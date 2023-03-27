Collapsed Silicon Valley Bank sold to First Citizens

News of the sale became public late Sunday when the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), a US government deposit insurer, announced its approval of the proposed sale.
The FDIC said SVB depositors would "automatically become depositors of First Citizens Bank," noting the sale would cover $119 billion (€110.5 billion) in deposits, and $72 billion (€66.8 billion) in assets.
First Citizens said all of SVB's 17 branches would open Monday as "Silicon Valley Bank, a division of First Citizens Bank."
Why was SVB's collapse significant?
SVB, a tech startup bank founded in the 1980s, collapsed after a run by depositors over concerns about its future. It was the 16th largest bank in the US.
As part of the sale, the FDIC will extend First Citizens a new line of credit to ensure liquidity as well as an agreement that will allow the bank to share losses with the insurer.
In a statement, the FDIC said that it "estimates the cost of the failure of Silicon Valley Bank to its Deposit Insurance Fund (DIF) to be approximately $20 billion." The exact cost, it said, "will be determined when the FDIC terminates the receivership."
First Citizens has roughly $109 billion in assets and total deposits valued at $89.4 billion.