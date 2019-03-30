 Venezuela′s rival factions protest chronic power blackouts | News | DW | 30.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Venezuela's rival factions protest chronic power blackouts

Public anger is rising over recurring blackouts that have left much of the country without electricity for long periods. Acting President Nicolas Maduro has blamed the blackouts on US-directed sabotage.

An opposition supporter holds a banner reading #MaduroLeaveNow as she demonstrates in the streests of Caracas

Thousands of Venezuelans took to the streets on Saturday to voice their anger at the patchy power supply, shortage of basic foods and the government of Nicolas Maduro.

Several anti-government protests took place nationwide just as reports emerged of further cuts to the electricity supply in several states.

"The regime wants our hearts filled with fear and darkness," opposition leader and self-declared interim president Juan Guaido told supporters at a rally in the coastal city of Los Teques.

Watch video 02:06

Venezuelans struggle to cope amid power blackout

He made several stops in Miranda state near Caracas, delivering trademark denunciations of Maduro's government and promises of a better life for Venezuela's struggling population, which is living through a deep economic and social crisis.

Read more: Venezuela: Juan Guaido launches 'new phase' of anti-Maduro push

Guaido blamed corruption and mismanagement under Maduro for the recurring blackouts that have crippled much of the country this month.

US 'sabotage' blamed

Maduro, however, said Washington was responsible for directing sabotage designed to help Guaido win a coup against him.

He said the blackouts were caused by "terrorist attacks" on the Guri hydroelectric dam that powers much of the country.

Venezuela suffered a massive weeklong national power outage which began on March 7. Another blackout on Monday saw businesses closed for three days and schools for four before power was slowly restored.

Opposition supporters demonstrate against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas

Living conditions are plummeting in the oil-producing Latin American nation during a protracted political crisis

The power cuts have left hospitals struggling, worsened by the already precarious supply of drinking water and many stores not having functioning point-of-sale terminals.

Read more: How millions of 'dirty dollars' were laundered out of Venezuela

Pro-government demonstrations also took place on Saturday in a repeat of rallies seen over several previous weekends against US "imperialism."

Despite a multi-year political crisis that has seen crippling sanctions levied against his government, Maduro has hung on to power, in part due to longstanding military support.

Russia steps in to support Maduro

He has also won diplomatic backing from Russia and China, who accuse Washington of meddling in the country's affairs, through its support for Guaido.

Moscow came to Maduro's aid on Saturday, warning the US to stop interfering in Venezuela's political crisis, a week after the Kremlin sent military planes to Caracas.

Read more: Donald Trump: Russia must leave Venezuela

Watch video 02:07

Red Cross to begin aid shipments to Venezuela

Saturday's rallies came a day after the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said it is poised to deliver aid to Venezuela next month.

The humanitarian group says it will remain neutral and has warned both sides in the conflict not to interfere with the distribution of food and medicine.

mm/jlw (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Germany declines to recognize Juan Guaido's Berlin emissary

As Venezuela's self-appointed interim president, Juan Guaido has named diplomats to 10 EU countries. The German government considers Guaido Venezuela's president, but it hasn't confirmed Otto Gebauer as ambassador. (28.03.2019)  

Donald Trump: Russia must leave Venezuela

President Donald Trump called on Russia "to get out" of Venezuela while meeting Fabiana Rosales, the wife of interim leader Juan Guaido. In turn, Russia said its ties with Venezuela should be of no concern to others. (28.03.2019)  

Russia sends military planes to Venezuela

Russia has emerged as a key ally of acting President Nicolas Maduro. Two planes, reportedly carrying military supplies and troops, have landed in Caracas. (25.03.2019)  

Venezuela: Juan Guaido wants state of emergency amid power outage

Opposition leader Guaido has said declaring a state of emergency was necessary to request international aid. Nicolas Maduro has meanwhile blamed the ongoing power outage on a cyberattack. (10.03.2019)  

Venezuela: Juan Guaido launches 'new phase' of anti-Maduro push

The opposition leader has embarked on a national tour under the banner "Operation Liberty" to rally support for widespread protest against acting President Nicolas Maduro. But government supporters aren't staying silent. (17.03.2019)  

Venezuela's Juan Guaido barred from public office for 15 years

Venezuela's auditor general has stripped the country's opposition leader and self-declared president Juan Guaido of holding public posts. Guaido said there was a good reason to ignore the order. (28.03.2019)  

Red Cross to distribute aid in Venezuela

After a blockade on aid entering Venezuela, the International Red Cross will be able to bring supplies into the country in two weeks. The announcement comes as Venezuela experiences its third major blackout in a month. (30.03.2019)  

How millions of 'dirty dollars' were laundered out of Venezuela

Starting in 2014, members of the country's elite and public officials embezzled more than $1 billion from Venezuela's state-owned oil company. The scheme exploited the country's foreign exchange system. (13.03.2019)  

WWW links

DW's top stories by email  

Audios and videos on the topic

Venezuelans struggle to cope amid power blackout  

Red Cross to begin aid shipments to Venezuela  

Related content

Venezuela, Caracas: Politische Krise in Venezuela - Stromausfälle

Red Cross to distribute aid in Venezuela 30.03.2019

After a blockade on aid entering Venezuela, the International Red Cross will be able to bring supplies into the country in two weeks. The announcement comes as Venezuela experiences its third major blackout in a month.

Venezuela Sukhoi SU-30 während Manöver

Russia defends troops in Venezuela 26.03.2019

The military presence "is regulated by an agreement" between Moscow and Caracas, said the foreign ministry. Opposition leader Juan Guaido has rejected the deployment, saying it violates the constitution.

Venezuela Kundgebung und Protest von Juan Guaido in Guacara NEU

Venezuela: Juan Guaido launches 'new phase' of anti-Maduro push 17.03.2019

The opposition leader has embarked on a national tour under the banner "Operation Liberty" to rally support for widespread protest against acting President Nicolas Maduro. But government supporters aren't staying silent.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  