News

German Panama Papers probe targets banks in nationwide raids

German tax authorities raided the offices of several banks, tax consultants and wealthy people across the country. The suspects' tax evasion efforts allegedly have links to Germany's biggest lender.

German police take part in November raid on Deutsche Bank offices (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Roessler)

German investigators raided the homes of eight people and 11 banks on Wednesday as part of a probe linked to the "Panama Papers" tax evasion scandal.

Officials searched for "evidence of untaxed income" at locations across Germany, which also included the offices of four tax consultants, Frankfurt state prosecutors said.

The wealthy individuals are suspected of founding letter-box companies in the British Virgin Islands with the help of a former Deutsche Bank subsidiary to evade capital gains tax, they added.

Authorities did not say which banks were searched or the estimated loss of tax revenue. Deutsche Bank said in a statement that no raid had taken place in its offices.

A spokesman for the prosecutor's office told the AFP news agency that the investigation was targeting clients and tax advisers rather than the banks.

The probe began based on evidence in the "Panama Papers," a collection of documents released by a group of investigative journalists in early 2016 that showed how politicians and celebrities evaded tax in the central American country.

Wednesday's raids followed similar searches at Deutsche Bank in November. Officials inspected bank documents in connection with allegations that some employees had helped people create letter-box firms in tax havens to evade German tax.

Governments in 22 countries have collected more than $1.2 billion (€1 billion) in unpaid tax and fines based on the "Panama Papers," the Washington-based International Consortium of Investigative Journalists said last month.

amp/msh (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

German police raid Deutsche Bank over suspected money laundering

A money laundering probe stemming from the "Panama Papers" has led police to Deutsche Bank, according to authorities. Prosecutors believe the bank helped clients "transfer money from criminal activities" to tax havens. (29.11.2018)  

Paradise Papers — what you need to know

The release of the leaked Paradise Papers has uncovered the complex world of global tax avoidance, showing it to be a much bigger business than previously supposed. And this is just the beginning. (06.11.2017)  

From Panama to Paradise: The biggest tax evasion data leaks in history

The Paradise Papers have once again highlighted how the world's wealthy elite skirt paying taxes, whether legally or illegally. DW takes a look at some of the the biggest tax-related data leaks in recent history. (07.11.2017)  

Global elite named in Paradise Papers

Reporters have published a raft of secret documents that reveal the strange investments and tax avoidance indulged in by the powerful and wealthy. The revelations come from the same team that uncovered the Panama Papers. (06.11.2017)  

