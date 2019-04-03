US revokes ICC prosecutor's visa

The United States revoked an entry visa for Fatou Bensouda, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), her office said on Friday.

The prosecutor's office condemned the move, but said that Bensouda should still be able to continue her work and travel to New York, where she has to report to the United Nations Security Council.

"The Prosecutor and her office will continue to undertake that statutory duty with utmost commitment and professionalism, without fear or favor," her office wrote in a statement.

US seeking to block probe

The move was seen as an attempt by US President Donald Trump's administration to crack down on the ICC, particularly as it considers opening an investigation into alleged war crimes committed by US troops in Afghanistan.

Last year, Bensouda requested approval to launch the probe which would look into the actions of Afghan national security forces, Taliban and Haqqani network militants, as well as US soldiers and CIA employees since May 2003.

She said at the time there was proof that US troops tortured or brutally handled prisoners between 2003 and 2004.

The US is not a member of the ICC and has rejected the legitimacy of the judicial body for years.

Last month, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Washington could deny or revoke visas to ICC staff who were considering investigating the US over alleged war crimes in Afghanistan — and that they could do the same if the court took action against Israel.

