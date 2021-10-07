In the wake of one of the worst financial crises in history, governments across the world are moving in fits and starts to adjust financial regulation so as to stem systemic risk emanating from banking's big players.

Yet the effects of the 2008/2009 meltdown are still being felt across the global economy. The sector's problems show few signs of abating or diminishing in severity, and many critics claim that efforts to reform global banking have fallen far short of what's needed.