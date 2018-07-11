What Germans eat in the summer

"Breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince, and dine like a pauper" is an old adage in Germany.
The German tradition of "Abendbrot," which literally translates as "evening bread," is a very attractive option during the summer, as no cooking is involved. Instead of a big meal, a typical Abendbrot is made up of a selection of cheeses, cold cuts or sausage, and pickles served with slices of dark bread. Add a beer or an "Apfelschorle" (apple juice mixed with carbonated mineral water) to your meal, and you'll definitely be doing it the German way.
Otherwise, the classic German summer dishes presented in the gallery above are also easy to prepare. Don't be fooled, simplicity can be very addictive.
If regional and seasonal products are the stars of summer cuisine in Germany, potatoes remain the year-long supporting act. Here's more insight into the Germans' insatiable love affair with potatoes.
If ever it suddenly gets cold and you feel like warming up to a hearty meal, you can also turn to one of these German comfort foods typically prepared during the winter for inspiration.
However, we still hope this summer will stay one where children and adults will all feel like eating ice cream everyday, one of the eight sure signs it's summer in Germany.
For more about German culture, language and lifestyle, visit dw.com/meetthegermans.
10 places Germans like to hang out in the summer
At their small garden plots
Known as a Schrebergarten, many urban-dwellers have a small garden plot outside the city where they can grow vegetables, relax, BBQ and enjoy the greenery. Germany's nearly 1 million garden plots - which began in the early 19th century to feed the poor - are strictly regulated. You may build a small house on your less than 400-square-meter plot but you can't move in and a portion must be planted.
At the local Italian ice cream parlor
There are well over 5,000 ice cream parlors in Germany and many are family-run by Italian immigrants. During the summer, you often have to wait for a table on the terrace. Besides just scooping popular flavors like vanilla, stracciatella and hazelnut, many parlors offer specialty dishes including "spaghetti ice cream." The sweet stuff is pressed into noodle form and topped with strawberry sauce.
In the public outdoor pool
There are some 7,000 public swimming pools in Germany and over half of them are so-called "free pools" - Freibäder. No, they're not free of charge; they're dubbed "free" because they located outdoors rather than in a hall (Hallenbad). While indoor pools are open all year, the Freibad is particularly popular during the summer months.
At the lake
Though it's landlocked on three sides, Germany is home to countless lakes and many of them are suitable for swimming and boating. The Chiemsee lake in Germany's southeastern-most corner has good water quality and stretches of sandy beaches, which makes it particularly popular among summer swimmers and sunbathers. It's also Germany's third-largest lake - so it's never too overcrowded on peak days.
At a music festival
Summer is the season for music lovers in Germany. There's a festival practically every weekend - from rap to reggae. The photo is from Splash!, the country's largest hip hop festival, which takes place at an outdoor industrial museum. Wacken Open Air, the world's biggest heavy metal festival, and Hurricane, featuring alternative to mainstream sounds, are also highlights.
Exploring Berlin
Over 12 million people visited Berlin last year, with nearly 40 percent coming from abroad. That means quite a few Germans journey to the capital as well. During the summer months, during school break, it's an opportunity to show young people from less urban regions where the government works - and do some serious shopping, of course. While Berlin winters are harsh, its summers tend to be sunny.
In the Biergarten
In 1812, Bavaria's King Maximilian I ruled that beer gardens could be set up in Munich for the first time, and the garden near the Augustinerkeller is considered the oldest. But since then, the outdoor pubs have become common all over the country and are a popular summer pastime after work and on weekends. With 8,000 seats, the Hirschgarten Biergarten in Munich (pictured) is the country's largest.
At the movies
Visits to German cinemas have risen from 127.3 million in 2005 to 139.2 million in 2015 - largely due to new technology like 3D films. On particularly hot days, movie theaters are a needed refuge from the heat, and are a way to kill time on days off. Blockbusters like "The Legend of Tarzan," "Independence Day 2" and "Ghostbusters" have all opened in Germany this summer.
On their bikes
Germany is strewn with an extensive network of cycling paths that get extra use during the summer. They lead bikers into woods (like the Bavarian Forest), urban jungles (like the cycling "Autobahn" across the Ruhr region), and through agricultural delights, like the Ahr Valley path pictured here. The region is known for its hillside vineyards and red wine.
On the beach in Germany's '17th state'
The Spanish island of Mallorca is often referred to as Germany's 17th state. Indeed, for millions of German vacationers - who lovingly refer to the sunny, sandy isle as "Malle" - it's practically a second home. For over 30,000 Germans, it is their home. That means visitors are bound to find all the comforts of home - from German-speaking staff to their favorite wurst - without the dreary weather.
Author: Kate Müser