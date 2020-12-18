Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa where we bring you a host of clever ideas for a greener planet!

We start off in Ghana where a former hunter is advocating for animal conservation in rural communities in the country's Volta region. For him it's a full-time job convincing locals to keep the ecosystem in balance by keeping the animals around.

Then we visit Sierra Leone's Turtle Islands. There residents are fighting the impacts of extreme weather conditions and coastal erosion in an effort to save their fishing habitats and their livelihoods.

After that we meet a former French police officer who is now making a punk-themed line of bags, backpacks and accessories from vegan materials such as pineapple leaf fibers and cactus leather.

In Kenya, a young Masai woman has made it her job to create awareness for climate change in her traditionally pastoralist community and encourage women to experiment with alternatives like small-scale farming.

Finally, we go to South Africa where a local conservation NGO has designed a vacuum to assist with the removal of plastic and microplastics from beaches. For the group, the EnviroBuggy is now another tool to help keep things clean.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.