  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Turkey elections
Thailand
Elon Musk looks away from the camera.
Elon Musk has been subpoenaed in the Jeffery Epstein lawsuitImage: Ludovic Marin/REUTERS
Law and JusticeUnited States of America

US Virgin Islands issues subpoena to Musk in Epstein lawsuit

13 minutes ago

The US Virgin Islands is seeking documents in its lawsuit accusing JPMorgan Chase & Co of helping enable late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RNvg

The US Virgin Islands has subpoenaed tech entrepreneur Elon Musk for documents in its litigation probing into JPMorgan Chase & Co bank's role in the activities of late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The subpoena which was issued on April 28 came to light on Monday when the Virgin Islands government told a court that they couldn't find the billionaire to serve him.

An investigative firm was hired to search public databases to find Musk and emailed one of his lawyers but received no response. The government sought permission to serve Tesla Inc, his electric vehicle company, instead.

Jeffrey Epstein hugs his partner Ghislaine Maxwell.
Jeffory Epstein was convicted of sex abuseImage: US Attorney Office/Zuma/picture alliance

Why did the island subpoena Musk?

The subpoena sought documents from January 1, 2022, to the present reflecting communications between Musk and JPMorgan or Musk and Epstein.

The island is looking for information regarding Epstein's role in Musk's accounts, transactions or financial management or any fee he may have paid Epstein.

The court documents say that while Musk is not being accused of wrongdoing but he "is a high-net-worth individual who Epstein may have referred to or attempted to refer to JPMorgan."

It also asked for any documents that Musk has regarding Epstein's involvement in human trafficking and his procurement of girls for commercial sex.

In 2019, a spokeswoman for Musk told the New York Times that "it is incorrect to say that Epstein ever advised Elon on anything."

In a tweet late on Monday, Musk said that he wouldn't have listened to financial advice from Epstein. "That cretin never advised me on anything whatsoever," he said.

Twitter under Musk: a threat to activists worldwide?

JPMorgan's role in the Epstein case

The US Virgin Islands accuses JPMorgan of missing reg flags about Epstein's abuse of women on the little St. James, a private island he owned there.

It said that the bank was "indispensable to the operation and concealment of the Epstein trafficking enterprise."

The bank has denied knowledge of Epstein's crimes.

Jeffrey Epstein is alleged to have recruited and sexually abused dozens of underage girls in his different mansions in the early 2000s.

He had pleaded not guilty.

Epstein died by suicide in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges in a federal jail in Manhattan.

ns/fb (Reuters, AP, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Video screens in the equipment room at the TV center of Public Television of Russia

Latvia struggles to keep Russian media in check

Society8 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Smoke rises from a fire caused by missile debris falling in the courtyard of a residential building in Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district

South Africa denies supporting Russia's war in Ukraine

South Africa denies supporting Russia's war in Ukraine

Politics14 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Former Philippine senator and human rights campaigner Leila de Lima (center) reacts as she leaves a court in Muntinlupa city, suburban Manila on May 12, 2023.

Philippines: Duterte critic de Lima acquitted in drug case

Philippines: Duterte critic de Lima acquitted in drug case

Politics15 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Hermann Winkler

DFB boss calls vice-president's Zelenskyy post 'insulting'

DFB boss calls vice-president's Zelenskyy post 'insulting'

Soccer13 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a news conference, standing in front of the Ukrainian and EU flags

Zelenskyy on European tour to bolster military stocks

Zelenskyy on European tour to bolster military stocks

Conflicts17 hours ago03:46 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A Palestinian schoolgirl walks past a "Nakba" mural in the refugee camp of Jenin

Palestinians reflect on the Nakba: 'It's part of our lives'

Palestinians reflect on the Nakba: 'It's part of our lives'

Politics22 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A U.S. Border Patrol agent opens a gate in the border wall for migrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border to enter to be processed for their immigration claim

El Paso shelters brace for migration surge

El Paso shelters brace for migration surge

MigrationMay 13, 202303:06 min
More from North America

Latin America

A hippo swims in the Magdalena River in Puerto Triunfo, Colombia

Colombia: Pablo Escobar's hippo population is a huge problem

Colombia: Pablo Escobar's hippo population is a huge problem

ScienceMay 14, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage