 Russia and EU court Ukraine′s new president | News | DW | 22.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Russia and EU court Ukraine's new president

The EU's Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Juncker pledged to continue their "steadfast support" for Ukraine's sovereignty. Russia's Dmitry Medvedev told the new president that there was still a chance for improving relations.

Ukraine's new president Volodymyr Zelenskiy

Ukraine's President-elect Volodymyr Zelenskiy was greeted and courted by both the European Union and Russia on Monday, following his landslide victory. The new president will now be caught in the geopolitical struggle that has shaped his nation for more than five years.

Zelenskiy, who campaigned to unify Ukraine, is said to have won in both the country's west and east, which have been traditionally divided on the question of national identity and the choice between closer ties with Europe or Russia.

Read more: Opinion: Ukraine votes for fresh start with comedian

Caught between Moscow and Brussels

Kyiv's pursuit of closer ties with the West and the EU was the trigger for Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia, which developed into a war along the border that culminated with the controversial annexation of the Crimean peninsula, as well as Russian incursion into Ukraine's separatist eastern provinces in 2014.

The EU imposed sanctions on Moscow as a result. But Germany and France also led the way in negotiating the Minsk agreements between Russia and Ukraine that pushed for provisions such as a ceasefire, the withdrawal of heavy weaponry, prisoner exchanges and amnesty for separatists. 

Read more: Vladimir Putin's 'Crimea effect' ebbs away 5 years on

Ukraine's new president will inherit EU's demands for full implementation of the agreement, as well as calls to reign in Ukraine's corruption.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel hinted as much in a congratulatory statement to Zelenskiy and extended the 41-year-old president-elect an invitation to Berlin.

"The stabilization of Ukraine and peaceful conflict resolution are as important to me as the implementation of centralized judicial reforms, decentralization and the fight against corruption," Merkel said.

"Since the Revolution of Dignity, relations between our countries have intensified to a gratifying degree — politically as well as economically, socially and culturally," the German chancellor emphasized.

Read more: After 5 years of Ukraine sanctions, where are Viktor Yanukovych's millions?

EU supports 'sovereignty' and reform

The EU's top officials, European Council President Donald Tusk and EU Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker, echoed Merkel's sentiments in a joint statement, telling the new president-elect that his government could "count on the EU's continued and steadfast support of Ukraine's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity."

"Allow us to express our appreciation for the strong attachment to democracy and the rule of law that the people of Ukraine have demonstrated throughout the electoral process," Juncker and Tusk said.

"You can count on the EU's strong support to Ukraine's reform path," both EU leaders said, which included goals such as consolidating the rule of law, fighting corruption and economic stability.

But they also stressed that the EU "strongly believed" in the full implementation of the free trade agreement with Ukraine, which came into effect in 2016 and fueled tensions with Russia.

Read more: Russia and Ukraine in 2019: More conflict ahead?

Russia wishes 'common sense'

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev presented his country's position on the election results in several tweets, acknowledging that the vote signified the people's desire for "new approaches to resolving Ukraine's problems."

Medvedev addressed the fact hat Zelenskiy was no friend to Moscow. The Russian prime minister said he harbored "no illusions" about a change in rhetoric from Zelenskiy's campaign of "repeating the same ideological tenets we know all too well, targeted at various social groups."

Nonetheless, Medvedev said there was still a chance for both countries to improve their relations and wished the new government "common sense." He highlighted the "inherent value" of relations between both nations which, in his view, "transcend all momentary political considerations."

jcg/sms (Reuters, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Ukraine: Zelenskiy outshined Poroshenko on way to victory

Television actor and satirist Volodymyr Zelenskiy will be the next president of Ukraine. His election campaign lacked substance — but was both aggressive and successful. So what are his plans for the country? (22.04.2019)  

Ukraine's next president — a laughing matter?

After mostly slamming politicians for years, comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy has taken a surprise political turn: Now, the young upstart might just be Ukraine's next president. What are his chances? (23.03.2019)  

Opinion: Ukraine votes for fresh start with comedian

Volodymyr Zelenskiy made light work of incumbent Petro Poroshenko in the presidential polls. Ukrainians have voted for a fresh start, but that also comes with the risk of failure and disappointment, writes Bernd Johann. (22.04.2019)  

After 5 years of Ukraine sanctions, where are Viktor Yanukovych's millions?

EU sanctions against Ukraine's former president have been in place for five years. As criminal investigations drag on, the chances of returning the millions in stolen money to its rightful owners are rapidly dwindling. (05.03.2019)  

Vladimir Putin's 'Crimea effect' ebbs away 5 years on

When Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, Vladimir Putin's approval ratings shot up. Five years later, this euphoria has given way to disillusionment and presented society with a real dilemma. (16.03.2019)  

Russia and Ukraine in 2019: More conflict ahead?

With two elections next year, Ukraine is facing upheaval on the domestic front. Russia, meanwhile, is shaking up its foreign policy, particularly with the United States, after withdrawing from the INF treaty. (24.12.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Ukraine Kiew Präsidentschaftswahl | Wolodymyr Selenskyj

Ukraine election: Volodymyr Zelenskiy wins landslide victory 21.04.2019

Volodymyr Zelenskiy has won a major victory over incumbent Petro Poroshenko. The comedian plays the role of president in a fictional television sitcom.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy to become Ukraine's next president 21.04.2019

Comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy has won Ukraine's presidential runoff election against incumbent Petro Poroshenko. According to early results, the challenger has won comfortably with over 70 per cent of the vote.

Ukraine Präsidentschaftswahl 2019 | Debatte - Poroschenko vs. Selenskyj

Ukraine election: Can a comedian unite a divided country? 20.04.2019

Many Ukrainians are tired of corruption and yearning for a fresh face. That's why they're pinning their hopes on comedian and political neophyte Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Incumbent Petro Poroshenko looks unlikely to win.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  