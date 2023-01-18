US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in Zurich, SwitzerlandImage: Denis Balibouse/REUTERS
Yellen: US, China must 'communicate' on economy
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said that the two countries need to prevent "competition" from leading to conflict. They were expected to discuss the possibility of a global recession.
"While we have areas of disagreement, and we will convey them directly, we should not allow misunderstandings, particularly those stemming from a lack of communications, to unnecessarily worsen our bilateral economic and financial relationship," she said.
"Amid a complicated global economic outlook, there is a pressing need for the two largest economies in the world to closely communicate on global macroeconomics and financial conditions and exchange views on how we are responding to various challenges," Yellen added.
Liu said Washington and Beijing need "serious communication" and coordination on climate change and the economy.
"We do believe that we have to always bear in mind the bigger picture, try to manage our differences appropriately and seek common ground," Liu said.
"In this way, hopefully we can work together to maintain the overall stability of Chinese-U.S. relations."
Officials expected to discuss possible global recession