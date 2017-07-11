US to cut troops in Iraq, Afghanistan by January

US President Donald Trump will sharply reduce the number of American troops in Afghanistan and Iraq before he leaves office, the Pentagon announced on Tuesday.

Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller said 2,000 troops will be withdrawn from Afghanistan and 500 from Iraq by January 15. The drawdown will leave 2,500 US soldiers in each country.

"This is consistent with our established plans and strategic objectives, supported by the American people, and does not equate to a change in U.S. policy or objectives," said Miller, whom Trump appointed last week after firing Mark Epser.

Trump, who is set to leave the White House after losing the US presidential election to Joe Biden, had previously threatened to pull out all troops in both countries by the end of December.

Earlier Tuesday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned against a hasty troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying "the price for leaving too soon or in an uncoordinated way could be very high."

dv (dpa, Reuters)