Ryan Gosling

The Canadian actor Ryan Thomas Gosling, born on November 12, 1980, started out as a child actor in a Disney Channel series and later built his reputation through independent films.

After his initial years of acting in family entertainment TV shows, Gosling moved on to more demanding parts in feature films. His first lead role was a young Jewish neo-Nazi in "The Believer" (2001). Several times nominated for a Golden Globe Award, his performance in "La La Land" obtained the recognition in 2017 as best actor in a musical or comedy. The actor is also a musician in the rock duo Dead Man's Bones.