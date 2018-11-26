German police raid Deutsche Bank over suspected money laundering

Federal police on Thursday raided the Frankfurt offices of Deutsche Bank. The Frankfurt prosecutor's office said the raids stemmed from an investigation into suspected money laundering at the German bank.

About 170 law enforcement agents took part in the operation. The investigation revolves around multiple Deutsche Bank employees, including two believed to still be working at the financial institution.

Deutsche Bank said it was "fully cooperating" with authorities. "The case is related to the Panama Papers," a spokesperson said.

'Criminal activities'

According to prosecutors, Deutsche Bank is suspected of helping some 900 customers setup offshore shell companies in tax havens to "transfer money from criminal activities." They said some €311 million ($354 million) is believed to have been laundered, citing information gleaned from the so-called "Panama Papers."

The "Panama Papers" data leak comprised some 11.5 million documents and was leaked to German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung by an anonymous source in 2015. At least 28 German entities were identified in the leak, according to reports at the time, including Deutsche Bank.

Under fire

Deutsche Bank has come under increased scrutiny for lax anti-money laundering mechanisms. In September, German financial regulator BaFin formally ordered the bank to do more to combat money laundering in its institutions.

BaFin also assigned an audit firm to assist the bank in fulfilling its regulatory requirements, saying Deutsche Bank needs to "take appropriate internal safeguards."

In the past, Deutsche Bank has acknowledged that its anti-money laundering efforts have fallen short of financial rules. In August, it confirmed that even after it was fined for helping Russian clients wash some $10 billion (€8.8 billion), its mechanisms to stop such criminal activity were still inefficient.

Read more: Danske Bank money laundering is Europe's 'biggest scandal'

Watch video 01:08 Now live 01:08 mins. Share Deutsche Bank fails stress test Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/30YNB Deutsche Bank fails stress test

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

ls/rt (Reuters, AFP, dpa)