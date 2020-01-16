 US soldiers ′were hurt′ in Iran missile attack on Iraq base | News | DW | 17.01.2020

News

US soldiers 'were hurt' in Iran missile attack on Iraq base

Some troops were transported to Germany, while others were moved to Kuwait, reporting symptoms of concussion. Iran fired dozens of missiles on January 8 and it was originally stated that there were no injuries.

US Marine

Several US soldiers were treated for concussion following last week's Iranian missile attack on two bases in Iraq, US Central Command revealed late Thursday.

Initially it was reported that were neither fatalities nor injuries, a claim backed up by US President Donald Trump.

However, Captain Bill Urban admitted: "While no US service members were killed in the January 8 Iranian attack on Al Asad Air base, several were treated for concussion symptoms from the blast and are still being assessed."

"As a standard procedure, all personnel in the vicinity of a blast are screened for traumatic brain injury, and if deemed appropriate, are transported to a higher level of care," he said.

Read more: Pro-Iranian militias: How autonomous are they?

As a result, some troops were transported from Al Asad Air Base in Iraq to Landstuhl Medical Center in Germany, while other soldiers were sent to Camp Arifja in Kuwait. These moves were a precautionary measure as the service members received "follow-on screening."

"At this time, eight individuals have been transported to Landstuhl, and three have been transported to Camp Arifjan," Urban added.

Read more: Why the US and Iran are not at war

Watch video 01:35

Trump refrains from new military action in Iran crisis

Iran retaliation

Up to 1,500 US soldiers were deployed at the bases in the middle of Iraq's Anbar desert.

Iran fired numerous missiles at two bases hosting US forces in Iraq on January 8. Initial fears of casualties were alleviated, particularly when, the day after the attack, President Trump said the nation should be "grateful" that no Americans were hurt.

Tehran said the attack was revenge for the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, leader of the Islamic Republic's elite Quds force, who died in a US drone strike near Baghdad's airport on January 3.

  • The coffin of slain general Qassem Soleimani is passed among the crowds in Tehran (AFP/Office of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei)

    Coffin passed through the crowd

    Coffin passed through the crowd

    The coffin of slain general Qassem Soleimani was passed among the crowd in Tehran, allowing them a chance to touch the sarcophagus. The remains of the general, killed by US airstrikes in Baghdad, were flown back to Tehran on Monday. Crowds chanted "Death to America!" and "Revenge! Revenge!"

  • Ayatollah Ali Khamenei cries over the coffin (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Iran Press TV )

    Ayatollah weeps

    Ayatollah weeps

    Supreme leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei burst into tears while he led a prayer over the coffin of the general. Khameini called for "severe revenge" on the US. Soleimani's replacement as Quds leader, Esmail Qaani, right, also showed emotion on the same day as he called for a complete withdrawal of US troops from the region.

  • Crowds gather in Tehran (AFP)

    Biggest funeral since 1989

    Biggest funeral since 1989

    While Iranian state TV placed the number of mourners at over one million, outside estimates believe that the number was actually less. Nevertheless, this is largest funeral Iran has seen since that of the Islamic Republic's founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, in 1989.

  • An unnamed general mourns over the coffin of Soleimani (AFP/Office of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei )

    A popular leader

    A popular leader

    Soleimani was a popular military leader whose death has been met by open grief by many within the Iranian military. An unnamed Quds general lay and wept over his coffin. Soleimani spearheaded military operations in the area.

  • The general's daughter, Zeinab Soleimani

    Soleimani's daughter: a 'dark day' for the US

    Soleimani's daughter: a 'dark day' for the US

    The general's daughter, Zeinab Soleimani, spoke during the funeral procession, calling for the US to remove all troops from Iran. She said a "dark day" was to come for the US. "Crazy Trump, don't think that everything is over with my father's martyrdom," she said.

  • An Iranian man holds up a sign saying We're all Soleimani (Reuters/WANA/N. Tabatabaee)

    'We're all Soleimani'

    'We're all Soleimani'

    Soleimani was a national hero to many Iranians, even those who did not consider themselves devoted followers of Iran's clerical rulers. Soleimani's death has united Iranian people across the religious and political spectrum.

  • A picture of the Ayatollah and Soleimani held up by crowds (AFP/A. Kenare)

    A military 'hero'

    A military 'hero'

    Crowds with Iranian flags gather in front of a large image of Soleimani being awarded the Order of Zolfaghar, the highest military honor in Iran. Soleimani has been heralded as a military "hero." Streets were brought to a standstill because of the number of mourners.

    Author: Elliot Douglas


jsi/rt (dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

