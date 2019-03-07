 US warns Germany over use of ′untrusted vendors′ in 5G network | News | DW | 11.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

US warns Germany over use of 'untrusted vendors' in 5G network

The US has sent the German Economy Ministry a letter warning of the risks posed by using "untrusted vendors" in its 5G network. The letter comes amid tensions between Chinese telecom giant Huawei and the US.

China Huawei 5G Network (picture-alliance/dpa/Z. Min)

The United States on Monday warned Germany that sensitive communications could be compromised if "untrusted vendors" were used within its 5G telecom infrastructure, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

US Ambassador Richard A. Grenell wrote to German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier on Friday, saying the participation of Huawei or other Chinese equipment vendors in the 5G project would mean the "US won't be able to maintain the same level of cooperation with German security agencies," WSJ reported.

Read more: Germany's 5G: The bidders — and what's involved

"To the extent there are untrusted vendors in the networks of an ally, that could raise future questions about the integrity and confidentiality of sensitive communications within that country, as well as between that country and its allies," a US embassy spokesman said.

"This could in the future jeopardize nimble cooperation and some sharing of information. We are engaging intensively with our allies on how to secure our telecommunications networks to ensure continued interoperability," he added.

Huawei recently filed a lawsuit against the US government for labeling it a security risk and limiting its access to the American market.

Watch video 01:48

As US applies pressure, Chinese telecom giant Huawei fights for European business

Ministry confirms letter delivered

The German Economy Ministry confirmed that the letter had been received.

Altmaier told French news agency AFP he could not comment on the letter's contents, but said that: "We will respond quickly."

Read more: Using Huawei technology is a matter of faith

During an appearance on a ZDF television talk show on Thursday, Altmaier said that Germany did not want to ban Huawei but would change its laws to guarantee all components used in the 5G networks are secure.

The legal amendments are still being finalized within Germany's ruling coalition, a ministry spokesman said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has previously said it was necessary to talk to Beijing "to make sure that the company does not simply give up all data that is used to the Chinese state, but that there are safeguards."

Watch video 01:43

Huawei sues US government

EU reliance on US intelligence

The US and several other Western nationsseveral other Western nations have shut Huawei out of tenders for the development of the newest 5G infrastructure over security concerns.

US intelligence provided by the National Security Agency, the Central Intelligence Agency and other spy services has given Germany, as well as EU countries, information on terror and other threats.

Read more: ZTE, Huawei bans: Genuine security concerns or part of China trade spat?

The battle with Huawei is just one of a number of conflicts to have escalated between the US and Chine in recent months.

The US and China spent most of 2018 slapping tit-for-tat import tariffs on billions of dollars worth of each other's goods, and in December Huawei's chief financial officer was arrested in Canada at the request of the US.

law/aw (AFP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Australia bans China's Huawei from mobile network project

Australia's government has banned major Chinese telecoms firm Huawei Technologies from supplying equipment for the country's future 5G mobile network. Canberra cited risks of foreign interference and hacking. (23.08.2018)  

Huawei sues US over security ban on firm's products

China's digital giant Huawei has filed a lawsuit against the US government before a Texas court, challenging Washington's ban on using the firm's equipment in state agencies. Huawei also accused the US of hacking it. (07.03.2019)  

China's Huawei finance chief arrested in Canada, faces extradition to US

China has demanded Canada release Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei's founder, who faces possible extradition to the US. The tech firm is being investigated for suspected violations of US sanctions on Iran. (06.12.2018)  

Germany won't ban Huawei from 5G auction

Germany does not want to ban Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei from building its 5G networks, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier has said. The US has warned Huawei's equipment could be used to spy on other countries. (08.03.2019)  

ZTE, Huawei bans: Genuine security concerns or part of China trade spat?

Security and regulatory troubles on both sides of the Atlantic threaten the future of China’s ZTE and Huawei. But to what extent are the recent disputes linked to Trump's attempts to rein in Beijing's economic ambitions? (19.04.2018)  

Did Facebook share too much with Huawei?

Facebook has acknowledged it has shared user data with several Chinese smartphone makers. Among the recipients was Huawei, which had been flagged by US intelligence officials as a national security threat. (06.06.2018)  

Using Huawei technology is a matter of faith

What role can Chinese network supplier Huawei play in building Germany's 5G network? It's a question of faith, but not only — so Berlin is taking its time to give a definitive answer. (06.02.2019)  

Germany's 5G: The bidders — and what's involved

Germany desperately needs to modernize its internet. Four companies are bidding to implement a so-called 5G network. An auction is to be held in the first quarter of this year. (31.01.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter Registration

DW Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

As US applies pressure, Chinese telecom giant Huawei fights for European business  

Huawei sues US government  

Related content

5G und Huawei Logo

Germany won't ban Huawei from 5G auction 07.03.2019

Germany does not want to ban Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei from building its 5G networks, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier has said. The US has warned Huawei's equipment could be used to spy on other countries.

Huawei sues US government 07.03.2019

Chinese tech giant Huawei is suing the US government for labeling it a security risk and limiting its access to the American market. The move comes after the US sought to convince its allies not to do business with the company.

Kanada, Vancouver: Huawei Finanzchefin Meng Wanzhou

Huawei CFO suing Canada and border agency over arrest 04.03.2019

Meng Wanzhou's lawyers say her constitutional rights were violated when she was detained and interrogated in December. Extradition proceedings are due to start soon in a case that could take months or years to resolve.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  