 Vladimir Putin stirs Russia-Ukraine tensions with passport offer | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 03.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Europe

Vladimir Putin stirs Russia-Ukraine tensions with passport offer

Just as Ukraine is set for a new leader, Russia has offered passports to millions of Ukrainians. Experts say Moscow wants to cement power over occupied areas and stop population decline — but the move is a powder keg.

Russian passport (AFP/Getty Images)

Russian President Vladimir Putin is in a hurry: Within the space of a week, he signed two decrees for accelerated naturalization of Ukrainian citizens, the most recent being on May 1.

Sharply criticized by Kyiv and its allies, the initiatives come at a time of uncertainty in Ukraine as defeated President Petro Poroshenko spends the last weeks of his term in office before his successor, Volodymyr Zelensky, takes the reigns.

With Putin's first advance on April 24, citizens in the eastern Ukrainian separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk were in his sights. Moscow justified the initiative citing "humanitarian reasons" such as making it easier for Ukrainians with expired passports to travel.

The second motion significantly widened the target group: in the future, people born in Crimea but who left before Russia's annexation of the peninsula will be able to apply for a Russian passport by way of a "simplified procedure." The same applies to their relatives.

Read more: Ukraine furious after Russian passports fast-tracked

Watch video 05:27

Ukraine: Displaced and disadvantaged

Dual citizenship

The offer is also aimed at all Ukrainians who lived in the areas of eastern Ukraine before war broke out in April 2014 and who now live elsewhere. In this sense it would include refugees and legal Ukrainian guest workers in Russia as well as internally displaced people in Ukraine.

Putin has defended his decree as justified by "the protection of human rights and freedoms." But it differs from Russian migration policy in that those who accept the offer are not required to renounce their Ukrainian citizenship in order to be naturalized as Russian, which would normally be the case.

Under the new, simplified application procedure, all of these qualifying Ukrainians could theoretically obtain Russian passports within three months. But there are millions of people who could be considered eligible under Putin's decrees.

Read more: Ukraine to ditch Russian friendship treaty amid tensions

Millions potentially eligible

The largest affected group would be those Ukrainians who lived in, stayed in or fled the Donbass coal-mining district before the outbreak of war. In 2014, according to Ukrainian estimates, around 4 million people lived in the territories that Kyiv classified as being occupied by Russia. No more recent official figures are available.

The second-largest population group would be legal Ukrainian guest workers or refugees registered in Russia; a large portion of these people are likely to be from the Donbass region.

In 2018, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin estimated the total number of Ukrainian citizens in Russia at around 3 million. If the figure were to also include Ukrainians born in Crimea, their children and relatives, then the number of potential candidates for a Russian passport is likely to be between 5 and 10 million.

A Donetsk People's Republic Migration Service official (picture-alliance/TASS/dpa/V. Drachev)

Prior to the recent decrees, people in the separatist provinces of Ukraine could not receive Russian passports, but only those issued by the Luhansk or Donetsk People's Republic

Russia, however, does not appear to be preparing itself for an onslaught of applicants: Only two naturalization centers began test operations at the end of April in the Rostov-on-Don region near the eastern Ukrainian border.

But it seems Putin wants to go one step further: At the end of April, he said that he was considering extending the offer of Russian citizenship to all Ukrainians — some 40 million people.

Read more: Putin's 'Crimea effect' ebbs away 5 years on

'Russian expansionism'

While the timing of the offensive seems particularly favorable for Russia, Kyiv is speculating on the underlying motives. Ukrainian policy experts, such as Wilfried Jilge from the German Council on Foreign Relations, suspect that Moscow could be paving the way for military intervention, such as the one carried out in the breakaway Georgian region of South Ossetia in 2008.

"Vladimir Putin is continuing his policy of Russian expansionism in Ukraine," Jilge told DW, adding that the Russian strongman is "trying to stake his claim to the people in the occupied territories."

Caricature of Russian President Vladimir Putin by DW cartoonist Sergey Elkin

Jilge points out that the Kremlin would then be able to "protect” these Ukrainians with Russian passports "in emergencies, against the government in Kyiv." The expert warns that this provision of diplomatic rights could be a powder keg in Ukrainian-Russian relations.

A further clue about the Kremlin's motivation for the move could lie in Russia's demographics: The country's population is on the decline. In 2018, according to Rosstat, the federal statistics office, the population shrunk nationwide for the first time in ten years — by around 100,000. The outlook for coming years points to a continuing downward trend.

With Russian passports being issued not only for eastern Ukrainians but also with large-scale naturalizations, this downward population trend could be stopped, according to Margarita Simonyan, head of the international service of the Russian state international broadcaster RT.

Simonyan posted on Facebook that "all Russians" should be "brought home" from abroad, saying that this meant not only ethnic Russians who live in former Soviet republics since the collapse of the USSR but also people who feel connected to Russia.

  • Ukraine Konflikt Zivilisten an der Frontlinie (DW/D. Cupolo)

    Ukraine: Living on the front lines

    Caught in the crossfire

    Every evening, the shelling begins around sunset. The front lines near Donetsk see nightly mortar and machine gun fire as the conflict between the Ukrainian military and pro-Russian separatists’ rages on. Caught in the crossfire are many elderly civilians who are too impoverished to go elsewhere. Ivan Polansky, above, surveys the damage on his home in Zhovanka.

  • Ukraine Konflikt Zivilisten an der Frontlinie (DW/D. Cupolo)

    Ukraine: Living on the front lines

    ‘Waiting for a shell’

    Residents of Zhovanka in the so-called ‘gray zone,’ a thin strip of land separating warring militaries, line up to see a visiting doctor. Medics hold pop-up clinics in the town once a week. "Each day, you are waiting for the shell to land on your house and you never know when it’s going to come," said local resident Ludmila Studerikove.

  • Ukraine Konflikt Zivilisten an der Frontlinie (DW/D. Cupolo)

    Ukraine: Living on the front lines

    Without electricity and heating

    Zhovanka was once home to 1,000 people, but the number has dwindled to about 200 since the war began in mid-2014. It has been three months since residents have had electricity and gas. "Sometimes I’m so scared that I lay in bed at night and just shake,” Studerikove said. “My husband stays by my side and holds my hand."

  • Ukraine Konflikt Zivilisten an der Frontlinie (DW/D. Cupolo)

    Ukraine: Living on the front lines

    Nowhere else to go

    Olexander Voroshkov, program coordinator for the regional charity SOS Kramatorsk, said residents continue to live in half-destroyed homes with leaky roofs, even through the winters, because rent in nearby Ukrainian cities has skyrocketed since the beginning of the conflict. "Rents in Kramatorsk are now similar to those in Kiev, but the salaries are much lower than in Kiev," Voroshkov said.

  • Ukraine Konflikt Zivilisten an der Frontlinie (DW/D. Cupolo)

    Ukraine: Living on the front lines

    Reliance on humanitarian aid

    Women line up to receive medicine and multivitamins in Zhovanka. Food and humanitarian supplies are delivered to the town by charity organizations, as crossing checkpoints sometimes requires people to wait more than a day in line. "We had everything; we had fresh air, nature. It was very nice here. Now we just have the cold," said local resident Vera Sharovarova.

  • Ukraine Konflikt Zivilisten an der Frontlinie (DW/D. Cupolo)

    Ukraine: Living on the front lines

    Adapting to DNR frontlines

    Vera Anoshyna, left, speaks with neighbors in Spartak, a town in what is now the Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR). Anoshyna said she has done her best to adapt to the conflict. "If you don’t have water, you find it," she said. "If you don’t have electricity, you find a solution. But you never know where the next bomb will land."

  • Ukraine Konflikt Zivilisten an der Frontlinie (DW/D. Cupolo)

    Ukraine: Living on the front lines

    Six broken ribs

    Svetlana Zavadenko stands before her home in Spartak. She was injured when the walls collapsed after several mortars exploded in her yard. Neighbors had to dig Zavadenko out of the rubble and she was sent to the hospital with six broken ribs and a ruptured liver. She smokes “Minsk” brand cigarettes and laughs when asked what she thinks about the war.

  • Ukraine Konflikt Zivilisten an der Frontlinie (DW/D. Cupolo)

    Ukraine: Living on the front lines

    'We lost hope'

    Zavadenko recovered from her injuries and lives alone with several pets. Spartak has not had electricity, gas, or water services since 2014, so she uses a grill to cook her food. For firewood, she goes to an abandoned furniture factory nearby and collects plywood. "Last winter we thought [the war] would finish, but now, honestly, we lost hope," she said.

  • Ukraine Konflikt Zivilisten an der Frontlinie (DW/D. Cupolo)

    Ukraine: Living on the front lines

    Possibility of a drawdown

    Damage from shelling on the outskirts of Donetsk. Despite past failures in deescalating the war, a new ceasefire may be in sight after an October peace summit in Berlin, where Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said he was ready to end hostilities in eastern Ukraine and would withdraw troops from the region.

  • Ukraine Konflikt Zivilisten an der Frontlinie (DW/D. Cupolo)

    Ukraine: Living on the front lines

    'We lost too many soldiers to stop now'

    Even if both sides agree on a ceasefire, they will face opposition from their militaries, who claim their sacrifices were too heavy to simply put down their weapons. "We lost too many soldiers to stop now," said Vladimir Parkhamovich, colonel of the 81st Airmobile Brigade in the Ukrainian military. "If they give us an order [to stop] we’ll consider them traitors."

    Author: Diego Cupolo


 

DW recommends

Opinion: Vladimir Putin's passport provocation in Ukraine

The Russian president is already testing Ukraine's president-elect Volodymyr Zelenskiy. In fact, Putin's latest decree can be seen as pseudo-legal preparation for military moves, says guest columnist Reinhard Veser. (28.04.2019)  

Kurt Volker: 'We disagree over very substantial things'

In an interview with DW, US Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker blamed Russia for the stalemate in talks. He also reaffirmed the US's readiness to supply additional lethal weapons to Kyiv. (12.09.2018)  

How Volodymyr Zelenskiy beat Petro Poroshenko in Ukraine

Volodymyr Zeleniskiy gave incumbent Petro Poroshenko a record smackdown in Ukraine's presidential election. How did a 41-year-old comedian with no clear manifesto win the trust of voters — almost without campaigning? (22.04.2019)  

Ukraine furious after Russia speeds up passport process in eastern Ukraine

The new decree makes it easier for people living in separatist-controlled parts of eastern Ukraine to obtain Russian citizenship. Ukraine's president-elect has called for more international sanctions over the move. (24.04.2019)  

Vladimir Putin's 'Crimea effect' ebbs away 5 years on

When Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, Vladimir Putin's approval ratings shot up. Five years later, this euphoria has given way to disillusionment and presented society with a real dilemma. (16.03.2019)  

Ukraine: The forgotten victims of Donbass

Wives and mothers are fighting for the return of soldiers who went missing in the conflict between the Ukrainian military and separatists in the Donbass. Florian Neuhof reports on their desperate search for answers. (16.02.2018)  

Ukraine to ditch Russian friendship treaty amid tensions

The Russian-Ukrainian Friendship Treaty has been highly controversial on both sides in the past. Now, Kyiv has apparently had its patience tested for too long. The agreement, which expires in 2019, will not be extended. (09.12.2018)  

Ukraine: Living on the front lines

Under nightly mortar fire, thousands of elderly and impoverished civilians continue living on and between the front lines in East Ukraine’s ‘gray zone.’ Diego Cupolo reports from Donetsk. (06.11.2016)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Everyday tensions at the foot of the Crimean Bridge  

Ukraine: Displaced and disadvantaged  

Fear of War in Ukraine as the Battle Continues over the Sea of Asov  

Related content

Ukraine | Präsidentschaftswahlen | Volodymyr Selenskyi bei seiner Pressekonferenz

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy offers Russians citizenship 28.04.2019

Volodymyr Zelenskiy has offered to grant Ukrainian citizenship to Russians, responding to a similar move by Russia. However, he coupled the offer with a dig at the situation in the neighboring country.

Ukraine Konflikt Ostukraine Donezk | Verwaltungsgebäude

Ukraine furious after Russia speeds up passport process in eastern Ukraine 24.04.2019

The new decree makes it easier for people living in separatist-controlled parts of eastern Ukraine to obtain Russian citizenship. Ukraine's president-elect has called for more international sanctions over the move.

Wahlen Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy

How Volodymyr Zelenskiy beat Petro Poroshenko in Ukraine 22.04.2019

Volodymyr Zeleniskiy gave incumbent Petro Poroshenko a record smackdown in Ukraine's presidential election. How did a 41-year-old comedian with no clear manifesto win the trust of voters — almost without campaigning?

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  

Europe

UN: Hungary depriving rejected asylum-seekers of food

HIV drugs stop sexual transmission of AIDS virus, say doctors

DW hands historic CD to Greek president on Press Freedom Day

UK's big two suffer Brexit backlash in local elections