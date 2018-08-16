US, UK, France vow to punish Syria for chemical attacks

The United States, Britain and France vowed to take action against the Syrian government should they use chemical weapons.

In a joint statement issued on Tuesday, the five year anniversary of a chemical attack that killed hundreds near the Syrian capital of Damascus, the three countries said they would "respond appropriately" if it were to use chemical weapons in the future.

"As we have demonstrated, we will respond appropriately to any further use of chemical weapons by the Syrian regime, which has had such devastating humanitarian consequences for the Syrian population," the statement read.

The trio called on supporters of President Bashir al-Assad "to recognize that the unchecked use of chemical weapons by any state presents an unacceptable security threat to all states."

Assault on eastern Ghouta, Syria in pictures Enclave under siege More than 1,500 people have been killed since Syrian government troops backed by Russia launched a ferocious attack on eastern Ghouta on February 18. Airstrikes have reduced much of the area near Damascus to ruins. According to the UN, there were an estimated 400,000 people trapped inside the besieged enclave without access to food and water when the offensive began.

Assault on eastern Ghouta, Syria in pictures 'Hell on earth' The town of Douma, with its 200,000 residents, is now the only remaining Ghouta pocket still under rebel control. The full recapture of eastern Ghouta would mark a significant victory for Syrian President Bashar Assad. Referring to the month-long assault on the enclave, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres demanded "this hell on earth" be stopped immediately.

Assault on eastern Ghouta, Syria in pictures Reports of chemical attack According to activists and doctors in the region, several people have suffered symptoms consistent with those triggered by a chlorine gas attack and had to be treated in hospital. French President Emmanuel Macron has warned the Syrian regime that the use of chemical weapons will result in French retaliation, but the Syrian government claims it has never used this kind of munition.

Assault on eastern Ghouta, Syria in pictures 300,000 killed A man and child look at the remains of a missile in Douma, the largest in eastern Ghouta. More than 300,000 people have been killed since the conflict began in 2011, when the government cracked down on protesters who were calling for the release of political prisoners and for President Assad to step down.

Assault on eastern Ghouta, Syria in pictures 'Rapid spread of malnutrition' Activists say people in Douma have little food or water. Marten Mylius, the emergency relief coordinator for CARE in the Middle East, told DW that "after the tunnels were destroyed and the crossings closed, the price of basic foods skyrocketed. One kilo of rice now costs $4.50 (€3.66). A lot of people cannot afford that anymore. In other words, we are witnessing a rapid spread of malnutrition."

Assault on eastern Ghouta, Syria in pictures At the mercy of the regime Aid access to eastern Ghouta is difficult because there is no direct route from neighboring countries. "In Idlib, for example...you can get in directly from the Turkish border. You can wait with supplies at the border and then bring in the convoy. It is much more difficult in eastern Ghouta," Mylius told DW. Author: Natalie Muller



On August 21, 2012, a sarin nerve gas attack killed 300 people Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus. The use of sarin led to a US-Russia agreement to eliminate Assad's chemical weapons, a move which averted US military strikes in Syria.

The US, UK and France have also accused the Syrian government of using chemical weapons during several military offences. The three western powers launched punitive military strikes in the Middle Eastern country after a suspected chemical attack in Douma, a city 14.8 kilometers (9.2 miles) west of Damascus.

'Concern' over Idlib

The three countries also expressed grave concern over reports of an offensive by Assad's regime against civilians, schools, hospitals and other civilian infrastructure in the northern province of Idlib, including fears of Syrian forces using chemical weapons.

"We also underline our concern at the potential for further — and illegal — use of chemical weapons," they said. "We remain resolved to act if the Assad regime uses chemical weapons again."

Idlib is currently the biggest battleground in Syria's seven-year civil war between the government and Syrian rebels. The northern province, which borders Turkey, is the biggest rebel-controlled area in the country, and Assad's forces have stepped up their bombardment of rebel positions in recent days.

Earlier this month, government helicopters dropped paper fliers over towns in Idlib demanding people to surrender.

dv (AFP, AP)

