  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
World Economic Forum
Climate protests
Several euronotes laid out
Europe and the US have had to grapple with inflation, the energy crisis triggered by Russia's war in Ukraine, rising interest rates and rising cost of living.Image: Wolfgang Filser/Zoonar/picture alliance
BusinessEurope

Europe may avoid recession in 2023, economic chiefs say

16 minutes ago

The EU's Economic Commissioner said the bloc had encouraging economic news and may avoid a much-feared deep recession in 2023.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MHA4

Economic officials from the European Union on Monday offered a rosier vision for the bloc's economic future, with the latest data showing Europe may avoid a recession that had been predicted several months ago. 

EU Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said that although the bloc's economic situation "is still uncertain ... we had some encouraging news." 

"We managed to reduce our energy dependence, energy prices went down significantly and inflation peaked last year in Europe," Gentiloni said ahead of monthly talks with eurozone finance ministers in Brussels. 

"So, there is a chance to avoid a deep recession and maybe to enter a more limited, shallow contraction," he added. 

EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis echoed Gentiloni's assessment, but added that the bloc should still "remain vigilant." 

"Clearly, we are seeing some positive signs and for example (the) EU labor market remains very strong. There are also some indications that inflation may have peaked. But I would say we must remain vigilant (...)," Dombrovskis told reporters before a Eurogroup meeting. 

A crisis of commodities and supply chains

Eurozone business activity holding up 

The remarks come on the heels of a report earlier this month highlighting that business activity in the eurozone's private sector shrank less than expected.  

S&P Global's final composite Purchasing Managers' Index had said the eurozone's economy did continue to contract in December, but the strength of the downturn moderated for a second successive month, tentatively pointing to a contraction in the economy that may be milder than was initially anticipated

WEF survey: economists expect global recession 

A survey released on Monday by the World Economic Forum found that almost two-thirds of senior economists from the public and private sector believe a global recession is likely this year. Some 18% of respondents considered a recession extremely likely. 

Although one-third did think a worldwide recession could be avoided, there was a consensus on the notion that prospects for economic growth in Europe and the United States were "bleak." 

Inflation, the energy crisis triggered by Russia's war in Ukraine, rising interest rates and rising cost of living in Europe and the US have been the drivers of bleak economic forecasts for the West. 

Last week, Germany's Economy Minister Robert Habeck also forecast that Europe's largest economy would go into recession in 2023, as a result of Russian President Vladimir Putin's retaliation via energy supplies for Western support of Ukraine. 

Habeck said the German economy is expected to contract by 0.4% in 2023 amid a continued energy crunch. Data from 2022 unveiled last week showed the German grew by 1.9% in 2022, down from the 2.6% recorded in 2021.

Countering soaring energy prices in the EU

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

100 euro bills

EU says eurozone set to fall into recession this winter

EU says eurozone set to fall into recession this winter

The European Commission expects economic growth in the eurozone to contract. Recession is highly probable over the winter, as inflation is expected to drag on for longer than initially expected.
BusinessNovember 11, 2022
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A US soldier watches on as a tank fires at the Grafenwöhr training area

Ukraine updates: US trains Ukrainian forces in Germany

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

South Sudan U20 team

Through football, South Sudan's youth forge ahead

Through football, South Sudan's youth forge ahead

Sports5 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Two Indian students pose for a selfie with a worker from Gannon University's office of global support and student engagement

Will foreign universities succeed in India?

Will foreign universities succeed in India?

Education6 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

young people removing green vegetables out of a blue bin

Food from the trash can: Will dumpster diving soon be legal?

Food from the trash can: Will dumpster diving soon be legal?

Law and JusticeJanuary 15, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Nato soldier in front of a tank

More NATO members pushing for higher defense spending

More NATO members pushing for higher defense spending

Conflicts2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Sultan Al Jaber, CEO of Abu Dhabi's National Oil Company and president-to-be of the upcoming COP28

New COP28 head also boss of one of biggest oil companies

New COP28 head also boss of one of biggest oil companies

Politics5 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

US President Joe Biden

Biden classified documents probe: What you need to know

Biden classified documents probe: What you need to know

PoliticsJanuary 13, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Peru I Peruaner protestieren und fordern den Rücktritt von Präsident Boluarte

Peru's leader apologizes but refuses to resign

Peru's leader apologizes but refuses to resign

PoliticsJanuary 14, 202301:36 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage