suggestions?

We will have to follow the rules of social distancing for a long time until a vaccine against the coronavirus becomes available. So, it's not surprising that such game plans are being made at the moment: How can we prevent too many people from being gathered in a confined space? One solution could be to rent out only every second room. Or only every second hotel opens. Or not to get too close to each other on the beach. Whether plexiglass is really the solution remains to be seen on a case by case basis. But these examples show how creative and innovative efforts are to save the highly endangered tourism industry.

We in Germany are quite fortunate because we have the classic German wicker beach chair, right?

(Laughs) Right, I hadn't thought of that. The wicker beach chair was invented to protect holidaymakers on the North and Baltic Sea from the cold wind here in the north. But yes, it is also very suitable for use as a distance spacer.

Baltic Sea island Fehmarn 2019: The beach chairs will probably not be that close together this summer

Let's look into the distant future: Many people are worried about when there will be full freedom to travel again. What conditions must be met so that we can once again travel without restrictions?

I am afraid that we will only see the opening of borders for travel at the very end of the progressive return to normality. Perhaps here in Europe first. But globally? We will probably first need a vaccine against the coronavirus or an effective treatment.

Will people then travel just as carefree and naturally as before the pandemic or do you expect people's travel behavior to change, to shift away from mass tourism?

Tourism is part of normal life in almost all societies, especially in Europe. And people will be happy to travel again. To what extent they can afford it depends on how hard we are hit by the economic crisis that follows. But overall, there will be a lot of catching up to do.

Ulf Sonntag, Head of Market Research at NIT - the Institute for Tourism and Spa Research in Northern Europe

However, it is difficult to predict whether people will travel in exactly the same way as before or whether some will draw conclusions of their own. The current discussion in the industry is more in the direction of quality-oriented tourism. Tour operators and their partners in the destination regions often use the time to make their services more sustainable. There is also a certain willingness among customers to travel more sustainably in the future if costs permit. So, if there is an opportunity for the industry to redirect itself and change the face of future holiday products, it is now. But whether we have really moved away from mass tourism as we knew it after the coronavirus crisis remains to be seen.

A look at the cruise ship sector is also interesting. This has been in the news a lot in recent weeks. Will it suffer permanent damage to its image?

The pros and cons of a cruise holiday A counterpart to jet-setting Palma today, Barcelona tomorrow, Marseilles the day after tomorrow — and all this without the hassle of packing suitcases. Cruise tourists appreciate the comfort of the floating hotel. They can explore the world's metropolises on land, enjoy a cocktail at their favorite bar in the evening and then always fall into the same bed. Nowhere is travelling more stress-free than on a cruise ship.

The pros and cons of a cruise holiday An oasis of well-being for young and old Cruises are boring and only something for pensioners — this cliche is a thing of the past. Holidays on a cruise ship are also extremely popular with the younger public. The ocean liners offer varied activities for all ages. From sport and wellness to a colorful entertainment show, there is something for everyone.

The pros and cons of a cruise holiday Cruise on an expedition ship Those who want to avoid crowds on the big ships can book an expedition cruise. It is not only smaller, more personal and more environmentally friendly than a conventional cruise, but also explores remote areas such as the Arctic and Antarctica. Of course, exclusivity has its price: Expeditions are much more expensive than an average cruise.

The pros and cons of a cruise holiday Carefree in every way for little money Everything is possible within the numerous offers of the big tour operators. Their customers appreciate not having to worry about anything. With just a few clicks you can book the all-round feel-good package. Food and drink are usually provided, and flights are often included in the price. And all this is available at unbeatably low prices.

The pros and cons of a cruise holiday A high environmental impact The environment above all pays the real price, according to environmentalists. Even though the cruise industry is now trying to get a green face, most of its ships still run on heavy oil, the most toxic of all fuels. However, some shipping companies are already using cleaner forms of propulsion such as liquefied petroleum gas, ship diesel and even hybrid electrical systems.

The pros and cons of a cruise holiday Thick air Since cruise ships often dock directly in the city, they are a burden to tourists and residents alike. The ships are powered by marine diesel in the port. Although it is cleaner than heavy oil, it is still many times dirtier than car diesel. The air quality suffers immensely. An area-wide shore-side power supply could be the solution.

The pros and cons of a cruise holiday Mass processing Sometimes it can get really crowded and not only on deck. The cities also suffer from the ever-increasing rush of cruise tourists. Especially in small cities like Venice or Dubrovnik tourists block up the streets and besiege sights. Some municipalities have meanwhile reacted to the protests of their residents and reduced the number of allowed cruise ships.

The pros and cons of a cruise holiday Rich profits and poorly paid personnel In order to save taxes, almost all cruise ships sail under so-called "flags of convenience". By registering their ships in countries such as Italy, Malta or the Bahamas, shipping companies pay less tax and make greater profits. However, these often do not trickle down to the employees. In many cases, the service personnel above all work far below the German minimum wage. Author: Felix Schlagwein



I can imagine that the cruise industry will have to present a stronger case and provide more information than perhaps other travel segments. Precisely because the unpleasant images of the ships under quarantine were covered in the press. And it is a form of vacation where many people live together in a small space for a long time. However, I am currently hearing that next year's cruises are already being well booked again. This means that customers are confident that the industry will be able to guarantee safety on the ships again. It is interesting to see the relationship between the fascination for a type of holiday on the one hand and the perception of risk and the need for safety on the other.

Last question: If travelling will again be possible without any restrictions, what will be your next holiday destination?

We were actually planning a trip to Portugal this summer. And to be honest, I haven't given up hope completely that a miracle might happen, and we can go there. If not, then we'll simply make up for it later. Otherwise I am the prototype of a multi-optional customer: I can imagine spending a nice vacation almost anywhere, depending on what is possible under the prevailing restrictions of the lockdown.