2024 Oscars: Viral moments and top wins
"Oppenheimer" swept the awards, but other moments also went viral, including Ryan Gosling's performance of "I'm Just Ken" and Jimmy Kimmel's jabs at former US leader Donald Trump.
Cillian Murphy wins best actor as 'Oppenheimer' sweeps Oscars
His acclaimed portrayal of theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer has led Cillian Murphy to become the first Irish-born star to win best actor at the Oscars. "We made a film about the man who created the atomic bomb, and for better or for worse, we are all living in Oppenheimer's world, so I'd like to dedicate this to the peacemakers everywhere," the actor said in his acceptance speech.
7 Oscars for 'Oppenheimer'
"Oppenheimer" went into the night with 13 nominations and won seven prizes overall, including the award for best picture. Here, the biopic's director Christopher Nolan (center) and producers Emma Thomas and Charles Roven pose with their statuettes. Meanwhile, "Poor Things" took four Academy Awards and "The Zone of Interest" scored two.
Robert Downey Jr. is more than a Marvel star
Another one of the "Oppenheimer" winners, Downey Jr. took the Oscar for best supporting actor for his portrayal of US government official Lewis Strauss. Accepting the award, he joked: "I'd like to thank my terrible childhood, and the Academy, in that order." Best known by Marvel fans as Iron Man, the actor overcame drug-related issues and is now one of Hollywood's highest-grossing stars.
Messi the dog among guest stars
Germany was hoping to see Sandra Hüller win the Oscar for best actress for her performance in "Anatomy of a Fall." The German star didn't pick up the acting prize, but the film did win best original screenplay. And one of Hüller's co-stars made a noted appearance at the ceremony: Messi the dog provided a viral moment by "applauding" during Robert Downey Jr.'s speech.
Ryan Gosling steals the show with 'I'm Just Ken' performance
The actor electrified Oscar night with his performance of the hit song from the movie "Barbie," accompanied by 65 Kens — including co-stars Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Ncuti Gatwa — as well as Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash and musician Mark Ronson, who co-wrote the song. However, despite being one of the gala's most memorable moments, the nominated song didn't pick up an Academy Award.
Billie Eilish wins Oscar for best song
Another song from the "Barbie" soundtrack topped "I'm Just Ken." Written by Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas O'Connell, "What Was I Made For?" won the best song Oscar. It had already won two Grammy Awards in February. In her speech, Eilish thanked her best friend, Zoe, "for playing Barbies with me."
Emma Stone takes second best actress Oscar for 'Poor Things'
The "Poor Things" star faced a wardrobe malfunction while accepting her best actress Oscar, explaining that a rip in her Louis Vuitton gown probably happened while she was dancing to Ryan Gosling's performance of "I'm Just Ken." Stone's bold role as Bella Baxter in the period fantasy comedy directed by Yorgos Lanthimos led to her second best actress win, following her 2017 Oscar for "La La Land."
Da'Vine Joy Randolph continues her winning streak
After many wins ahead of the Oscars, Randolph also took the Academy Award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for her powerful portrayal of a grieving mother in Alexander Payne's "The Holdovers," about a group of people forced to spend the Christmas break together at a school. "For so long I've always wanted to be different. Now I realize I just need to be myself," she said.
'Zone of Interest' director makes Gaza statement in Oscars speech
"Our film shows where dehumanization leads," said Jewish director Jonathan Glazer, accepting the best international film Oscar for his Holocaust drama "The Zone of Interest." The filmmaker is "against Jewishness and the Holocaust being hijacked by an occupation which has led to conflict for so many innocent people, whether the victims of October 7 in Israel, or the ongoing attack on Gaza."
Jimmy Kimmel calls out Trump
The ceremony's host, Jimmy Kimmel, threw a jab at Donald Trump in one of his monologues. The former US president lashed out at the comedian's performance in a post on social media platform Truth Social. Reading the scathing review on stage, Kimmel thanked Trump for watching and asked, "Isn't it past your jail time?" — referring to the criminal cases weighing down the Republican candidate.
'20 Days in Mariupol' wins best documentary
"This is the first Oscar in Ukrainian history. And I'm honored," said Mstyslav Chernov, whose war-reporting film, "20 Days in Mariupol," won the Academy Award for best documentary. "But probably I will be the first director on this stage who will say, I wish I had never made this film. I wish to be able to exchange this for Russia never attacking Ukraine, never occupying our cities."