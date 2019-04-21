How Volodymyr Zelenskiy beat Petro Poroshenko in Ukraine

Ukraine's presidential runoff has set several records. For one, the showman Volodymyr Zelenskiy won an unprecedented share of the vote. In the 30 years since Ukraine gained its independence, the country has never seen anything like it. Less than a quarter of the electorate voted for the incumbent, Petro Poroshenko.

Another record is the speed with which Zelenskiy has arrived at the top of Ukrainian politics. He announced his candidacy on New Year's Eve and won the first round of the presidential election at the end of March — with 30% of the vote. Then three weeks after that, in last Sunday's runoff, he more than doubled that percentage. It's also a novelty for Ukraine that the election has been won not by a career politician, but by an actor. In the popular TV series Servant of the People, Zelenskiy played a school teacher who was elected president.

Pollsters have documented widespread political disillusionment in Ukrainiane for years. At the same time, though, they're keen to see a new type of politician.

Long before he announced his candidacy, Zelenskiy was the frontrunner. On a list of 30 people in an April 2018 poll conducted by the Kiev International Institute for Sociology (KIIS), Zelenskiy scored highest in terms of popular appeal. Forty percent of respondents rated him positively, and 40% were neutral; only 11% gave him a negative rating. By contrast, only 10% rated Poroshenko positively, while 13% were neutral and over 70% viewed him negatively.

Zelenskiy's victory is the result of deep disappointment, verging on anger, with the departing president. At the presidential public debate — which was held, at Zelenskiy's suggestion, in Kyiv's Olympic stadium — he told Poroshenko: "I am not your opponent; I am your judgment."

It seems that Ukrainians don't like to give their heads of state a second chance. It has had five presidents to date, and only Leonid Kuchma succeeded in getting himself re-elected. Commentators say Poroshenko underestimated the populace's desire for change, while also overestimating the impact of his foreign policy successes. These include visa-free travel in the Schengen zone, and the Association Agreement with the EU.

People became increasingly dissatisfied — first with the imposition of the pro-Ukraine cultural policies that followed Russia's annexation of Crimea, then with the renaming of towns, villages and streets that had Soviet names and designations, then with rising gas prices, and then with accusations of corruption in the president's inner circle. Poroshenko was also unsuccessful in his attempt to present himself as the commander-in-chief in the war in the Donbass region. His efforts to establish a Ukrainian national Orthodox church, independent of Russia, didn't help his popularity, either.

Poroshenko's election campaign was weak and lacked new ideas. Meanwhile, his opponent avoided giving interviews. Instead, Zelenskiy focused on reaching out to young voters via social networks — with great success.

'A strong opposition'

The president lost support in the heartland, the central regions of the country, which became statistically more important following the loss of Crimea and parts of the Donbass. The same is true of the most densely populated region, Dnipropetrovsk. Perhaps Zelenskiy's election success is also related to the fact that he's from Kryvyi Rih, the second-largest industrial town in the region. Zelenskiy scored highest in the Russian-speaking regions in southern and eastern Ukraine, which previously voted for candidates who campaigned for a closer relationship with Russia.

One of the most important tests of his presidency will be what kind of attitude Zelenskiy adopts toward Russia. Right now he's still saying little, just that he remains committed to the current course of European integration. However, observers expect that he will be more open to compromise in talks with the Kremlin, as he himself has already indicated. One of the most important issues here will be the fate of the Minsk Agreements on reintegrating the separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk into Ukraine. At the moment, the process is effectively frozen.

In order to overcome the gridlock in the peace process and implement the changes he has promised, Zelenskiy needs a majority in parliament. Parliamentary elections are not due till the fall. His newly established party, Servant of the People, currently leads in polls — but a lot depends on the new president's first few months in office, and the people he decides to appoint. This is all still open. oroshenko has already announced that he'll be staying in politics in order to defend his achievements. "The new president will have a strong opposition," he said.

One of the biggest risks for Ukraine in the aftermath of Zelenskiy's victory is the danger of fresh political divisions. The election highlighted, once again, the old split into two camps: one relatively pro-Western, and one pro-Russian. Now, though, there's a new line of division, as the pro-Western camp includes both supporters and opponents of Zelenskiy.

Another danger is that the new president's political inexperience will allow oligarchs to gain even more influence. After the first round of voting, Poroshenko claimed that Zelenskiy was a puppet of the media mogul Ihor Kolomoyskyi. Zelenskiy denies having any political connection whatsoever to the businessman, who currently lives abroad.

High hopes and expectations will prove another major challenge for the new president. However, Zelenskiy does have one advantage over his predecessors: He has promised that he will only serve one term in office.

From the Gipper to bunga bunga: The world's most unlikely leaders The TV clown In the popular TV show "Servant of the People" Volodymyr Zelenskiy played a history teacher who becomes president of Ukraine (he's pictured here in character). Now Zelenskiy is actually running for president and just reached the runoff election. The comedian is well-known across the country. In a campaign ad, he calls himself a clown. Could this help him win the second round of voting on April 21?

From the Gipper to bunga bunga: The world's most unlikely leaders The movie cowboy Do you recognize him? This is Ronald Reagan, president of the United States from 1981 to 1989. In his previous career, "the Gipper" (Seen here in "Cattle Queen of Montana") was a Hollywood actor. But president wasn't his first job in politics. From 1967 to 1975 he was governor of California. Among his famous campaign supporters were entertainment heavyweights such as John Wayne and Walt Disney.

From the Gipper to bunga bunga: The world's most unlikely leaders The dance musician Michel Martelly became famous during the 1980s in Haiti performing as the musician "Sweet Micky." He was known for his flashy fashion choices ― and even dropping his pants on stage. Martelly later served as Haitian president from 2011 to 2016, where he oversaw the country's rebuilding after the devastating 2010 earthquake. Hurricane Matthew then caused widespread destruction across Haiti in 2016.

From the Gipper to bunga bunga: The world's most unlikely leaders The virtuoso pianist Come along for a short trip back in time: World War I had just ended when gifted pianist and composer Ignacy Jan Paderewski was called on to become prime minister and foreign minister of re-established Poland. It was in this role that he signed the Treaty of Versailles for his country. After less than a year in office, Paderewski stepped down, but occasionally returned to politics.

From the Gipper to bunga bunga: The world's most unlikely leaders The cricket legend The current Pakistani prime minister was previously a highly successful cricket player: As team captain, Imran Khan (center, with flag) lead Pakistan to victory at the 1992 Cricket World Cup. He founded his own party in 1996 and was a member of parliament for some time. In the 2018 election, Khan's Movement for Justice party won the most seats in the National Assembly and he became prime minister.

From the Gipper to bunga bunga: The world's most unlikely leaders The world class footballer George Weah was a successful artist as well, on the football pitch that is. The Liberian played for some of the biggest clubs in Europe and in 1995 was named FIFA World Player of the Year, the only African to win the award to date. He entered politics after retiring from football, first launching an unsuccessful bid for president in 2005. He ultimately succeeded in 2017.

From the Gipper to bunga bunga: The world's most unlikely leaders The scandal-plagued media tycoon Silvio Berlusconi didn't start out as a politician, either. He paid for his studies by working as a pianist and singer on cruise ships, then achieved fame as a developer and media tycoon ― and later infamy from the scandal over his "bunga bunga" parties. He rose to become Italy's prime minister in 1994, marking the first of his four (nonconsecutive) terms as head of government.

From the Gipper to bunga bunga: The world's most unlikely leaders The reality TV star Donald Trump achieved celebrity status in the United States during the 1970s and 80s as the face of his family's eponymous real estate business. In 2003, he began hosting the popular reality TV show "The Apprentice." In 2015, after long hinting at a bid for the presidency, he launched the campaign that ultimately, if unexpectedly, took him to the White House.

From the Gipper to bunga bunga: The world's most unlikely leaders Giving hope to the youth Rapper Bobi Wine is not president yet, but he is likely to run in 2021. He's held a seat in Uganda's parliament under his real name, Robert Kyagulanyi, since 2017 and has been mobilizing the predominately young population against long-time President Yoweri Museveni. Wine's political rise hasn't always been rosy: His driver was shot dead last year and he himself was arrested and allegedly tortured. Author: Uta Steinwehr



