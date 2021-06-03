Visit the new DW website

Deutsche Bank

"Deutsche Bank" translates as "German Bank" and is a German global banking and financial services company with its headquarters in Frankfurt.

Deutsche Bank has more than 100,000 employees in over 70 countries. It is sometimes confused with Germany's central Bank, the "Bundesbank." The bank is on Germany's XETRA financial market, with the ticker symbol DBK. This page is a collection of DW's latest content on Deutsche Bank.

XINJIANG, CHINA - MARCH 24, 2021 - Seeders equipped with the Beidou satellite positioning navigation system sow cotton at a farm of the 49th Regiment of the 3rd Division of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps in Xinjiang, capital of China, March 24, 2021.

Living Planet: Agribiz, making denim and corporate greenwashing 03.06.2021

From shocks to industrial agriculture in the face of a dramatically changing climate in the US' Midwest, to a big bank funding rubber plantations in the Congo Basin, and lastly, the growth of the global denim market, we hear about some of the environmental costs of farming, finance and fashion, as well as attempts to reduce the industrial footprint — and whether those can be trusted.
Kasper Rorsted (l), Vorstandsvorsitzender des Sportartikelherstellers adidas AG, und Igor Landau, Vorsitzender des Aufsichtsrats der adidas AG, stehen zu Beginn der Hauptversammlung des Unternehmens nebeneinander. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ Mathias Döpfner, Vorstandsvorsitzender der Axel Springer SE, sitzt vor der Verleihung des Freiheitspreises an Friede Springer in der Frankfurter Paulskirche. Die Friedrich Naumann-Stiftung ehrt die Verlegerin für ihren lebenslangen Einsatz für die Pressefreiheit sowie für die Förderung von Toleranz und gesellschaftlichem Zusammenhalt in Deutschland, so ein Sprecher der Stiftung. Christian Sewing, Vorstandsvorsitzender der Deutschen Bank, nimmt an der Veranstaltung BILD100 im Deutsche Bank Park Stadion teil.

Coronavirus: German businesses offer help with vaccine drive 05.03.2021

Allianz, Adidas, Deutsche Post, Deutsche Telekom, Siemens and Axel Springer are all keen to accelerate Germany's vaccination program by using their own medical staff, according to German media reports.
DW Business – Europe & America

DW Business – Europe & America 04.02.2021

US financial regulators meet over GameStop - Deutsche Bank hopes strong 2020 ends its hard spell - Czech workers tested for virus at German border
DW Business Africa

DW Business Africa 04.02.2021

Deutsche Bank hopes strong 2020 ends its hard spell - Ex-ECB chief Draghi asked to form Italian government - South African hotel hires robotic receptionist
30.01.2020, Hessen, Frankfurt/Main: Christian Sewing, Vorstandsvorsitzender der Deutschen Bank, spricht während der Jahresmedienkonferenz in der Zentrale der Bank. Die Deutsche Bank ist 2019 wegen des Konzernumbaus noch tiefer in die roten Zahlen gerutscht. Im Geschäftsjahr 2019 hat das Geldinstitut einen Verlust von rund 5,7 Milliarden Euro ausgewiesen. Foto: Arne Dedert/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Deutsche Bank turns a profit in 2020 amid pandemic 04.02.2021

Defying 6 years of losses, the German lender has just posted a net profit for 2020 and set aside provisions in case of creditor defaults.

DW Business

DW Business 04.02.2021

Deutsche Bank Boost - Super Mario - Border Czechs
DW Business

DW Business 04.02.2021

Super Mario - Deutsche Bank Boost - Border Czechs
A flag flies outside the Deutsche Bank headquarters on Wall Street in Lower Manhattan in New York on Monday, October 17, 2016.

The corporate world ditches Trump in wake of Capitol riot 12.01.2021

Deutsche Bank is the latest firm to distance itself from the US president following the storming of the Capitol. The threat of losing corporate campaign donations could be enough to make Republicans turn on their leader.
U.S. President Donald Trump makes a fist during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Deutsche Bank 'cuts ties with Donald Trump': US media 12.01.2021

The Frankfurt-based lender is to stop doing business with the outgoing US president, according to reports by the New York Times and Bloomberg. The Trump Organization owes the bank some €280 million in loans.
ARCHIV - 20.05.2015, Hessen, Frankfurt/Main: Dunkle Wolken sind über der Zentrale der Deutschen Bank aufgezogen. Mit aller Macht will die Deutsche Bank ihre Dauerkrise beenden - und nimmt dafür einen Milliardenverlust im zweiten Quartal dieses Jahres in Kauf. (zu dpa «Deutsche Bank im Umbruch: Milliardenverlust wegen Konzernumbau») Foto: Arne Dedert/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Deutsche Bank handed $124 million in bribery fines by US court 08.01.2021

Germany's biggest lender has agreed to the payout to settle allegations that it broke US anti-bribery and commodities trading laws.
Wegen der Coronavirus-Pandemie setzen immer mehr Firmen in Deutschland auf das Homeoffice für ihre Mitarbeiter. Eine Notwendigkeit, um eine zu schnelle Verbreitung des Coronavirusses zu verlangsamen Kiel Studio Schleswig-Holstein Deutschland *** Due to the coronavirus pandemic, more and more companies in Germany are relying on the home office for their employees A necessity to slow down the spread of coronavirus too quickly Kiel Studio Schleswig Holstein Germany

Is a tax on people working from home justified? 18.11.2020

When economists at Deutsche Bank Research proposed a special tax on the income of people working from home, they either deliberately provoked or didn't expect the criticism their idea would trigger in Germany.
Erstellt durch Per Sander/DW Inforgrafik

Opinion: FinCEN Files should trigger outrage 25.09.2020

Major banks have allegedly facilitated trillions in money laundering transactions. We shouldn't be indifferent — the revelations in the FinCEN Files concern us all, says DW Editor-in-Chief Manuela Kasper-Claridge.
ACHTUNG: Bild nur im Zusammenhang mit der To The Point | Sendung vom 24.09.2020 verwenden!*** Rechte: DW

Money laundering, oligarchs, terrorists: How corrupt are the banks? 24.09.2020

Are banks helping criminals, oligarchs and terrorists to launder money? That’s what the so-called FinCen leaks allege. How do the charges stack up? Our guests: Daniel Drepper (Buzzfeed), Vendeline von Bredow (Economist), Matthew Karnitschnig (Politico)
ARCHIV - Eine Verkehrsampel steht am 08.01.2014 nahe der Zentrale der Deutschen Bank in Frankfurt am Main (Hessen) auf Rot. Die Deutsche Bank ist im Umbruch und hat 2016 zum Übergangsjahr erklärt. Alles andere als erneut rote Zahlen wären eine Überraschung. (zu dpa Deutsche Bank bilanziert Übergangsjahr 2016 - Rote Zahlen erwartet vom 01.02.2017) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Deutsche Bank shares plummet following FinCEN investigation 21.09.2020

Deutsche Bank shares fell by nearly 9 percent, similar to other major banks around the world. Banks were accused of handling more than $2 trillion in dirty money for 18 years.

ARCHIV - Dunkle Regenwolken hängen über der Skyline von Frankfurt am Main am 01.02.2008. Am Freitag (15.07.2011) veröffentlicht die Bankenaufsicht EBA die Stresstestergebnisse europäischer Banken. Foto: Frank May dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

FinCEN Files: 'Bringing the big banks to justice' 21.09.2020

Leaked documents have yet again exposed the failure of governments to rein in money laundering. It’s no different in Germany, where the financial regulators seem to be struggling to get their act together.

'Still easy for banks to avoid proper checks by regulators' 21.09.2020

Commenting on money-laundering activites by different banks including Deutsche, the head of the German Council of Economic Experts, Lars Feld, tells DW that lenders have been resourceful in escaping regulatory checks.
