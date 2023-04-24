  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan crisis
Russia's war in Ukraine
Deutschland Atomkraftwerk Isar 2 wird abgeschaltet
Image: Wolfgang Maria Weber/IMAGO
PoliticsGermany

What now for Germany's remaining nuclear waste?

Jens Thurau
31 minutes ago

Germany has shut down its last nuclear power stations. But the issue isn't going anywhere, as the country faces the question of what to do with its remaining nuclear waste.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QUok

Nuclear energy in Germany has been history since mid-April. At one time, up to 20 nuclear power plants fed electricity into the German grid. But all that is over now. The last three nuclear power plants ended their operations on April 15.

For German Environment Minister Steffi Lemke, of the Green Party, the date marks a new dawn: "I think we should now put all our energy into pushing forward photovoltaics, wind power storage, energy saving, and energy efficiency, and stop these backward-looking debates," she said in a recent radio interview.

April 15 also effectively ended a decades-long political dispute in Germany, even though there are still voices demanding that nuclear power be extended, because of the tense situation in the energy market.

The waste issue

And yet, the issue of nuclear energy will linger for Germany for some time yet, because the reactors have to be dismantled, and what happens to the final disposal of the radioactive nuclear waste has not yet been clarified.

Like almost all other countries that have operated or continue to operate nuclear power plants, Germany has yet to find a place to safely store the spent fuel. Currently, Germany's nuclear waste is in interim storage at the sites of abandoned power plants, but the law requires that nuclear waste be safely stored in underground repositories for several millennia.

"The interim storage facilities are designed to last for quite some time," Wolfram König, president of the Federal Office for the Safety of Nuclear Waste Disposal (BASE), told DW. "They are supposed to bridge the time until a final repository is available. … What we are looking for is geological depth, a suitable layer of salt, in granite or in clay rock, which will ensure that no radioactive substances reach the surface again for an indefinitely long period of time."

Steffi Lemke
Environment Minister Steffi Lemke thinks it's time to move onImage: Hiro Komae/AP Photo/picture alliance

Location, location, location

That's a principle that Germany shares with all of the 30 or so countries that operate or have operated nuclear power plants: Radioactive waste is to be disposed of underground. But where exactly? For a long time, Gorleben, located in the Wendland region of Lower Saxony, northeastern Germany, was the site most favored by politicians looking for an underground repository for nuclear waste.

But Gorleben became the location of fierce protests against nuclear energy, so politicians decided a few years ago to abandon the site. Now the search is on throughout Germany, at more than 90 possible sites. "We can and must assume that the search process in Germany, with the construction of a final repository, will take approximately as long as we have used nuclear energy, namely 60 years," König said.

Meanwhile, the dismantling of Germany's 20 or so nuclear power plants that have been built will also take time. That, according to König, is the responsibility of their operators, who estimate it could take between 10 and 15 years.

Wendland Castortransport Protest
The Gorleben nuclear waste site was eventually abandoned after several years of protests, one of which was pictured nearby in 2011Image: BREUEL-BILD/picture alliance

A worldwide headache

So far, reactors have been shut down in Italy, Kazakhstan, and Lithuania, while other countries, including the United Arab Emirates and Belarus, are building new nuclear plants.

But the permanent, safe storage of radioactive waste is an unresolved issue everywhere.

Finland is furthest along in its planning. In a report by German public broadcaster ARD, Vesa Lakaniemi, administrative head in the municipality of Eurajoki, southern Finland, talked about the construction of the final storage facility for nuclear waste in his town: "Whoever profits from electricity must also take responsibility for the waste. And that's how it is in Finland." The estimated construction costs for the Eurajoki repository is €3.5 billion ($3.8 billion).

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), there are currently 422 nuclear reactors in operation worldwide, with an average age of about 31 years. The recent "World Nuclear Industry Status Report" said that, despite a few countries building new nuclear power stations, there was no evidence of a "nuclear renaissance": In 1996, some 17.5% of the world's energy was produced in nuclear reactors – in 2021 it was below 10%. Nevertheless, the radioactive legacy will occupy Germany for many years to come.

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

 

Thurau Jens Kommentarbild App
Jens Thurau Jens Thurau is a senior political correspondent covering Germany's environment and climate policies.@JensThurau
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A German Luftwaffe (air force) passenger A321 airplane landing at Berlin's BER Airport early on April 24, 2023.

Sudan updates: First German plane reaches Berlin

Conflicts18 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Women sieving smashed rocks in the hope of finding hidden gold

Women risk health and safety to find gold in Senegal

Women risk health and safety to find gold in Senegal

Society3 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Policemen wearing masks outside a Hong Kong court

Hong Kong student arrested over social media posts in Japan

Hong Kong student arrested over social media posts in Japan

Politics2 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A man holding up a black book with red seals, a poster of Stern magazine behind him

How a German magazine fell for fake Hitler diaries

How a German magazine fell for fake Hitler diaries

Culture3 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Sheep grazing near photovoltaic solar panels

Europe: Solar energy thriving as climate warms

Europe: Solar energy thriving as climate warms

Nature and Environment6 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A man with a Saudi head cover passes the ground before an English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur at St. James' Park

Saudis accused of sportswashing over English football funds

Saudis accused of sportswashing over English football funds

SoccerApril 22, 202304:49 min
More from Middle East

North America

A group of people holding signs in their hands

Caste in the US: Lawmakers try to tackle discrimination

Caste in the US: Lawmakers try to tackle discrimination

PoliticsApril 23, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Two wrestlers in the sand, one upside down, while a referee and the crowd look on

Brazil's Indigenous games

Brazil's Indigenous games

Sports45 minutes ago7 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage