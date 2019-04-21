 Ukraine: Zelenskiy outshined Poroshenko on way to victory | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 21.04.2019

Europe

Ukraine: Zelenskiy outshined Poroshenko on way to victory

Television actor and satirist Volodymyr Zelenskiy will be the next president of Ukraine. His election campaign lacked substance — but was both aggressive and successful. So what are his plans for the country?

Volodymyr Zelenskiy flashes the victory sign (Reuters/V. Ogirenko)

The saying "He who laughs last, laughs longest" may turn out to be doubly applicable for Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Making people laugh has been his main occupation for years — and it now he has had the last laugh in his improbable landslide victory in the runoff of Ukraine's presidential election.
In the first round, on March 31, Zelenskiy got about 30%, almost twice as many votes as the incumbent, Petro Poroshenko, whom he faced again on Sunday. Exit polls indicated he garnered 73% of the vote, with the incumbent eking out a mere 25%.

Zelenskiy has been sworn in as president of the former Soviet republic ceremony once before — on film. As the leading actor in the popular TV comedy series Servant of the People, Zelenskiy played a history teacher who becomes president through a series of unusual events. Many observers say the series has a great deal to do with Zelenskiy's real-life political success: It plays on political corruption and Ukrainians' desire to fight back against the establishment, promising a fresh start thanks to a political newcomer. This is exactly how Zelenskiy positioned himself in the election.

At 41, Zelenskiy is set to become Ukraine's youngest-ever president. He's a short, exuberant man with a distinctive, pleasantly rough voice. The son of a university professor from Kryvyi Rih, the heart of the iron ore industrial region in southeastern Ukraine, he's probably the best-known and most successful comedian in the country. Zelenskiy and a group of other satirists have been lampooning the country's top politicians for almost 20 years, producing TV specials, feature films and comedy series.

Critics don't see Zelenskiy as an independent political figure; they suspect an alliance between the comedian and Ihor Kolomoyskyi, a once-influential businessman from Dnipro, the former Dnipropetrovsk. This alleged alliance, they say, aims to prevent another mandate for Poroshenko. Both men have vehemently denied any such collaboration.

Watch video 02:54

Candidates leave no stone unturned

Video messages for victory

It wasn't just Zelenskiy's candidacy that was unusual; his election campaign was, too. There were hardly any of the classic appearances in the town square; instead, he toured the country with his show in the run-up to the first vote, while Kolomoyskyi's TV station broadcast various comedy programs that featured the candidate.

Zelenskiy gave hardly any interviews; for the most part, he spoke only to media outlets that favored him and communicated with his supporters through video messages on social networks. By using creative election slogans and youthful idioms, he succeeded in mobilizing young Ukrainians in the east of the country, who usually tend to be politically apathetic.

Read more: Opinion: Populists are targeting Western democracy

Before the second ballot, his messages became increasingly aggressive in tone when talking about the incumbent president. Zelenskiy came across like a hunter chasing an injured animal. At the same time, he avoided every opportunity to answer critical questions about his nebulous political ideas, sending his advisers onto talk shows in his stead. Zelenskiy did agree to a television duel with Poroshenko, but only under specific conditions: that it should take place in a stadium rather than a TV studio.

Zelenskiy's election manifesto only hints at what the country can expect if he becomes president. He is promising people the Ukraine of their dreams: a country without corruption, with high salaries and pensions, fast internet and good roads. There should be more "power for the people," he argues — more referendums, more justice and more security. The war in eastern Ukraine should come to an end, Zelenskiy says, without going into detail about how exactly this can be done. His strategy is clearly to try to please as many voters as possible.

  • Volodymyr Zelensky (AFP/Getty Images/S. Supinsky)

    From the Gipper to bunga bunga: The world's most unlikely leaders

    The TV clown

    In the popular TV show "Servant of the People" Volodymyr Zelenskiy played a history teacher who becomes president of Ukraine (he's pictured here in character). Now Zelenskiy is actually running for president and just reached the runoff election. The comedian is well-known across the country. In a campaign ad, he calls himself a clown. Could this help him win the second round of voting on April 21?

  • Cattle Queen of Montana - Ronald Reagan (picture-alliance/Keystone)

    From the Gipper to bunga bunga: The world's most unlikely leaders

    The movie cowboy

    Do you recognize him? This is Ronald Reagan, president of the United States from 1981 to 1989. In his previous career, "the Gipper" (Seen here in "Cattle Queen of Montana") was a Hollywood actor. But president wasn't his first job in politics. From 1967 to 1975 he was governor of California. Among his famous campaign supporters were entertainment heavyweights such as John Wayne and Walt Disney.

  • Michel J. Martelly (picture-alliance/dpa/A. M. Casares)

    From the Gipper to bunga bunga: The world's most unlikely leaders

    The dance musician

    Michel Martelly became famous during the 1980s in Haiti performing as the musician "Sweet Micky." He was known for his flashy fashion choices ― and even dropping his pants on stage. Martelly later served as Haitian president from 2011 to 2016, where he oversaw the country's rebuilding after the devastating 2010 earthquake. Hurricane Matthew then caused widespread destruction across Haiti in 2016.

  • Jan Paderewsk

    From the Gipper to bunga bunga: The world's most unlikely leaders

    The virtuoso pianist

    Come along for a short trip back in time: World War I had just ended when gifted pianist and composer Ignacy Jan Paderewski was called on to become prime minister and foreign minister of re-established Poland. It was in this role that he signed the Treaty of Versailles for his country. After less than a year in office, Paderewski stepped down, but occasionally returned to politics.

  • Pakistan cricketer Imran Khan (picture-alliance/AP Photo/S. Holland)

    From the Gipper to bunga bunga: The world's most unlikely leaders

    The cricket legend

    The current Pakistani prime minister was previously a highly successful cricket player: As team captain, Imran Khan (center, with flag) lead Pakistan to victory at the 1992 Cricket World Cup. He founded his own party in 1996 and was a member of parliament for some time. In the 2018 election, Khan's Movement for Justice party won the most seats in the National Assembly and he became prime minister.

  • George Weah playing for PSG (picture-alliance/DPPI Media)

    From the Gipper to bunga bunga: The world's most unlikely leaders

    The world class footballer

    George Weah was a successful artist as well, on the football pitch that is. The Liberian played for some of the biggest clubs in Europe and in 1995 was named FIFA World Player of the Year, the only African to win the award to date. He entered politics after retiring from football, first launching an unsuccessful bid for president in 2005. He ultimately succeeded in 2017.

  • Silvio Berlusconi (Reuters)

    From the Gipper to bunga bunga: The world's most unlikely leaders

    The scandal-plagued media tycoon

    Silvio Berlusconi didn't start out as a politician, either. He paid for his studies by working as a pianist and singer on cruise ships, then achieved fame as a developer and media tycoon ― and later infamy from the scandal over his "bunga bunga" parties. He rose to become Italy's prime minister in 1994, marking the first of his four (nonconsecutive) terms as head of government.

  • USA Donald Trump in Wilmington, Ohio (Reuters/C. Allegri)

    From the Gipper to bunga bunga: The world's most unlikely leaders

    The reality TV star

    Donald Trump achieved celebrity status in the United States during the 1970s and 80s as the face of his family's eponymous real estate business. In 2003, he began hosting the popular reality TV show "The Apprentice." In 2015, after long hinting at a bid for the presidency, he launched the campaign that ultimately, if unexpectedly, took him to the White House.

  • Robert Kyagulanyi/Bobi Wine (AFP/Getty Images/I. Kasamani)

    From the Gipper to bunga bunga: The world's most unlikely leaders

    Giving hope to the youth

    Rapper Bobi Wine is not president yet, but he is likely to run in 2021. He's held a seat in Uganda's parliament under his real name, Robert Kyagulanyi, since 2017 and has been mobilizing the predominately young population against long-time President Yoweri Museveni. Wine's political rise hasn't always been rosy: His driver was shot dead last year and he himself was arrested and allegedly tortured.

    Author: Uta Steinwehr


Disenchanted voters

But clever media strategy alone doesn't explain his success: the Ukrainian political landscape has had a disastrous image for decades. Poroshenko, who is disliked or even hated by large sections of the population, also has to ask himself whether he made a correct assessment of his chances of reelection.

The Ukrainians who were the driving force behind the change of power in 2014 and who consider themselves pro-Western patriots regard Zelenskiy's success with a mixture of worry and despair. On social networks they point out that, firstly, he is a Russian-speaking comedian who has caricatured Ukrainian patriotism. Since Moscow's annexation of Crimea in early 2014, the rejection of both Russia and the Russian language has been a focus of Ukrainian politics.

Read more: Ukraine's next president — a laughing matter? 

Secondly, they say, Zelenskiy has no political experience; they fear he could lead the country into crisis. Some warn there could be a stealthy return of forces close to ex-president Viktor Yanukovych, who fled to Russia following his ouster.

One of the big unknowns is how independent a President Zelenskiy would be, or how much influence his advisers, and oligarchs, would have over him. In any event, victory in the presidential election would not, on its own, allow him to govern the country. Parliamentary elections are set for autumn, and there's speculation in Kyiv that Zelenskiy might bring these forward in order to get his own party — which until now has more or less only existed on paper — into parliament. It's named after his TV show, Servant of the People, and its chances of success are good.

Watch video 03:30

Europe's poorest nation goes to the ballot box

