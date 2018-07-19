First Man: Latest Ryan Gosling film to open Venice Film festival

Oscar-nominated actor Ryan Gosling is set to fly to the moon. But will it finally win him an Academy Award?

In the drama First Man, the 37-year-old plays Neil Armstrong, the astronaut who was the first person to set foot on the moon.

The film was directed by Damien Chazelle, with whom Gosling already worked in La La Land, and has the coveted opening slot at this year's Venice Film Festival, festival director Alberto Barbera announced yesterday. He described the film as "a very personal, original and captivating work."

Claire Foy (The Crown) plays Armstrong's wife Janet, while Corey Stoll (House of Cards) performs the role of fellow astronaut Buzz Aldrin.

The Venice world premiere was announced just in time for the 49th anniversary of the moon landing: On July 21, 1969, the Apollo 11 astronauts were the first humans to set foot on the moon.

