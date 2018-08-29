Visit the new DW website

Ryan Gosling

The Canadian actor Ryan Thomas Gosling, born on November 12, 1980, started out as a child actor in a Disney Channel series and later built his reputation through independent films.

After his initial years of acting in family entertainment TV shows, Gosling moved on to more demanding parts in feature films. His first lead role was a young Jewish neo-Nazi in "The Believer" (2001). Several times nominated for a Golden Globe Award, his performance in "La La Land" obtained the recognition in 2017 as best actor in a musical or comedy. The actor is also a musician in the rock duo Dead Man's Bones.

THE BALLAD OF BUSTER SCRUGGS by ETHAN COEN, JOEL COEN with Tim Blake Nelson, James Franco, Liam Neeson, Tom Waits, Bill Heck, Zoe Kazan, Tyne Daly, Brendan Gleeson / USA / 132’

Venice film festival slammed for 'toxic masculinity' 29.08.2018

The festival opens with Damien Chazelle's First Man, starring Ryan Gosling. Netflix is a major player, and from the Coen brothers to Mike Leigh, an impressive number of (male) star directors are in the competition.
epa04215535 Canadian actor and director Ryan Gosling poses during the photocall for 'Lost River' at the 67th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 20 May 2014. The movie is presented in the section Un Certain Regard of the festival which runs from 14 to 25 May. EPA/JULIEN WARNAND |

First Man: Latest Ryan Gosling film to open Venice Film festival 20.07.2018

A small step for Gosling, a great step for moviegoers? The Hollywood heartthrob plays astronaut Neil Armstrong in his new film, First Man, which will opens the 75th Venice Film Festival in late August.
Ryan Gosling's diverse film roles 20.07.2018

Ryan Gosling plays the first man on the moon in the soon-to-be-released film First Man, the latest role in the actor's wide repertoire ranging from jazz pianists to cyber cops. We review his most celebrated films.
ACHTUNG: Verwendung nur für redaktionelle Zwecke im Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung über diesen Film und nur mit Urheber-Nennung! Szene des Films Blade Runner 2049 (undatierte Filmszene). Der Film kommt am 05.10.2017 in die deutschen Kinos.

'Blade Runner 2049' brings a cult hit back to the big screen 04.10.2017

For many film fans, "Blade Runner 2049" is the most anticipated release of 2017. But the new movie's roots go back to 1982, when director Ridley Scott created the original science fiction cult classic.

HANDOUT - ARCHIV - Jharrel Jerome (l) als Kevin und Ashton Sanders als Chiron in einer undatierten Szene aus dem Film «Moonlight». Die Auszeichnung des Golden Globe für das beste Drama ging an das berührende Werk «Moonlight». Der Film erzählt von einem schwulen Afro-Amerikaner. Der Film kommt am 09.03.2017 in die deutschen Kinos. (zu dpa «La La Land» hebt bei den Globes ab - Meryl Streep siegt gegen Trump vom 09.01.2017) ACHTUNG: Verwendung nur zu redaktionellen Zwecken in Verbindung mit der Berichterstattung über diesen Film und nur bei Urhebernennung: Foto: David Bornfriend/DCM/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ Foto: David Bornfriend/DCM/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Oscars: Who else is in the running? 30.01.2017

Arrival and Moonlight are up for 8 awards. Casey Affleck and Ryan Gosling could steal the show in the best male actor category, while Natalie Portman has a good chance for best actress with biopic Jackie.
This image released by Lionsgate shows Ryan Gosling, right, and Emma Stone in a scene from, La La Land. The 74th annual Golden Globe nominations will be streamed live online, beginning at 8:10 a.m. EST, Monday, Dec. 12. Among the films expected to take in a number of nods are Damien Chazelle’s nostalgic Los Angeles musical “La La Land,” Barry Jenkins’ lyrical coming-of-age tale “Moonlight,” and Kenneth Lonergan’s New England drama “Manchester by the Sea.” (Dale Robinette/Lionsgate via AP) |

La La Land: The Hot Candidate 30.01.2017

La La Land has garnered a total of 14 nominations at this year's Academy Awards. Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling are looking good to pick up best actor prizes. The last film to be nominated 14 times was Titanic.
An Oscar Statuette at the 88th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Monday, Feb. 8, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)

Oscar nominations include German comedy 'Toni Erdmann' 24.01.2017

Nominations for the Oscars have been revealed in Los Angeles. "La La Land," "Moonlight" and "Manchester by the Sea" are well represented - as is a German comedy. The awards will be presented on February 26.
'La La Land' leads race for British Academy Film Awards 10.01.2017

After its Golden Globe success, the musical starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone pursues its glorious dance into award season with 11 BAFTA nominations. Germany is also on the list.

January 8, 2017*** Host Jimmy Fallon presents during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017 in this handout provided by NBC. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. For editorial use only. Additional clearance required for commercial or promotional use, contact your local office for assistance. Any commercial or promotional use of NBCUniversal content requires NBCUniversal's prior written consent. No book publishing without prior approval.

Highlights of the Golden Globes night 09.01.2017

Want to know what everyone in Hollywood is talking about? Here are some of the most memorable moments of the 74th Golden Globes award show.

Actor Ryan Gosling holds his award for Best Actor, Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for La La Land during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. For editorial use only. Additional clearance required for commercial or promotional use, contact your local office for assistance. Any commercial or promotional use of NBCUniversal content requires NBCUniversal's prior written consent. No book publishing without prior approval.

The 2017 Golden Globes awards show 09.01.2017

Here are some of the highlights of the 74th Golden Globes ceremony held on Sunday, January 8, in Beverly Hills.
10.12.2016*** German director Maren Ade is honored with the award for the best European Screenwriter during the 29th European Film Awards ceremony in Wroclaw, Poland, 10 December 2016. The awards are presented annually by the European Film Academy to recognize excellence in European cinema. EPA/MACIEJ KULCZYNSKI POLAND OUT +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Big Movie Moments in 2016 20.12.2016

Toni Erdmann, The Revenant and La La Land creamed off the biggest prizes in 2016 and a highly-topical, comedic take on the refugee crisis got the Germans watching. A rollercoaster ride through this year's movies!
01.2012 DW Kino eng

KINO - The Movie Magazine | 18.12.2016 19.12.2016

KINO takes stock of 2016! Hans Christoph von Bock and Scott Roxborough explore the good and the bad, some personal highlights and memorable moments and a few brand new faces.
Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) in LA LA LAND. (2016) Lionsgate | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

'La La Land' leads Golden Globes nominations 12.12.2016

The nostalgic Los Angeles musical starring Ryan Gosling grabbed the most bids for the Golden Globes, followed by "Moonlight" and "Manchester by the Sea." Germany is also well represented among the nominees.

16.05.2015 *** Actress and director Natalie Portman poses on the red carpet as she arrives with cast members for the screening of her film A Tale of Love and Darkness during the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Natalie Portman, Ryan Gosling to shine at Venice Film Festival 28.07.2016

The prestigious Venice Film Festival has announced a lineup of 20 films vying for a Golden Lion. Natalie Portman as Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and Ryan Gosling in a musical romantic comedy made the shortlist.