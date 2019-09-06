 US Supreme Court allows Trump administration to enforce asylum restrictions | News | DW | 12.09.2019

News

US Supreme Court allows Trump administration to enforce asylum restrictions

The top court's decision means the Trump administration can implement stricter asylum rules along the US-Mexican border while the policy is challenged in lower courts. The policy primarily impacts Central Americans.

Central American migrants heading to the US (Getty Images/AFP/P. Pardo)

The US Supreme Court ruled to allow the Trump administration to fully enforce a new rule that prevents most immigrants from applying for asylum at the US-Mexico border.

The top court's decision late Wednesday temporarily lifts a lower court ruling that had blocked the new asylum policy in some states along the southern border pending the outcome of legal challenges.

Liberal Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg were the only dissenting members of the nine seat court.

The rule, which was unveiled on July 15, requires most asylum seekers to first apply for protection in a third country they enter on their way to the southern US border. 

The policy means a surge of migrants from Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua, as well as asylum seekers from Africa, Asia and South Americawho arrive at the southern border, would first have to apply for asylum in Guatemala or Mexico.

Legal battle

The Trump administration says the policy is designed to address deficiencies in an immigration system in which immigrants often pass initial asylum screening but fail to win final approval.

In August the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals, which covers nine Western states including Arizona and California, issued an injunction on the strict asylum policy pending litigation.

That left the administration able to carry out the new restrictions only in Texas and New Mexico. 

The Supreme Court ruling allows the administration to implement the new policy along the entire border while legal challenges move through the courts.

cw/se (AP, Reuters)

UN: Migrant deaths in Americas pass 500 in 2019

The International Organization for Migration says the number of migrant deaths in the Americas in 2019 has passed 500. Almost half of the deaths were recorded at the US-Mexican border. (16.08.2019)  

Mexico cuts irregular migration to US in half, officials say

Mexico has dismissed US threats to impose tariffs linked to its ability to stop asylum-seekers from reaching US soil. A senior official said the strategy that Mexico put forward has been successful. (06.09.2019)  

US announces stricter asylum regulations

The new regulation forbids refugees from claiming asylum in the US if they have traveled through a third country. Officials called it an "interim rule" until Congress passes stricter laws. (15.07.2019)  

Mexico finds dozens of lost, starving migrants from South Asia

Mexican authorities have rescued 65 migrants from South Asia who were found starving and severely dehydrated. Once their nationalities are identified and confirmed they will be sent back to their countries. (16.08.2019)  

Pentagon approves billions to build Trump's border wall with Mexico

The US Defense Department has greenlit $3.6 billion to build a controversial wall on the border with Mexico. The money is being diverted from existing military projects, sparking criticism from Democrats. (04.09.2019)  

US, Guatemala ink migration deal on Central American asylum-seekers

The deal may see citizens of Honduras and El Salvador forced to apply for asylum in Guatemala. In the US, the Supreme Court has given President Trump the green light to redirect funds to build part of his border wall. (27.07.2019)  

Between two worlds - marriage on the border  

Mexiko, Matamoros: Grenzpolizist

Mexico cuts irregular migration to US in half, officials say 06.09.2019

Mexico has dismissed US threats to impose tariffs linked to its ability to stop asylum-seekers from reaching US soil. A senior official said the strategy that Mexico put forward has been successful.

Wahlen in Guatemala

Guatemalans vote under shadow of US migration deal 11.08.2019

Polls have closed in Guatemala. Citizens were voting to elect a new president who will face a major challenge after the country inked a controversial migration pact with the US administration of President Donald Trump.

Migranten aus Guatemala an der Grenze zu Mexiko

US, Guatemala ink migration deal on Central American asylum-seekers 26.07.2019

The deal may see citizens of Honduras and El Salvador forced to apply for asylum in Guatemala. In the US, the Supreme Court has given President Trump the green light to redirect funds to build part of his border wall.

