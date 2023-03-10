  1. Skip to content
People look at signs posted outside of an entrance to Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation is seizing the assets of Silicon Valley BankImage: Jeff Chiu/AP Photo/picture alliance
Business

US regulators shut down Silicon Valley Bank

41 minutes ago

The shut down is considered the largest bank failure since the height of the 2008 financial crisis.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OX24

US regulators announced Friday that they shut down the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), one of the largest financial institutions in the country.

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) "has taken possession of Silicon Valley Bank, citing inadequate liquidity and insolvency," the agency said.

Shares halted on Friday

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) — an agency created by Congress to maintain stability and public confidence in US financial system — has been appointed receiver, according to a statement.

"All insured depositors will have full access to their insured deposits no later than Monday morning, March 13, 2023," the FDIC said.

Shares of the bank were halted on Friday after tumbling 66% in premarket trade.

SVB appeared in a list of "America's best banks" in 2023, compiled by Forbes business magazine, where it came in at 20.

The FDIC said the bank is the first federally insured institution to fail since 2020.

The regulator said that as of December 31, 2022, SVB had around $209.0 billion (€196 billion) in total assets and about $175.4 billion in total deposits.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Capitol Hill that her department was aware of developments and was monitoring the situation, calling it "a matter of concern" when banks experience losses, CNBC reported.

kb/fb (Reuters, AFP)

Forensic experts walk near a police vehicle outside a building housing a Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses

Jehovah's Witness hall shooting in Hamburg — what we know

5 hours ago
