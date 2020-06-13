Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's edition of Eco Africa, we bring you a host of smart innovations for a greener planet!

First, we're off to South Africa, where the country's biggest bird reserve, World of Birds, has been severely impacted by the coronavirus crisis. A lack of tourists has hit its finances and while income has fallen, the park still has a big bill to feed all the animals.

Next we go to Senegal, where a group of young people have hit upon a bright idea to encourage citizens to properly dispose of their trash: turning the rubbish bins into basketball hoops!

Over in Uganda, we check out a recycling company which is now turning plastic waste into face masks, which are urgently needed in hospitals because of the coronavirus.

Then we visit Germany, where researchers are looking into how to purify dirty water more efficiently — with the hydrogen created as a by-product then used to fuel cars. Generating more drinking water would bring huge benefits for Africa.

Kenya is our next stop. There, an NGO is teaming up with the Ogiek people to develop more sustainable ways to use their endangered ancestral home, the Mau Forest.

We end our show in Botswana, where a project is training dogs to keep predators away from livestock, which is also benefiting the endangered cheetah.

