 US revokes ICC prosecutor′s visa | News | DW | 05.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

US revokes ICC prosecutor's visa

Fatou Bensouda, the ICC's chief prosecutor, said she will be able to continue her work despite having her entry visa revoked. Last year, she asked to open a probe into alleged war crimes by US troops in Afghanistan.

The ICC's chief prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda (picture-alliance/AP Photo/P. Dejong)

The United States revoked an entry visa for Fatou Bensouda, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), her office said on Friday.

The prosecutor's office condemned the move, but said that Bensouda should still be able to continue her work and travel to New York, where she has to report to the United Nations Security Council.

"The Prosecutor and her office will continue to undertake that statutory duty with utmost commitment and professionalism, without fear or favor," her office wrote in a statement.

Read more: How does the International Criminal Court answer criticisms that it is illegitimate?

Watch video 26:00

Conflict Zone: ICC judge responds to US attacks on court

US seeking to block probe

The move was seen as an attempt by US President Donald Trump's administration to crack down on the ICC, particularly as it considers opening an investigation into alleged war crimes committed by US troops in Afghanistan.

Last year, Bensouda requested approval to launch the probe which would look into the actions of Afghan national security forces, Taliban and Haqqani network militants, as well as US soldiers and CIA employees since May 2003.

She said at the time there was proof that US troops tortured or brutally handled prisoners between 2003 and 2004.

The US is not a member of the ICC and has rejected the legitimacy of the judicial body for years.

Last month, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Washington could deny or revoke visas to ICC staff who were considering investigating the US over alleged war crimes in Afghanistan — and that they could do the same if the court took action against Israel.

Watch video 03:43

Philippines set to leave ICC as war on drugs continues

rs/msh  (AP, dpa)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

ICC to examine Mexican ex-presidents' guilt in over 100 journalist murders

Reporters Without Borders and Mexican nonprofit Propuesta Civica have asked the court to prosecute two former Mexican presidents for criminal negligence in "crimes against humanity" — the deaths of over 100 journalists. (23.03.2019)  

Philippines withdrawal does not protect Rodrigo Duterte from ICC

The Philippines is withdrawing from the International Criminal Court because its government fears investigation. Other countries have never even joined. Nonetheless, the ICC is more than just a paper tiger. (18.03.2019)  

How does the International Criminal Court answer criticisms that it is illegitimate?

'Do you want me to tell you …. the chamber is going to drop it? I cannot,' Judge Chile Eboe-Osuji on US attacks of ICC for investigating alleged war crimes in Afghanistan. (03.04.2019)  

US, Afghanistan forces likely to face war crimes investigation, alongside Taliban

The International Criminal Court's prosecutor has requested a full investigation in Afghanistan. US and Afghan military personnel could be indicted, along with Taliban members, for committing crimes against humanity. (20.11.2017)  

ICC prosecutor asks for probe into war crimes in Afghanistan

An international war crimes prosecutor has said she will seek an official probe into violations in Afghanistan. If approved by ICC judges, the probe could include the US military and CIA. (04.11.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Conflict Zone: ICC judge responds to US attacks on court  

Philippines set to leave ICC as war on drugs continues  

Related content

Dw Conflict Zone - Chile Eboe-Osuji

How does the International Criminal Court answer criticisms that it is illegitimate? 03.04.2019

'Do you want me to tell you …. the chamber is going to drop it? I cannot,' Judge Chile Eboe-Osuji on US attacks of ICC for investigating alleged war crimes in Afghanistan.

Gebäude des Internationalen Strafgerichtshofs Den Haag

Philippines withdrawal does not protect Rodrigo Duterte from ICC 18.03.2019

The Philippines is withdrawing from the International Criminal Court because its government fears investigation. Other countries have never even joined. Nonetheless, the ICC is more than just a paper tiger.

Mullah Mohammed Omar

Taliban founder lived near US military base in Afghanistan: report 11.03.2019

Mullah Omar lived near a strategic US base in Afghanistan's Zabul province, according to a Dutch journalist's controversial book. The Taliban leader's bodyguard said "they felt relatively safe" despite the US presence.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  