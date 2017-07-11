Prince Andrew settles sexual assault lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The UK's Prince Andrew settled with accuser Virginia Giuffre, who said she met the prince through Jeffrey Epstein. Giuffre said she was introduced to Prince Andrew by Epstein's companion, Ghislaine Maxwell.
Prince Andrew, pictured with Virginia Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell had previously said through his attorneys that he sought a jury trial in the sex assault case brought against him by Giuffre.
The UK's Prince Andrew has agreed to settle a lawsuit brought by an American woman residing in Australia, Virginia Giuffre, who says she was underage when Prince Andrew sexually assaulted her.
Her attorney, David Boies, said in a Manhattan federal court filing that lawyers for both sides had arrived on a settlement in principle. Boies' filing said both legal teams would request the case be dismissed within the next month.
Attached to the letter, Boies submitted to the court was a statement that read in part, "Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre's charity in support of victims' rights."
The statement continued: "Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre's character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks."
Giuffre alleged she was introduced to Prince Andrew through his friend, Ghislaine Maxwell, the long-time companion of Jeffrey Epstein.
Epstein killed himself while awaiting trial in a New York jail cell in 2019. Maxwell was found guilty in 2021 of child sex trafficking and other related offenses.
