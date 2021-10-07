Visit the new DW website

Banking

In the wake of one of the worst financial crises in history, governments across the world are moving in fits and starts to adjust financial regulation so as to stem systemic risk emanating from banking's big players.

Yet the effects of the 2008/2009 meltdown are still being felt across the global economy. The sector's problems show few signs of abating or diminishing in severity, and many critics claim that efforts to reform global banking have fallen far short of what's needed.

Indien Ausschreitungen Jutespinnenrei Kalkutta. Foto: Prabhakarmani Tewari / DW am 1.4.2020

Jute marks comeback in India 07.10.2021

Jute is not for burlap sacks only. The ecofriendly fiber makes an appearance in fashion, and an industry is reborn. India is banking on a revival and wants to put old mills back in business.

DW Business - Africa

DW Business - Africa 01.10.2021

UK food banks struggle during truck driver shortage - Rising energy costs force tough business decisions - Fraudsters target Uganda's agent banking sector
Ugandan woman sending money by cell phone. Uganda PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY Godongxxxxxcontact@godong-photo.com 971_08_UG585569B

Uganda's agent banking takes off amid fraud risks 01.10.2021

In Uganda, agent banking has taken off at a good pace with transactions worth over $600 million every month. But as third-party agents help more customers to access their accounts, fraudsters come into play.
Die Schauspieler Lea Seydoux (l-r), Ana de Armas, Daniel Craig, Naomi Harris und Lashana Lynch bei einer Pressekonferenz zum 25. James-Bond-Film «No Time To Die». Sie gehören zum Cast des Films. Lynch soll die Agentin 007 spielen. (zu dpa Sieben Frauen, sieben Karrieren: Sind das die Durchstarterinnen 2021?) +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

007's latest mission: Saving theaters worldwide 28.09.2021

The world's greatest spy is coming to the big screen and cinemas around the world hope that ticket sales help them overcome their crisis. Movie theaters are banking on the new Bond flic to bring in revenue.
CHONGQING, CHINA - MAY 10, 2021 - A view of the Evergrande Group building on Xinhua Road in Chongqing, China, May 10, 2021. Evergrande's Xu Jiayin ranked third in the 2021 Hurun Philanthropism List released by Hurun Research Institute on May 11, with donations of 2.4 billion yuan.

Unfinished Evergrande buildings stoke fear in China 20.09.2021

Fears over the future of Chinese property giant Evergrande continue to stalk the country's financial and banking system. But it's not just financial investors who are deeply worried, but many ordinary Chinese, too.
Thema: Bildung von Mädchen und jungen Frauen im Iran. Ort: Tehran, Iran Parvoneh

Iran: The girls choosing education over tradition 08.09.2021

For women and girls in Iran, the path to education isn't always easy. While many still expect women to forgo a professional career and put traditional roles first, an increasing number of mothers and their daughters in the capital Tehran are banking on education as the key to progress.
In this Saturday, May 18, 2019 photo, a group of students spend time together after classes in downtown Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

World in Progress: Change sweeps the East 08.09.2021

From the Middle East to Central Asia, new societal trends are emerging that are challenging long-held norms. In Iran, women and girls are banking on education as the key to progress. Young entrepreneurs in Egypt are reaping the rewards of start-ups. Meanwhile in Turkey, Afghan refugees are stuck in a state of limbo.

Bitcoin is now legal tender in El Salvador 08.09.2021

El Salvador is the first country to accept Bitcoin as legal tender, despite widespread domestic skepticism and international warnings of risks for consumers. President Nayib Bukele says the move will give many Salvadorans access to banking services for the first time and save some $400 million in fees on remittances from abroad every year.
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN-JULY 16: A view of Afghan currency at exchange market as dealers have been hit hard following the fall in value of the Afghani currency, leading to a rise in food prices in Kabul, Afghanistan, on July 16, 2021. The departure of foreign troops and the advance of the Taliban is contributing to mounting political and economic insecurity in the country. Haroon Sabawoon / Anadolu Agency

Afghans struggle with empty ATMs, soaring prices 24.08.2021

Afghans have been left scrambling for cash as banking and money transfer services remain suspended. The Taliban have named an acting head of the central bank to help ease the economic turmoil, which seems a tall order.

Video-Interview von Adelheid Feilcke mit dem OHR-Chef Christian Schmidt Via Saša Bojić

New envoy in Bosnia-Herzegovina: 'I’m banking on the young generation' 31.07.2021

German politician Christian Schmidt is set to take office as the new high representative in Bosnia-Herzegovina. He wants to bring the country closer to the EU and stop the brain drain of young people.
Die Europäische Zentralbank (EZB) und die Frankfurter Skyline spiegeln sich nach Sonnenuntergang im Main.

ECB says EU banks 'robust' after stress test 30.07.2021

European banking authorities conducted the semi-annual exercise to determine whether banks have enough capital to withstand economic shock. Importantly, the results mean banks can likely resume dividend payouts.
SPREMBERG, GERMANY - JULY 09: The Schwarze Pumpe coal-fired power plant stands during a ground breaking ceremony for a new electricity storage facility on July 09, 2019 in Spremberg, Germany. The new facility, called Big Battery and to be built by local energy provider LEAG AG, will have a capacity of 53MW and is intended to compensate for power fluctuations from nearby renewable energy sources. Germany is investing heavily in alternative energy and is developing means for storing power in order to compensate when wind or solar output is low.(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

EU reveals new green plan to achieve carbon neutrality 06.07.2021

The European Commission will ask financial institutions to work with the European Central Bank to reduce emissions. Natural gas will replace coal as the fuel of choice.

Ein Mann steht vor dem Aushang der Bank M.M. Warburg & Co, aufgenommen am Dienstag (18.05.2004) in Hamburg. Foto: Kay Nietfeld dpa/lno | Verwendung weltweit

German banker first to be jailed in 'cum-ex' tax evasion scheme 02.06.2021

A former German bank employee became the first to be jailed over a multi-year scam that defrauded state treasuries across Europe. The scheme allegedly involved hundreds of bankers.

DW Business – Europe

DW Business – Europe 18.05.2021

Banking Boost - Women entrepreneurs: Successful and sustainable - Company doctors beginn vaccinating Rossmann employees
*** Dieses Bild ist fertig zugeschnitten als Social Media Snack (für Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) im Tableau zu finden: Fach „Images“ *** German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives to testify before a parliament committee investigating Wirecard, in Berlin, Germany April 23, 2021. Michael Kappeler/ Pool via REUTERS

Angela Merkel defends lobbying for disgraced Wirecard 23.04.2021

The German chancellor has appeared at a parliamentary inquiry to defend her decision to lobby on behalf of the disgraced banking firm Wirecard in China. The scandal is one of Germany's biggest ever fraud cases.

Luca app promises swift COVID track and trace 15.04.2021

3000 traders and restaurateurs are calling for a new approach to Germany's pandemic policies. They're banking on a new encrypted app called Luca to speed up an end to the lockdowns.
