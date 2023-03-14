Banking crisis 2023

The US bank failures left global investors worried, with banking stocks taking a major beating. Shortly after, the Swiss National Bank said that UBS would be taking over embattled lender Credit Suisse. The deal will see UBS acquire Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23billion). It was the first major global bank to be extended such a lifeline since the 2008 global financial crisis. Financial market experts remain concerned about the developments, worrying that they could turn into a deeper banking crisis. Follow DW's coverage of events here.