 Coronavirus: EU faces ′recession of historic proportions′ | News | DW | 06.05.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Coronavirus: EU faces 'recession of historic proportions'

EU officials have forecast "the deepest economic recession" in the bloc's history as a result of the coronavirus. Failure to agree on common solutions for the post-pandemic recovery could undermine the European project.

A euro symbol that appears to be falling over (picture-alliance/D. Kalker)

European Commissioner for the Economy Paolo Gentiloni told reporters on Wednesday that the bloc is headed for "a recession of historic proportions this year" as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"It is now quite clear that the EU has entered the deepest economic recession in its history," Gentiloni said. "Economic activity in the EU dropped by around one-third practically overnight."

The novel coronavirus pandemic has hit the global economy hard. Governments have enacted tough restrictions on mobility along with social distancing measures aimed at curbing the pandemic. However, those measures have also severely limited business operations and economic activity.

Read more: World War II and coronavirus economics: The perils of comparison

Threat of longer pandemic

This year, the EU's economy — comprising 27 member states — is expected to contract by 7.5%, while the eurozone economy is predicted to shrink by 7.75%. Although the EU and eurozone economies are not expected to make up the shortfall in 2021, forecasts show them growing by more than 6% next year.

However, those forecasts account for a continual easing of restrictions. If lockdown restrictions remain in place for two months, some EU economies — including Germany's — could shrink by up to 14%, according to a report published last month by the European Network for Economic and Fiscal Policy Research.

"A more severe and longer-lasting pandemic than currently envisaged could cause a far larger fall in GDP that assumed," Gentiloni said.

Watch video 01:37

Germany faces worst recession since WWII

Elusive recovery plans

The post-pandemic recovery is dependent on "the speed at which lockdowns can be lifted, the importance of services like tourism in each economy and by each country's financial resources," he said.

"Such divergence poses a threat to the single market and the euro area — yet it can be mitigated through decisive, joint European action," he added.

Read more: Coronavirus stops share buybacks that fueled equities rally

However, even joint European action remains elusive as EU member states struggle to agree on financial instruments to spur the post-pandemic recovery, especially in frontline countries such as Italy and Spain. Germany, in particular, has spearheaded efforts to streamline financial assistance for the hardest-hit countries.

Watch video 01:32

ILO warns of massive unemployment

 ls/sms (AP, AFP)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Coronavirus: Germany urges 'European solidarity' to combat economic fallout

Germany's foreign and finance ministers have called for tweaking the European Stability Mechanism to support eurozone economies devastated by the pandemic. They propose freeing up billions of euros for Italy and Spain. (06.04.2020)  

Related content

Coronavirus - Virus SARS-CoV-2

Coronavirus latest: Germany can be bold easing restrictions, Merkel says 06.05.2020

Germany's lockdown has been further eased, with all stores green-lighted to open. US President Donald Trump has reversed course on nixing his national virus task force. Follow DW for the latest.

Coronavirus - Spielplatz in Hamburg

Coronavirus: Germany eases COVID-19 restrictions on playgrounds, churches 30.04.2020

Germany will lift some coronavirus restrictions to reopen playgrounds, museums, galleries and parks. But Chancellor Merkel said major public events will remain prohibited. Follow DW for the latest.

Germany faces worst recession since WWII 30.04.2020

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier says the fallout from the coronavirus scare will be massive, adding that the economy will most likely not be able to fully recover before 2022.

Advertisement