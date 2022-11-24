  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Entry to Deutsche Bank's New York branch
New York finance officials have already slammed Deutsche Bank for 'inexcusably' failing to detect suspicious transactions related to EpsteinImage: John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx/picture alliance
CrimeUnited States of America

Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan sued by Epstein accusers

Farah Bahgat
28 minutes ago

Plaintiffs are accusing the financial institutions of "enabling" Jeffrey Epstein's sex crimes. Deutsche Bank has been previously under the spotlight over its ties with ultra-rich clients.

https://p.dw.com/p/4K0yi

Class action suits accusing Deutsche Bank AG and JP Morgan Chase of "enabling" notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were filed at a New York court, lawyers said on Thursday. 

The complaint comes two years after New York authorities found Deutsche Bank to have allowed many "suspicious" transactions despite knowing Epstein's criminal history. 

Epstein "could not have victimized without assistance from wealthy individuals and financial institutions," according to Bradley Edwards, one of the lawyers filing Wednesday's suits.

"The time has come for the real enablers to be held responsible, especially his wealthy friends and the financial institutions that played an integral role," Edwards said in a statement sent to DW.

"These victims were wronged, by many, not just Epstein." 

US media outlets, including Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal, quoted a Deutsche Bank spokesperson as saying that the accusations "lack merit."

Ghislaine Maxwell convicted

What we know about the lawsuits

Two separate lawsuits accused the financial institutions of knowingly benefiting and receiving things "of value for assisting, supporting, facilitating, and otherwise providing the most critical service for the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking organization."

The suit against Deutsche Bank's New York branch pointed to findings from a probe by New York's financial authorities into the bank's relationship with Epstein. In 2020, the New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) found that Deutsche Bank "inexcusably failed to detect or prevent millions of dollars of suspicious transactions" related to Epstein. 

The suit against JPMorgan cited UK investigations into the relationship between Epstein and a former senior executive at the investment bank.

Deutsche Bank's ties with ultra-rich clients under the spotlight

In September, Deutsche Bank agreed to pay $26.25 million (€25.2 million) to settle a New York legal dispute over its ties with ultra-rich clients

A group of shareholders had accused the bank of lax oversight of clients like Epstein and Russian oligarchs. 

In the settlement, the bank denied any wrongdoing, according to Reuters news agency. 

New York's financial authorities had also ordered Deutsche Bank to pay a $150 million fine in 2020 over its relationship with Epstein. 

A string of cases linked to Epstein has emerged since his death in 2019 in what authorities ruled was a suicide. 

In February, the UK's Prince Andrew agreed to settle a lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre, who said she met the prince through Epstein. 

The latest cases against JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank come as New York state officials prepare for a wave of sex abuse lawsuits, as the usual deadlines for such complaints were lifted on Thursday.

 

Prince Andrew loses royal, military titles

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

The back of a black jacket reads "war crimes prosecutor"

Germany to criminalize denying war crimes, genocide

Politics14 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A group of German Bundeswehr soldiers stationed in Mali stand in front of an armored vehicle

Germany to withdraw troops from Mali

Germany to withdraw troops from Mali

PoliticsNovember 23, 202201:24 min
More from Africa

Asia

Campaigners in Taipei hold pink signs

Taiwan elections put record number of women on ballot

Taiwan elections put record number of women on ballot

Politics7 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A close-up photo showing the UN logo on a blue background

Mali withdrawal raises questions about German missions

Mali withdrawal raises questions about German missions

Politics3 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Erstes Schiff (Neptune) zur Flüssigerdgas-Umwandlung in Deutschland (Rügen)

Plan to cap gas price in EU slammed as ‘joke’ by ministers

Plan to cap gas price in EU slammed as ‘joke’ by ministers

Politics23 minutes ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Türkei Van | Konzert von iranischem Sänger

Iranians cross the border to party

Iranians cross the border to party

Society8 hours ago04:52 min
More from Middle East

North America

Messenger-Dienst Signal

Big Tech: Can small companies break the tech giants' power?

Big Tech: Can small companies break the tech giants' power?

Politics11 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

The cast from the Netflix series '1899'.

Netflix series '1899' accused of plagiarism

Netflix series '1899' accused of plagiarism

FilmNovember 23, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage