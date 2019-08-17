 Venice Film Festival 2019 highlights | Film | DW | 27.08.2019

Film

Venice Film Festival 2019 highlights

Juliette Binoche, Brad Pitt and Meryl Streep are among the stars set to light up this year's film festival in Venice. But despite a highly international competition selection, only two women directors will feature.

76. Internationale Filmfestspiele Venedig - Wettbewerbsfilme The Laundromat (picture-alliance/dpa/Netflix)

After the Venice Film festival was slammed in 2018 by the The Hollywood Reporter for a competition selection that reflected "Italy's culture of toxic masculinity," the 76th edition has only two female directors out of 21 competition entries. While that's a 100% improvement, the festival is courting further controversy this year by screening the latest work by Roman Polanski, who is still facing child rape charges dating back to 1977 and was expelled by the Oscar's Academy.  

Nonetheless, the Venice Film Festival will feature a highly-anticipated line-up of Competition entries this year — and plenty of star power. Here are 11 highlights from the festival that traditionally kicks off the fall film calendar.     

1. The opening film

This year's opening film is by Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda, who took home the Golden Palm at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival for his film Shoplifters. Now he presents his first film shot outside his home country: La Vérité (The Truth). Shot in Paris in 2018, it is an intimate family story and stars Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche and Ethan Hawke. Hirokazu Kore-eda's films are praised for using simple means to tell intense stories about ordinary people in particularly challenging situations.

Frankreich Cannes - Hirokazu Kore-Eda gewinnt Palme d'Or für Shoplifters (picture-alliance/Xinhua News Agency/C. Yichen)

Hirokazu Kore-Eda with his Palme d'Or in 2018

2. 21 films in the competition

Hirokazu Kore-eda is competing for the Golden Lion along with 20 other competition entries that only includes two female directors: Australian Shannon Murphy, who presents Babyteeth, and Haifaa al-Mansour, a pioneering Saudi Arabian director who will debut The Perfect Candidate. The male directors include heavyweights like the controversial Roman Polanski, who presents his long-awaited film about the Dreyfuss affair, "J'accuse," while Chilean Pablo Larraín, Sweden's Roy Andersson, French director Olivier Assayas and Canadian Atom Egoyan will all have new films at Venice.

3. Hollywood — and Netflix

US cinema is also strongly represented in the Golden Lion competition, both in front of and behind the camera. The directors are Steven Soderbergh, Todd Phillips, James Gray and Noah Baumbach. Brad Pitt (starring in Gray's sci-fi drama Ad Astra), Joaquin Phoenix, Robert deNiro, Meryl Streep, Gary Oldman, Antonio Banderas and Scarlett Johansson, among others, are featured in their films. Most of these stars are expected at the Lido in the coming days. The film world is eagerly awaiting Soderbergh's new film The Laundromat, which stars Streep (pictured top) and tells the story of the leaked Panama Papers. Like the film from Baumbach, The Laundromat was co-produced by Netflix. 

76. Internationale Filmfestspiele Venedig - Wettbewerbsfilme Film Ad Astra (picture-alliance/dpa/20th Century Fox)

Brad Pitt embarks on a space odyssey in "Ad Astra"

4. Home game: The Italians

Like the French in Cannes and the Germans at the Berlinale, Italian productions will be showcased at the Venice Film Festival. A total of six Italian films and co-productions will be competing this year, and will try to end a long drought with an Italian feature film last winning the festival's main prize in 1998 — six years ago, however, Italian director Gianfranco Rosi was unexpectedly awarded the Golden Lion for his documentary film Sacro GRA.

5. A jury president from Argentina

While only two female directors are involved in the competition in 2019, a woman is the head of the international jury this year. The Argentinean Lucrecia Martel decides who gets the coveted lion at the end of the festival. Martel knows the big festivals well. Although she has only made four feature films to date, her works have already been shown twice in Cannes and once in Venice. Martel, born in 1966, also has international jury experience. In 2006 she was invited to take part in the Cannes jury, and two years later she was a member of the jury in Venice.

  • Johnny Depp in The Tourist (picture-alliance/dpa/proctpress/LaPresse)

    Memorable films set in Venice

    A flop in Venice

    With Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie in the leads, "The Tourist" was supposed to be an automatic success. But the 2010 film by German director Forian Henckel von Donnersmarck turned out to be a major flop. Critics said the actors were uninspired, the plot superficial and the director too little known in the US. Not even the Venice backdrop could rescue the film.

  • Daniel Craig and Eva Green in Casino Royal (picture-alliance/dpa/Sony Pictures)

    Memorable films set in Venice

    007 reinvents itself

    "Casino Royale," Daniel Craig's debut as British spy James Bond, proved much more successful - and ushered in a new era for the 007 series in 2006. Craig portrayed Bond as a tough fighter who really didn't care whether his martini was shaken or stirred. He does have a soft spot for his lover Vesper (Eva Green), though - but she betrays him in the end.

  • Donald Sutherland in Don't Look Now, 1973 (Imago/United Archives)

    Memorable films set in Venice

    Horror in Venice

    The romantic city of Venice was also the setting for a horror classic. In 1973, Donald Sutherland played John, a church restorer whose daughter drowns in "Don't Look Now." In Venice, he and his wife meet two sisters who claim to have clairvoyant abilities. John doesn't believe them - until he starts experiencing mysterious sightings himself.

  • Film still from Death in Venice, 1971 (Death in Venice) (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    Memorable films set in Venice

    An obsession in Venice

    In the 1971 film adaptation of Thomas Mann's 1911 novel "Death in Venice," a composer experiencing a crisis hopes to find inspiration in Venice. Instead he meets a good-looking young man who becomes his muse. But their relationship turns into an obsession that the composer is unable to control.

  • Licia Maglietta in Bread and Tulips (picture-alliance/KPA)

    Memorable films set in Venice

    An accidental visit

    After visiting the ancient Greek city of Paestum in southern Italy, Rosalba (Licia Maglietta) misses her bus. She makes the most of the situation and takes a short trip to Venice - which turns into a rather long one, even though her family is waiting for her. The light comedy, "Bread and Tulips" (2000), depicts Venice as the ideal place to break out of everyday routines.

  • Joseph Fiennes in The Merchant of Venice (picture-alliance/United Archives/Impress)

    Memorable films set in Venice

    Love, money and Shakespeare

    Joseph Fiennes took the title role in the 2004 film adaption of Shakespeare's "The Merchant of Venice." The Venetian merchant Antonio is forced to borrow money so that he can court the young Portia, who is from a noble family. Al Pacino and Jeremy Irons co-star in the film.

  • Film still from The Thief Lord (picture-alliance/kpa)

    Memorable films set in Venice

    City of books

    Further proof that literature contributed to Venice's reputation as a film city is the 2006 German production "The Thief Lord," based on the youth book by Cornelia Funke. After the death of their mother, brothers Bo and Prosper flee to Venice to get away from their aunt and her husband. Once again, Venice becomes the backdrop for a turning point in life.

    Author: Torsten Landsberg (kbm)


6.  The Germans in Venice

German directors did not make it into the Venice competition in 2019. But at least two films were made with German money. Haifaa al-Mansour's The Perfect Candidate is a co-production with Saudi Arabia and tells of a doctor in Riyadh and her fight against the patriarchy to run for public office. Roy Andersson's film, About Endlessness, was produced with Swedish, Norwegian and German funding and shows various absurdly comedic scenarios in which Adolf Hitler, among others, appears. Young Katrin Gebbe presents Pelikan Blood, which tells of a mother's difficult relationship with her adopted daughter, in the Orizzonti section that ruins parallel to the main competition. 

7. Winners of the 2019 honorary award

The winner of the Golden Lion will not be decided until the evening of September 7. However, two winners have already been chosen. The Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar and the British actress Julie Andrews will be awarded the Honorary Lion for Life's Work. Almodóvar's new film Sorrow and Glory is currently shown in many cinemas worldwide. Julie Andrews became world famous in 1964 as Mary Poppins, and won an Oscar for her portrayal as the beloved nanny.

8. Classics in a classic place: Venezia Classici

Like all major festivals, Venice will once again be showing a series of restored film classics. This year, the northern Italian city will be screening remastered classics such as The Criminal Life of Archibaldo de la Cruz by Luis Buñuel, The Strategy of the Spider by Bernardo Bertolucci, and New York, New York by Martin Scorsese.

Bildergalerie Filmfestival Locarno zeigt Blake Edwards Retrospektive | Victor - Victoria (imago/EntertainmentPictures)

Julie Andrews will be honored with a lifetime achievement award in Venice

9. Pre-Opening 

For the last few years it has been the ritual of some festivals to present a special pearl of cinema history one day before the official opening. On August 27, 2019, the film Ecstasy (1933) by the Czech director Gustav Machatý and with later Hollywood star Hedy Lamarr will be shown at the Lido. This film was carefully and meticulously restored and is now experiencing a second premiere in Venice. 

10. The sidelines

In 2019, Venice will once again be offering more than competition, classics and prizes for deserving filmmakers. In several secondary sections, young and even less established film directors will be able to showcase their work. There will also be special screenings, documentaries and a few series, including the The New Pope, which follows on from the success of 2016's The Young Pope and sees Jude Law again in the lead role.

11. Mick Jagger finale

On September 7, the festival will close with the thriller The Burnt Orange Heresy by Italian director, Giuseppe Capotondi. A special highlight is the appearance of Mick Jagger, who has shifted between the Rolling-Stones stage and the big screen over the decades, in a leading role — in the thriller, Jagger plays a rich art collector who will do anything to acquire a work by a legendary painter.

Watch video 04:46

Venice Film Festival kicks off

