  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
LGBTQ rights in Africa
Dunkle Regenwolken hängen über der Skyline von Frankfurt am Main
Image: picture-alliance/dpa/F. May
Business

Banking crisis 2023

March 16, 2023

The collapse of two US banks and turmoil at Credit Suisse have sparked fears in global markets.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OdyB

The US bank failures left global investors worried, with banking stocks taking a major beating. Shortly after, the Swiss National Bank said that UBS would be taking over embattled lender Credit Suisse. The deal will see UBS acquire Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23billion). It was the first major global bank to be extended such a lifeline since the 2008 global financial crisis. Financial market experts remain concerned about the developments, worrying that they could turn into a deeper banking crisis. Follow DW's coverage of events here. 

Skip next section Reports & Analysis

Reports & Analysis

Europäische Zentralbank (EZB) | Frankfurt am Main, Deutschland

EU summit: European banking sector not in turmoil

While European bank shares have slumped, EU leaders are not worried. But they warn to "never be complacent."
Politics12 hours ago
A woman walks past the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarter in Frankfurt

Germany's Scholz says EU banking system 'stable'

Leaders of countries that use the euro currency met after the takeover of Credit Suisse and fears of further turmoil.
Business17 hours ago
A branch of Deutsche Bank with a half shuttered window and a Commerzbank sign in the foreground

Deutsche Bank stocks slump as sector fears grow

Deutsche Bank stocks hammered amid fears over banking sector resilience.
Business16 hours ago
Credit Suisse and UBS headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, with dark stormclouds in the background

UBS jumps on hopes for successful Credit Suisse takeover

Optimism has returned to financial markets but concerns remain as to whether the banking crisis is really over.
BusinessMarch 21, 2023
A traffic sign is seen in front of the logos of Swiss banks Credit Suisse and UBS

Credit Suisse deal: Why are investors worried?

Banking stocks and bonds are bleeding, with a risky class of debt under particular focus.
BusinessMarch 20, 2023
A sign of Credit Suisse bank is seen on a branch in Geneva

Credit Suisse, UBS shares sink after last minute takeover

Global stock markets plunged as they opened to the news of the shotgun buyout of Credit Suisse by rival UBS.
BusinessMarch 20, 2023
external

Expert Nicolas Veron: 'It looks like this will mean crisis over'

BusinessMarch 19, 202303:24 min
Logos of UBS and Credit Suisse

UBS and Swiss National Bank agree to Credit Suisse takeover

Swiss Banking giant UBS has agreed to buy embattled lender Credit Suisse, Switzerland's central bank announced.
BusinessMarch 20, 2023
Brüssel Treffen Eurogroup, Eurozone | Christian Lindner, Deutschland & Paschal Donohoe

EU measures to protect banks 'have worked'

Eurogroup chief Paschal Donohoe has expressed confidence in the ability of European banks to handle the current turmoil.
BusinessMarch 17, 202308:30 min
A sign of Credit Suisse bank is seen on the branch building in Geneva, on March 15, 2023

Troubled bank stocks drop despite $84bn liquidity boost

European shares log their steepest weekly drop in five months amid continued turbulence in the global banking sector.
BusinessMarch 17, 2023
A pedestrian walks by a First Republic Bank office on March 16, 2023 in San Francisco, California.

US banks rally to support First Republic Bank amid crunch

A consortium of large banks pumped $30 billion (€28.2 billion) to prevent First Republic Bank from going under.
BusinessMarch 16, 2023
A sign of Credit Suisse bank is seen on a branch building in Geneva,

Credit Suisse steps back from the brink

Not since the financial crisis have there been such jitters about a possible banking crisis.
BusinessMarch 16, 2023
Show more stories
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukraine Donezk | Russische Kommissarin für Kinderrechte Maria Lvova-Belova mit Kindern

Ukraine's abducted children: 'List of suspects will grow'

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A man holds cedis, the Ghana currency, notes in Accra, Ghana.

Ghana's inflation soars as IMF deal drags on

Ghana's inflation soars as IMF deal drags on

Business15 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A view of a street in Yangon, Myanmar

Life in Myanmar's Yangon after COVID and a coup

Life in Myanmar's Yangon after COVID and a coup

Society20 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

a beach illuminated by a mushroom cloud resulting from a nuclear explosion

Germany walks fine line on nuclear weapons

Germany walks fine line on nuclear weapons

Politics16 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 collection show in Paris

Fashion extinction? France's affordable brands in crisis

Fashion extinction? France's affordable brands in crisis

Business15 minutes ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A man carries the dead body of a person who died under the rubble in the earthquake in Idlib, Syria.

Syria: Will the UN investigate its earthquake aid delays?

Syria: Will the UN investigate its earthquake aid delays?

Politics18 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Los Angeles is looking into putting purified recycled water directly back into drinking water systems.

Los Angeles looks to recycle wastewater

Los Angeles looks to recycle wastewater

Nature and EnvironmentMarch 22, 202302:27 min
More from North America

Latin America

Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

China eyes closer ties with Brazil during Lula visit

China eyes closer ties with Brazil during Lula visit

Politics19 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage