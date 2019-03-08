 Venezuela: Juan Guaido wants state of emergency amid power outage | News | DW | 10.03.2019

News

Venezuela: Juan Guaido wants state of emergency amid power outage

Opposition leader Guaido has said declaring a state of emergency was necessary to request international aid. Nicolas Maduro has meanwhile blamed the ongoing power outage on a cyberattack.

Watch video 02:01

Venezuela power struggle continues amid blackout

Self-declared interim president Juan Guaido said on Sunday that he will ask the National Assembly to declare a "state of alarm" in Venezuela.

The opposition leader said the declaration of a national emergency was needed to request international aid over the ongoing power outages in the South American country.

The National Assembly, which is controlled by the opposition, will hold an emergency session on Monday over the issue.

"We must attend to this catastrophe immediately," Guaido told reporters. "We cannot turn away from it."

Read more: Venezuela crisis — US military intervention becoming more likely

Watch video 01:19

Blackout in Venezuela leaves country in chaos

Struggling to return power

Parts of Venezuela have been without electricity since Thursday evening, with efforts to restore power progressing slowly and suffering several setbacks.

The outages have put patients at risk, with hospitals reserving their generators for emergency care. Concerns have also risen that the already-limited food supplies in Venezuela were at risk of spoiling.

Maduro said on Sunday that the recent power outages were the result of cyberattacks by the United States, but that his government is working to resolve the issue.

"The National Electricity System has been the target of several cyberattacks, resulting in its failure and preventing the different attempts for reconnection at a national level," Maduro wrote on Twitter.

Watch video 01:53

Juan Guaido: 'Time is running out for Maduro'

The embattled leader has repeatedly rejected international aid and has blamed foreign powers in the past for power outages. The opposition blames the outages on mismanagement and corruption by Maduro's government.

Guaido declared himself Venezuela's interim president in late January, with the United States, Germany and several other European Union members and Latin American countries recognizing him as the legitimate interim leader.

He has struggled to gain the support of Venezuela's military, which continues to back Maduro's government.

  • Protests in Venezuela

    Venezuela on the brink

    The last straw

    In March 2017, violent protests erupted across the country in response to a Supreme Court decision to strip the legislative branch of its powers. Amid an international outcry, President Nicolas Maduro reversed the decision, but it was too late. Thousands continued to take to the streets, calling for new elections. More than 100 people were killed in clashes with security forces.

  • Empty shelves at grocery store

    Venezuela on the brink

    Hunger, a growing problem

    The violence added to the ongoing economic and political crisis in Venezuela. Many Venezuelans spend more than 30 hours a week waiting in lines to shop, and are often confronted with empty shelves when they finally enter a store. President Maduro blames the crisis on US price speculation. The opposition, however, accuses the Socialist government of economic mismanagement.

  • Venezuelans in Colombia gathering medical supplies to send to their home country

    Venezuela on the brink

    Health care in crisis

    The crisis has even affected health care in the oil-rich nation. Venezuelans often head to Colombia to collect medical supplies to send home, as seen in this picture. Hospitals across Venezuela have compared conditions to those seen only in war zones. As patient deaths rise, health officials have sounded the alarm on the rise of malaria and dengue fever.

  • Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas

    Venezuela on the brink

    Power grab

    By July 2017, Venezuela's pro-government Constituent Assembly was established. For observers, it had all the hallmarks of a power grab. The new body adopted the authority to pass legislation on a range of issues, effectively taking away the powers of Venezuela's elected congress, which was under the opposition's control. The move drew wide international condemnation.

  • Angela Merkel meets Venezuelan opposition lawmakers in Berlin

    Venezuela on the brink

    The West sanctions

    In response to the political crisis, the United States and European Union imposed a series of sanctions against ruling officials. The US blacklisted members of the Constituent Assembly and froze all of Maduro's assets that are subject to US jurisdiction. The EU banned arms sales to the country.

  • Maduro shows a map of municipal elections

    Venezuela on the brink

    Government victorious in regional elections

    In October 2017, Venezuela held two votes: regional elections and elections for governors, which were long overdue. The opposition boycotted the vote, but then split, as some candidates and small parties chose to participate. This caused a deep rift within Maduro's opponents. The government went on to sweep the vote, which detractors say was unfair and heavily favored the regime.

  • Venezuelan protester holds a banknote

    Venezuela on the brink

    Debt default

    In November 2017, the oil-rich, cash-poor nation faced its day of reckoning. Credit ratings agencies declared Venezuela and its state-run oil company in "selective default." But Russia offered to restructure the South American country's debt to ensure Caracas pays its other creditors. US and EU sanctions, however, limited the chance of an agreement.

  • Presidential elections scheduled for May 20

    Venezuela on the brink

    Presidential elections scheduled

    The National Assembly announced in January 2018 that it would grant Maduro's call for snap presidential elections. The electoral authority, CNE, held the elections on May 20. The EU, the US and 14 Latin American nations warned that they would not recognize the results. The mainstream MUD opposition alliance boycotted the vote, leaving only one possible outcome.

  • A voter casts his ballot in Venezuela's controversial presidential election

    Venezuela on the brink

    Maduro wins ...

    Maduro was re-elected to a second six-year term with about 68 percent of the vote. Turnout was only 46 percent, according to electoral authorities. However, the MUD opposition alliance put turnout at less than 30 percent. The Organization of American States (OAS) called the elections neither free nor fair.

  • Juan Guaido in Caracas

    Venezuela on the brink

    ... Guaido assumes power

    But weeks into the new year, the situation took a drastic turn. On January 23, 2019, parliament president Juan Guaido declared himself interim president of Venezuela — a move that was quickly recognized by US President Donald Trump. Maduro called it a US-backed "coup." Days later, the US sanctioned Venezuela's state oil firm, while Guaido staked his claim on the country's foreign assets.


rs/sms (AFP, dpa)

