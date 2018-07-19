 Venezuela inflation set to reach 1 million percent, IMF says | Americas| North and South American news impacting on Europe | DW | 24.07.2018

Americas

Venezuela inflation set to reach 1 million percent, IMF says

Venezuela's real GDP is expected to shrink by 18 percent in 2018, marking five consecutive years of declining growth. The IMF said that Venezuela's hyperinflation forecast is similar to that of post-WWI Germany.

The International Monetary Fund reported on Monday that Venezuela's crippling inflation could top 1 million percent by the end of the year, as its economy continues to worsen. The South American nation finds itself in a political and economic crisis that has led to more than a million fleeing the country since 2015.

"We expect the government to continue to run wide fiscal deficits financed entirely by an expansion in base money, which will continue to fuel an acceleration of inflation as money demand continues to collapse," Alejandro Werner, head of the IMF's Western Hemisphere department said.

The once wealthy oil-producing nation of Venezuela has been struggling for years from an unrelenting rise in inflation, shortages of food and medicine, and declining oil production.

"We are projecting a surge in inflation to 1,000,000 percent by end-2018 to signal that the situation in Venezuela is similar to that in Germany in 1923 or Zimbabwe in the late 2000s," Werner said.

President Nicolas Maduro, who won a second six-year term as president in May despite the deep economic crisis, blames the poor state of the county's economy on an economic war that he says is being waged by the United States and Europe.

Read more: Sanctions or diplomacy? Venezuela election divides EU lawmakers

  Protests in Venezuela

    Venezuela on the brink

    The last straw

    Violent protests erupted across the country following a Supreme Court decision in late March 2017 to strip the legislative branch of its powers. Amid an international outcry, President Nicolas Maduro reversed the decision, but it was too late. Thousands took to the streets to call for new elections and dozens died in clashes with security forces.

  • Empty shelves at grocery store

    Venezuela on the brink

    Starvation a growing problem

    Venezuelans spend more than 30 hours a week waiting in lines to shop, and are often confronted with empty shelves when they finally enter a store. President Maduro blames the crisis on US price speculation. The opposition, however, accuses the Socialist government of economic mismanagement.

  • Colombians gathering medical supplies

    Venezuela on the brink

    Health care crisis 'reminiscent of war zones'

    In Colombia, Venezuelans are collecting medical supplies to send home, as seen in this picture. Hospitals around the country have compared conditions to those seen only in war zones. As patient deaths rise, health officials have sounded the alarm on the rise of malaria and dengue fever.

  Venezuela on the brink

    Venezuela's National Assembly seizes power from opposition-led congress

    Venezuela on the brink

    Venezuela's National Assembly seizes power from opposition-led congress

    Venezuela's pro-government constituent National Assembly was established in July of 2017. The new body adopted the authority to pass legislation on a range of issues, effectively taking away the powers of congress, which was under the opposition's control. The move drew wide international condemnation.

  Venezuela on the brink

    Western powers slap sanctions Venezuela's ruling officials

    Venezuela on the brink

    Western powers slap sanctions Venezuela's ruling officials

    In response to the ongoing political crisis, the United States and European Union imposed a series of sanctions against ruling officials. The US has blacklisted members of the Constituent Assembly and frozen all of Maduro's assets that are subject to US jurisdiction. The EU, meanwhile, has banned arms sales to the country and is lining up to freeze assets and impose travel restrictions.

  Venezuela on the brink

    Government victorious in regional elections

    Venezuela on the brink

    Government victorious in regional elections

    In October 2017, Venezuela held two votes: regional elections and elections for governors, which were overdue since 2016. The opposition boycotted the vote, but then split, as some candidates and small parties chose to participate. This caused a deep rift within Maduro's opponents. The government went on to sweep the contest, which detractors say was unfair and heavily favored the regime.

  Venezuela on the brink

    Debt default looms

    Venezuela on the brink

    Debt default looms

    Last November the oil-rich, cash-poor nation faced its day of reckoning, as officials met with creditors to hammer out a deal to keep the country from defaulting on its debt — estimated to be up to $150 billion (€127 billion). US and EU sanctions, however, have limited the chance of an agreement. Creditors will almost certainly go after the country's oil reserves.

  Venezuela on the brink

    The 'massacre of El Junquito'

    Venezuela on the brink

    The 'massacre of El Junquito'

    In January, Oscar Perez, Maduro's enemy number one, was found by police in the Caracas neighborhood of El Junquito. The ex-cop had been on the run since he launched grenades at government buildings in the wake of the 2017 protests. The government labeled him a "terrorist." Perez and six other rebels were killed in the ambush, which the opposition denounced as an "extrajudicial killing."

  Venezuela on the brink

    Presidential elections scheduled

    Venezuela on the brink

    Presidential elections scheduled

    The new National Assembly announced in January that it would grant Maduro's call for snap presidential elections on April 22. The electoral authority, CNE, later moved the date to May 20. The EU, the US and 14 Latin American nations warned that they would not recognize the results. The mainstream MUD opposition alliance boycotted the vote.

  Venezuela on the brink

    Maduro wins

    Venezuela on the brink

    Maduro wins

    Maduro was re-elected to a second six-year term on May 20 with about 68 percent of the vote. Turnout was only 46 percent, according to the election body. However, the MUD opposition alliance, which boycotted the vote, put turn out at less than 30 percent. The Organization of American States called the elections neither free nor fair.

    Author: Kathleen Schuster


GDP continues to drop

Venezuela's real GDP is projected to fall by about 18 percent this year. The decline is being driven by a significant drop in oil production, widespread micro-level distortions and large macroeconomic imbalances, Werner explained. If true, Venezuela's economy would have seen a 50 percent contraction over the course of the last five years, putting it among the world's deepest economic falls in six decades.

OPEC data confirms that Venezuelan oil production reached a new 30-year low of 1.5 million barrels a day in June, despite having the world's largest reserves of crude. The health of Venezuela's oil sector is a key to its survival, as the country earns 96 percent of its revenue through oil sales.

Werner said the IMF projections are based on calculations prepared by the organization's staff and warned that the numbers could change, given the high degree of uncertainty. "An economy throwing you these numbers is very difficult to project," Werner cautioned.

Read more: Venezuela's worthless currency turns into bags of money

Venezuela's effects on the region

The IMF noted that the economic distortions, coupled with chronic shortages in electricity, domestic water and public transportation, and a high crime rate, plague the citizens of Venezuela and are the reason why so many have fled the country.

"The collapse in economic activity, hyperinflation, and increasing deterioration in the provision of public goods (health care, electricity, water, transportation, and security) as well as shortages of food at subsidized prices have resulted in large migration flows, which will lead to intensifying spillover effects on neighboring countries," Werner warned.

Read more: Can Germany be a new home for young Venezuelans?

Venezuela's economic collapse has also dragged down growth forecasts for Latin America and the Caribbean to 1.6 percent this year, from 2.3 percent when Venezuela is excluded.

The region, excepting Venezuela, "continues to recover" amid a growth in consumption, with a 2.8 percent growth expected for 2019, the IMF said.

jcg/rt (AFP, EFE)

