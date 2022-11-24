Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan sued by Epstein accusers

Epstein "could not have victimized without assistance from wealthy individuals and financial institutions," according to Bradley Edwards, one of the lawyers filing Wednesday's suits.
"The time has come for the real enablers to be held responsible, especially his wealthy friends and the financial institutions that played an integral role," Edwards said in a statement sent to DW.
"These victims were wronged, by many, not just Epstein."
US media outlets, including Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal, quoted a Deutsche Bank spokesperson as saying that the accusations "lack merit."
Ghislaine Maxwell convicted
What we know about the lawsuits
Two separate lawsuits accused the financial institutions of knowingly benefiting and receiving things "of value for assisting, supporting, facilitating, and otherwise providing the most critical service for the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking organization."
The suit against Deutsche Bank's New York branch pointed to findings from a probe by New York's financial authorities into the bank's relationship with Epstein. In 2020, the New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) found that Deutsche Bank "inexcusably failed to detect or prevent millions of dollars of suspicious transactions" related to Epstein.
The suit against JPMorgan cited UK investigations into the relationship between Epstein and a former senior executive at the investment bank.
Deutsche Bank's ties with ultra-rich clients under the spotlight
In September, Deutsche Bank agreed to pay $26.25 million (€25.2 million) to settle a New York legal dispute over its ties with ultra-rich clients.
A group of shareholders had accused the bank of lax oversight of clients like Epstein and Russian oligarchs.
In the settlement, the bank denied any wrongdoing, according to Reuters news agency.
New York's financial authorities had also ordered Deutsche Bank to pay a $150 million fine in 2020 over its relationship with Epstein.