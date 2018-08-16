US, UK, France vow to punish Syria for chemical attacks

The US, UK and France have threatened to respond if the Syrian government uses chemical weapons. The warning from the three countries comes on the five-year anniversary of a chemical attack in Damascus.
The United States, Britain and France vowed to take action against the Syrian government should they use chemical weapons.
In a joint statement issued on Tuesday, the five year anniversary of a chemical attack that killed hundreds near the Syrian capital of Damascus, the three countries said they would "respond appropriately" if it were to use chemical weapons in the future.
"As we have demonstrated, we will respond appropriately to any further use of chemical weapons by the Syrian regime, which has had such devastating humanitarian consequences for the Syrian population," the statement read.
The trio called on supporters of President Bashir al-Assad "to recognize that the unchecked use of chemical weapons by any state presents an unacceptable security threat to all states."
On August 21, 2012, a sarin nerve gas attack killed 300 people Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus. The use of sarin led to a US-Russia agreement to eliminate Assad's chemical weapons, a move which averted US military strikes in Syria.
The US, UK and France have also accused the Syrian government of using chemical weapons during several military offences. The three western powers launched punitive military strikes in the Middle Eastern country after a suspected chemical attack in Douma, a city 14.8 kilometers (9.2 miles) west of Damascus.
'Concern' over Idlib
The three countries also expressed grave concern over reports of an offensive by Assad's regime against civilians, schools, hospitals and other civilian infrastructure in the northern province of Idlib, including fears of Syrian forces using chemical weapons.
"We also underline our concern at the potential for further — and illegal — use of chemical weapons," they said. "We remain resolved to act if the Assad regime uses chemical weapons again."
Idlib is currently the biggest battleground in Syria's seven-year civil war between the government and Syrian rebels. The northern province, which borders Turkey, is the biggest rebel-controlled area in the country, and Assad's forces have stepped up their bombardment of rebel positions in recent days.
Earlier this month, government helicopters dropped paper fliers over towns in Idlib demanding people to surrender.
dv (AFP, AP)
