"Deutsche Bank" translates as "German Bank" and is a German global banking and financial services company with its headquarters in Frankfurt.
Deutsche Bank has more than 100,000 employees in over 70 countries. It is sometimes confused with Germany's central Bank, the "Bundesbank." The bank is on Germany's XETRA financial market, with the ticker symbol DBK. This page is a collection of DW's latest content on Deutsche Bank.
From shocks to industrial agriculture in the face of a dramatically changing climate in the US' Midwest, to a big bank funding rubber plantations in the Congo Basin, and lastly, the growth of the global denim market, we hear about some of the environmental costs of farming, finance and fashion, as well as attempts to reduce the industrial footprint — and whether those can be trusted.
Are banks helping criminals, oligarchs and terrorists to launder money? That’s what the so-called FinCen leaks allege. How do the charges stack up? Our guests: Daniel Drepper (Buzzfeed), Vendeline von Bredow (Economist), Matthew Karnitschnig (Politico)