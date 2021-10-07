Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
In the wake of one of the worst financial crises in history, governments across the world are moving in fits and starts to adjust financial regulation so as to stem systemic risk emanating from banking's big players.
Yet the effects of the 2008/2009 meltdown are still being felt across the global economy. The sector's problems show few signs of abating or diminishing in severity, and many critics claim that efforts to reform global banking have fallen far short of what's needed.
For women and girls in Iran, the path to education isn't always easy. While many still expect women to forgo a professional career and put traditional roles first, an increasing number of mothers and their daughters in the capital Tehran are banking on education as the key to progress.
From the Middle East to Central Asia, new societal trends are emerging that are challenging long-held norms. In Iran, women and girls are banking on education as the key to progress. Young entrepreneurs in Egypt are reaping the rewards of start-ups. Meanwhile in Turkey, Afghan refugees are stuck in a state of limbo.
El Salvador is the first country to accept Bitcoin as legal tender, despite widespread domestic skepticism and international warnings of risks for consumers. President Nayib Bukele says the move will give many Salvadorans access to banking services for the first time and save some $400 million in fees on remittances from abroad every year.