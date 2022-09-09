What is the future of the Commonwealth in Asia after Queen Elizabeth II?

After the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son Charles became not only king of the United Kingdom but also the head of the Commonwealth of Nations, a voluntary association made up of 56 member countries — most former British colonies — spanning Asia, Africa, the Americas, Europe and the Pacific.

It includes 15 realms, including nations like the UK, Canada and Australia, where the British monarch remains head of state.

But membership to the club was not contingent on recognizing the British monarch as the head of state.

So, of the remaining 41 member states of the Commonwealth, 36 are republics, including nations such as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. The other five — Brunei Darussalam, Lesotho, Malaysia, Eswatini and Tonga — have their own monarchs.

The grouping is home to over 2.5 billion people — about a third of the world's population — the bulk of whom live in the Indian subcontinent. It contains both advanced economies and developing countries.

Despite its ties to the British Empire, any country can join the modern Commonwealth. The last two countries to join the grouping were Gabon and Togo in 2022.

What's Commonwealth's relevance in today's world?

Supporters of the organization say holding this grouping together are shared traditions, institutions, and experiences as well as economic self-interest.

But critics argue that the Commonwealth has lost its sense of purpose and there are questions hanging over its future.

Amitabh Mattoo, a renowned international relations expert based in Delhi, believes that although the Commonwealth may seem like an "outdated antediluvian forum" after the death of the queen, "it retains a niche relevance which has sustained it over time even after the decolonization of the British Empire."

"We are living in the age of multilateral diplomacy, where states want a podium to express their views, advance their interests and shape global norms. With its diverse membership drawn from across continents, the Commonwealth provides precisely such a forum," Mattoo told DW.

"It is, in short, a platform to express views and shape world opinion. The monarch is only the symbolic head, the leaders of the free world make the Commonwealth work," he added.

Kishali Pinto-Jayawardena, a constitutional lawyer from Sri Lanka, maintains that for the bloc to remain relevant, it must advocate democratic values and rights of citizens over and above realpolitik that generally dominates conversations between states.

"That must be evidenced in a manner that goes beyond mere pontification from London. Otherwise, this grouping becomes a talk shop. That has unfortunately been the case often in recent years," she said.

The lawyer believes the Commonwealth will maintain its relevance only if it becomes an active partner in fostering the rule of law.

Shifting priorities?

The leaders of the group's member states meet once every two years for a summit, hosted by different member countries on a rotating basis.

Since 1971, a total of 25 meetings have been held, with the most recent being in Kigali, Rwanda in 2022.

The Commonwealth Secretariat is based in London and is a central intergovernmental organization to manage the organization's work.

Throughout her reign, the queen played a key role in championing the forum and its relevance. And now it's up to King Charles to handle the difficult task of stewarding the organization, and its member states, which have disparate political, social and economic interests.

Asif Islam, a media commentator and associate editor of Bangladesh's Dhaka Tribune newspaper, says the Commonwealth will likely remain important to Bangladesh for the same reasons that it has historically been important. He noted that the principles the Commonwealth has championed are aligned with Bangladesh's own values.

"If Elizabeth II's age was about democracy, the rule of law and good governance, responding to climate change will define King Charles' era. The Commonwealth's importance to Bangladesh is not so evident in dollar terms but is invaluable in terms of political and moral capital," Islam told DW.

"Bangladesh and a great many Commonwealth states will have good reason to use the platform to influence the future of the emerging world economy," he added.

Elizabeth II: The life of a queen Mourning Elizabeth II "Grief is the price we pay for love," Queen Elizabeth II once said. Now the world mourns her — the Queen of Great Britain and Northern Ireland died on Thursday after 70 years as sovereign. The queen saw the disintegration of the British Empire, appointed 15 prime ministers and weathered turbulent times in her family.

Elizabeth II: The life of a queen Queen at 25 George VI, King of the United Kingdom died on February 6, 1952. His 25-year-old daughter Elizabeth was traveling at the time and received the news in Kenya. She did not have time for silent mourning — now Elizabeth was the Queen. She was crowned almost a year and a half later, in June 1953 in London's Westminster Abbey, the Church of the Kings

Elizabeth II: The life of a queen Preparation for her future role Elizabeth Alexandra Mary was born in London on April 21, 1926, the first child of the Duke and Duchess of York. Her father George VI ascended the British throne in 1936, making his eldest daughter heir to the throne. Over the years, she was systematically prepared for her future role. During World war II, Elizabeth gave her first speech broadcast by the BBC. She was 14 at the time.

Elizabeth II: The life of a queen Queen and mother In November 1947, Elizabeth married Prince Philip of Greece, who was five years her senior and of German descent. Charles was born the next year, followed two years later by the couple's first daughter, Anne. In all, Elizabeth had four children: Andrew was born in 1960, and Edward in 1964.

Elizabeth II: The life of a queen Queen of people's hearts? Every year, she celebrated the traditional Trooping the Colour military parade, an event marking the official birthday of the British sovereign since 1748. This year was her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people. She was respected and revered, popular and well-liked. But Queen of Hearts she was not; that was a nickname later given to another member of the royal family.

Elizabeth II: The life of a queen Difficult years For many people in Britain, Lady Diana, the late wife of then-Prince Charles, and the monarch's daughter-in-law, was the Queen of Hearts. The marriage fell apart, the heir to the throne and Lady Diana were divorced in 1995. When Lady Diana died in a car accident two years later, the Queen's rather cool reaction provoked fierce public criticism.

Elizabeth II: The life of a queen The next fairytale wedding Diana's eldest son, Prince William, married Kate Middleton in April 2011, and millions of people celebrated the bride and groom. Reportedly, the Queen gave Kate a few tips before the engagement, and her granddaughter-in-law quickly grew into her royal role, delighting the Queen with a happy marriage and three great-grandchildren.

Elizabeth II: The life of a queen Renegade grandson Diana's younger son, Prince Harry, married the US actress Meghan Markle in 2018, and the Queen gave her blessing. However, royal life did not suit the young couple. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, both spoke openly about their difficulties with the institution of monarchy. The couple ultimately said goodbye to royal life and moved to the US.

Elizabeth II: The life of a queen Life in the spotlight The crown can be a burden as it comes with great responsibility and a life under permanent public scrutiny. Family problems, divorces, deaths, scandals — Elizabeth coped in her own calm way. That's what most people in Britain liked about her.

Elizabeth II: The life of a queen Monarch for 15 Commonwealth realms She appointed 11 men and three women prime minister of the UK, the latest being Liz Truss in September 2022. As head of a constitutional monarchy, in addition to the UK, Elizabeth had a symbolic function in the 14 Commonwealth realms, which includes Australia, Canada, Jamaica and New Zealand.

Elizabeth II: The life of a queen Many dignified decades In 1952, Elizabeth said her coronation should not be a sign of power and past greatness, but rather an expression of hope for the years she would be allowed to serve and rule with God's grace. Decades later, she was the longest-serving head of state in the world.

Elizabeth II: The life of a queen 'Defender of the faith' and style icon Her full title was Elizabeth the Second, by the Grace of God Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and her other countries and territories, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith. She was also known for her monochrome skirt suits and elaborate, matching hats.

Elizabeth II: The life of a queen Deep sorrow In April 2021, Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, died two months before his 100th birthday. They were married for 73 years and navigated all manner of crises, including marital crises. But even the loss of her husband and companion did not keep the Queen from her duty and she continued to serve as head of state.

Elizabeth II: The life of a queen Farewell, my Queen The world bids farewell to Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom for almost seven decades, mother of four children, one of the defining figures of the 20th century and the present. The throne of the rulers of England will now be taken by her son, King Charles III. Author: Sabine Peschel



One of King Charles' biggest challenges?

Nevertheless, some say that the organization has achieved nothing substantial and it's time for London to accept the reality and shut the organization down.

"Britain must accept reality and not try to cling onto something which has lost its value and take the initiative and dispense the Commonwealth with dignity," Ranjeet Baral, a doctor based in Nepal's capital Kathmandu, told DW.

Lee Boon Chye, a Malaysian politician belonging to the People's Justice Party, said Malaysians should rethink their nation's membership of the club, pointing out its colonial legacy.

He stressed that the history of colonization was a history of exploitation and brutal subjugation of indigenous peoples.

"The Commonwealth is formed by the British empire and former colonies with the British monarch as the head. Its very existence is legitimizing colonization. We, as a sovereign nation, should focus on our international relationships in other platforms such as the UN, ASEAN and other bodies," said Lee.

Given the divided views on the purpose and future of the Commonwealth, leading the club is perhaps one of the biggest challenges King Charles will face during his reign.

Edited by: Srinivas Mazumdaru